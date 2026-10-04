Kyle Tucker's October resurgence just twists the knife in Cubs' early exit

For a brief moment on Saturday afternoon, Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Kyle Tucker finally united those in Chavez Ravine.

Some Dodgers fans stuck by Tucker all season, even amid his career-worst numbers and concerns about his mental fortitude. Others quickly gave up on the four-time All-Star, arguing he’d never come close to justifying the four-year, $240 million contract he signed last winter.

If Tucker shed any tears during the NLDS opener, then they likely resulted from joy. Already riding a hot streak after an excellent September, Tucker went 2-for-4, including a two-run homer, in the 5-3 win over Atlanta.

Not too bad for someone who finished with a .592 OPS at home. For comparison, hitters leaguewide averaged a .719 OPS this season.

“I mean, you’ve got to have a short memory in sports in general, but in baseball, you just have to move on to your next at-bat or next play, next pitch,” Tucker told reporters. “So just try and do your best at that.”

Should Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Kyle Tucker’s sudden resurgence irritate Chicago Cubs fans?

Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Kyle Tucker | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Perhaps we should have seen Tucker’s Game 1 performance coming, given his six home runs, 13 RBI and .890 OPS in September. Saturday may have also struck a chord with Cubs fans following their Wild Card Round loss to the Padres; several of Chicago’s best players, most notably Pete Crow-Armstrong and Alex Bregman, went hitless in the two-game sweep.

Tucker spent last year with the Cubs, though he was never truly expected to return in free agency this past winter. Wrigley Field booed him at one point after he didn’t run out a ground ball, and questions regarding his work ethic mounted throughout the second half. Something felt off when we watched the two-time Silver Slugger last summer, and we’ve since wondered whether it was the pressure of his pending free agency.

Let’s not veer into revisionist history territory. Frankly, most Cubs fans were upset when he left only because he joined the two-time defending champions. The fantasy of Tucker regaining his Astros form didn’t match the reality of him pressing and looking overwhelmed during the 2025 season’s final months.

“Our fans, they really remember what you do in the postseason,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. “So this is certainly a way to change the story.”

Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Kyle Tucker | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

But what happens if Tucker doesn’t change the story? We agree that all is forgiven with a championship, and we’ve argued that exact point numerous times down the stretch. Let’s not forget, though, that Tucker managed only a solo home run and a .745 OPS in eight playoff games last year.

There is no reason to believe Tucker would have played at an All-Star level even if he shared a lineup with Crow-Armstrong and Bregman. Assuming otherwise is lazy and uninformed, as harsh as that admittedly sounds.

Cubs fans must also ask themselves which part of Saturday’s game stung more: watching Tucker homer, or realizing the Dodgers are one win closer to their fourth championship in seven years.

Ouch. That really puts things in perspective, doesn’t it?