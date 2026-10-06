Latest Yankees defensive disaster must kill the Aaron Boone era once and for all

After nearly getting no-hit in Game 1, the New York Yankees needed a win in Game 2 of the ALDS against the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday night to avoid falling into a seemingly insurmountable 0-2 hole. How did Aaron Boone's team respond with its back against the wall and Cam Schlittler on the mound? By throwing up all over themselves from the very first pitch:

The Yankees made THREE errors in the 1st inning. pic.twitter.com/oEzpEpRbvr — The Yankee Report (@YankeeReport_) October 6, 2026

Yes, the Yankees made three errors in the bottom of the first alone — and that was just the beginning of the defensive ineptitude. Here it is in handy list form, because trying to actually write it out might keep us here until next month.

Ryan McMahon boots a ground ball on the first batter of the game

Jazz Chisholm Jr. inexplicably throws a ball halfway up the first-base line while trying to turn an impossible double play

Austin Wells commits catcher's interference

Chisholm Jr. nearly commits his second throwing error of the first inning, only to be bailed out by George Lombard Jr.; he still costs New York the chance to turn a double play

The Yankees are trying to play the infield in with men on second and third and no one out in the fifth, but Chisholm Jr. is playing several feet behind the grass and allows a run to score on a soft ground ball

On the next batter, Lombard Jr. is peeking toward home plate and lets a ground ball go by him

Two batters later, Lombard Jr. throws wide of Luis Garcia Jr. at first base for what should have been the third out of the inning; two runs later score

I need a breather. And somehow, actually watching it felt even worse; there were stretches of Monday night where you literally could not trust the Yankees to simply secure the baseball. It was the worst defensive performance in recent postseason history — or it should've been, were it not for the 2024 Yankees melting down in Game 5 of the World Series.

Sensing a pattern here? New York is technically still alive in this series, in the sense that a house cat is technically related to a tiger. But this is, once again, a fundamentally unserious team. And becoming a national punchline for the second time in three Octobers demands accountability.

At a certain point, Yankees' comedy of errors is an Aaron Boone problem

American League Division Series: New York Yankees v Tampa Bay Rays - Game Two | Julio Aguilar/GettyImages

Boone survived that World Series collapse, and an ALDS exit last year. He absolutely cannot, under any circumstances, survive another failure — especially not when that failure comes with the exact same mental and fundamental breakdowns.

At a certain point, that has to be a coaching thing, either because the coaching staff isn't properly preparing its players physically or because it's not properly preparing its players mentally. This is not a problem of not having enough talent. This is a problem of not being able to execute the nuts and bolts of the game at a high level when the pressure is on.

And really, what else is a manager for? If Boone isn't getting his players ready to play clean baseball in the most important moments, the moments by which a team like the Yankees will always be judged, what is he good for? It doesn't matter how much his clubhouse cares about him.

Boone hasn't been as uniformly terrible as his many detractors insist, but enough has to be enough. There's simply no way to win in the way New York wants to win if it crumbles against adversity like this. That's a tangible pattern that needs to be addressed, no matter how much Yankees brass wants to pretend it's a small sample size fluke.

Does Brian Cashman take the Yankees' postseason failures seriously?

Philadelphia Phillies v New York Yankees | Mark Taylor/GettyImages

However much flak Boone catches — and all of it is deserved — ultimately the buck stops with Hal Steinbrenner and Brian Cashman, the two men who decide year after year that this is good enough. Cashman has plenty to say for him as an executive, but this has become a real blind spot for him, a casual disregard for fundamentals as somehow less important (or at least less predicable, and therefore less important).

You can develop talent all you want, you can nail trades and signings. None of it is going to matter if you make an unending string of mistakes in the most important games, year after year. The Yankees front office and ownership now has a choice to make: Is this acceptable? Is it okay for the rest of the baseball world to treat this franchise as a punching bag? Because if it's not, there's only one path forward. Boone has to go, and he needs to be replaced by a new staff that will find a way to play clean baseball when it matters most.