Brewers vs. Rays player stats, live box score and match stats for World Series Game 3

On the one hand, the Milwaukee Brewers won the first two games of this World Series in about as dramatic a fashion as possible. They stranded the potential tying run on third base in a 3-2 win in Game 1, then spotted the Tampa Bay Rays four runs in the top of the first inning of Game 2 before mounting yet another postseason comeback. As the scene shifts to Tropicana Field for Game 3 on Monday night, the Rays can very easily tell themselves that they're very much in this series.

Then again, if you keep on finding ways to win close games, at a certain point it stops becoming a fluke. This is simply who these Brewers are, a fact they've proven time and time again this month — and now they're just two more wins away from their first title in franchise history.

Can the magic carpet ride continue? It'll face an awfully stiff test in Game 3 in the form of an old friend, as Freddy Peralta looks to continue his sensational recent run and keep the Rays within shouting distance. Milwaukee will counter with lefty Robert Gasser, who will no doubt be followed by a string of relievers from baseball's best bullpen. Tampa has the advantage on the mound, but they'll need their star bats like Junior Caminero and Yandy Diaz to show up to have any hope of scoring enough runs to make this a long series.

Will the Brewers build a seemingly insurmountable 3-0 lead, or will the Rays bounce back as they have all year? Fans can follow along with all of the action, player stats and game stats with us below.

Score

Live game tracker and play-by-play

Box score: Brewers vs. Rays live player stats and team stats

Game leaders and summary

Odds and player props for Brewers vs. Rays