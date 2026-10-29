Every Tampa Bay Rays free agent and the big-market teams that could sign them

The Tampa Bay Rays had a season to remember. No, it didn't end in the first World Series title in franchise history, but getting there, even if they were utterly embarrassed by the Milwaukee Brewers, is an achievement that shouldn't be taken lightly.

After such a promising season, the Rays' goal for 2027 should be to win the whole thing. But there's a potential roadblock: They have a good number of free agents to worry about this offseason.

Now, the Rays are a team known for letting players go and finding suitable replacements, if not upgrades, for cheap. But doing so consistently isn't so easy. With that in mind, here's the full list of Rays players set to hit free agency this winter, along with a potential big-market suitor that could be interested in poaching them.

Complete list of Rays 2026 free agents

Player Free Agency Prediction 2B/OF Gavin Lux Toronto Blue Jays RHP Nick Martinez New York Mets INF/OF Jorge Mateo Philadelphia Phillies OF Cedric Mullins Houston Astros RHP Freddy Peralta Chicago White Sox

These aren't the biggest names in the world. Heck, Gavin Lux didn't even play in a single game for the Rays, and Jorge Mateo was only signed by the team in August. However, Lux is a starting second baseman when he's healthy, Mateo's speed makes him a spark plug off the bench and, while Cedric Mullins didn't get on base enough for the Rays, he was their primary center fielder in the regular season.

And the other two names are big. Nick Martinez and Freddy Peralta both had outstanding years with Tampa Bay, and were fixtures in their postseason rotation. If they are to depart, as I am predicting, they'd be sorely missed.

Freddy Peralta can give the White Sox rotation stability they need

Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Freddy Peralta | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Chicago White Sox were one win away from going from a team that had three straight 100-loss seasons to one playing in the ALCS against Tampa Bay. What mostly prevented them from getting there was their inability to get any sort of length from any starting pitcher not named Sean Burke. The White Sox have some talented options in their rotation, but they could really use a veteran innings-eater to lean on every fifth day.

While it's hard to fully trust Peralta after his down year with the Mets, he looked much better after being traded to the Rays — and perhaps more importantly, he has proven to be a reliable workhorse. Peralta has made 30 or more starts and thrown at least 165 innings in each of the last four seasons. Oh, and his postseason resume isn't that bad either, as his ALCS MVP award from this postseason would indicate.

Assuming the White Sox don't pursue Tarik Skubal, Peralta is one of the best starters they can sign. Coming off such a good year, they should be motivated to spend, leaving the Rays in the dust.

Nick Martinez is an underrated Mets free agency target

Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Nick Martinez | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The need for starting pitching is clear for a New York Mets team eager to bounce back following a disastrous 74-88 campaign. They have building blocks like Nolan McLean, Christian Scott and Zac Thornton already, but the Mets lack a bonafide ace and reliable rotation depth beyond their hoemgrown trio. Nick Martinez isn't an ace, but he'd be an intriguing No. 4 or No. 5 starter for this team.

Betting on Martinez repeating his All-Star campaign would probably be foolish, but he does a great job commanding the zone and can work in a variety of roles. He's proven he can start, but he can also be a valuable swingman if the Mets want him in that kind of position as well.

Signing only Martinez would be a failure, but the Mets acquiring Martinez and a frontline starter would have their rotation in a much better place entering 2027.