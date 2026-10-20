Rays World Series appearances and playoff history: Why 2026 is different for Tampa Bay

The Tampa Bay Rays were the American League's best team for most of the 2026 season. Now, they've made it official: After dispatching of the Cleveland Guardians in ALCS Game 6 on Monday night, MLB's preeminent Moneyball mavens have punched their ticket to the World Series. They'll face off against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Game 1 set for Friday night.

Of course, just getting to the Fall Classic is an achievement for a team that has fewer resources to work with than the majority of the league. At this point, though, the Rays have been so successful for so long that simply seeing the top of the mountain isn't quite enough. Despite over a decade of competence, Tampa remains one of just five teams to have never won a title.

Here's everything to know about the Rays' history in the World Series, and why this year might finally be different.

Complete list of Rays World Series appearances

This will be Tampa's third appearance in the World Series, after previously making it in both 2008 and 2020.

Year Result 2026 ? 2020 Lost to Dodgers, 4-2 2008 Lost to Phillies, 4-1

Both series ended in heartbreak. The 2008 run was magical even before it reached the Fall Classic, and there was some sense in which a franchise that had previously been a punchline was just happy to be there. It took them over a decade to get back, though, and it seemed like they might actually pull an upset over the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2020 after Brett Phillips delivered a stunning walk-off single in Game 4 to even the series at 2-2.

Alas, it wasn't to be. Clayton Kershaw delivered a gem in Game 5, and the Rays watched Game 6 slip through their grasp after Kevin Cash notoriously pulled a cruising Blake Snell at just 73 pitches in the sixth.

Now Tampa is back and looking to rewrite their own ending. It won't be easy against a Brewers team that won an MLB-best 103 games in the regular season and swept the two-time defending champion Dodgers in the NLCS. But these Rays have defied the odds all year long; why not defy some history while they're at it?

Every Rays playoff appearances in MLB history

It's a bit difficult to remember now, but it wasn't that long ago that the Rays were the laughingstock of the league. They finished in last place in the AL East in nine of their first 10 years of existence, cracking 70 wins just once in that span.

And then, in 2008, everything changed. Behind Evan Longoria, Carlos Pena and a rookie named David Price, Tampa shocked world, not just winning the AL East but getting all the way to the World Series. They've been October mainstays more or less ever since.

Year Result 2026 ? 2023 Lost Wild Card series to Rangers 2022 Lost Wild Card series to Guardians 2021 Lost ALDS to Red Sox 2020 Lost World Series to Dodgers 2019 Lost ALDS to Astros 2013 Lost ALDS to Red Sox 2011 Lost ALDS to Rangers 2010 Lost ALDS to Rangers 2008 Lost World Series to Phillies

Apart from a lull in the late 2010s, Tampa has been a regular visitor to October, making the postseason 10 times over a 19-year span. Success has been hit or miss, though: Outside of their three World Series runs, all they have to show for their playoff trips are a pair of Wild Card Game wins (back when that was a one-game round).

Rays fans often get a bad rep, when people even acknowledge that they exist. But the atmosphere at Tropicana Field has been surprisingly strong this month, and they've been through a whole lot of pain in their short history. If anyone deserves a moment in the sun, it's Tampa.