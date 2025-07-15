MLB All-Star Game live updates: Score, highlights and best moments from Atlanta

The wait is almost over. The MLB Draft is in the books, the dust has settled from the Home Run Derby and the stage is officially set. It's time for the brightest stars in baseball to gather on the same field for the 2025 MLB All-Star Game, live from Truist Park in Atlanta on Tuesday night.

To no one's surprise, Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani were the leading overall vote-getters in the American League and National League, respectively, and they'll lead their teams tonight. But that's just the tip of the iceberg: From Tarik Skubal vs. Paul Skenes on the mound to MVPs and stars galore up and down these lineups, there's no end to the juicy matchups that we have in store.

Which team will come out on top? Which young stars will stake their claim on the biggest stage? Who will walk away with MVP honors? Follow along all night long as we bring you live updates from Atlanta.

For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop during the MLB season.

How to watch the 2025 MLB All-Star Game

Here's everything to know about how to watch Tuesday night's All-Star Game.

First pitch: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET TV: FOX

FOX Streaming: Fubo

The game will be broadcast live on FOX, with pregame coverage starting at 7 p.m. ET. First pitch is set for 8 p.m. ET. If you don’t have cable TV and want to stream the All-Star Game, there are a few alternative ways to watch. The All-Star game will stream on Fubo as well as YouTube TV. You can also stream through the Fox Sports app.

Who's performing at the 2025 MLB All-Star Game?

Befitting the return of the Midsummer Classic to Atlanta, this year's game will get started in the way all Atlanta events must: with some introductions from Ludacris and Jermaine Dupri. Those two music legends will welcome the All-Stars onto the field during pregame introductions.

As for the National Anthem, that honor will go to country music stars and Atlanta natives The Zac Brown Band. And for the Blue Jays fans among us, O Canada will be performed by Lauren Spencer Smith, a rising star who has eight million followers on TikTok.

AL, NL starting lineups for the All-Star Game

American league lineup

Here's how Aaron Boone has chosen to line up his starting nine on Tuesday night, starting with the bitterly ironic decision to bat Detroit Tigers second baseman (and Boone's former charge with the New York Yankees) Gleyber Torres in the leadoff spot.

Batting Order

Player Position Team 1 Gleyber Torres 2B Detroit Tigers 2 Riley Greene LF Detroit Tigers 3 Aaron Judge RF New York Yankees 4 Cal Raleigh C Seattle Mariners 5 Vladimir Guerrero Jr. 1B Toronto Blue Jays 6 Ryan O'Hearn DH Baltimore Orioles 7 Junior Caminero 3B Tampa Bay Rays 8 Javier Báez CF Detroit Tigers 9 Jacob Wilson SS Athletics

Torres will bat right in front of his teammate, Riley Greene, and those two will be tasked with setting the table for a fearsome heart of the order that includes Aaron Judge, Cal Raleigh and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Jose Ramirez was originally the leading vote-getter at third base, but Caminero is taking his place after he opted out of the game.

National League lineup

Really, the NL starters this year are so loaded that you could draw the nine names out of a hat at random and land on an excellent lineup. Still, the way Dodgers manager Dave Roberts opted to order things raised some eyebrows.

Batting order Player Position Team 1 Shohei Ohtani DH Los Angeles Dodgers 2 Ronald Acuña Jr.

LF Atlanta Braves 3 Ketel Marte

2B Arizona Diamondbacks 4 Freddie Freeman 1B Los Angeles Dodgers 5 Manny Machado 3B San Diego Padres 6 Will Smith C Los Angeles Dodgers 7 Kyle Tucker RF Chicago Cubs 8 Francisco Lindor SS New York Mets 9 Pete Crow-Armstrong CF Chicago Cubs

Ohtani and Acuña 1-2 certainly isn't a surprise. But Tucker, Lindor and Crow-Armstrong all have strong claims to be hitting higher up in the order; you could argue that 7-8-9 should be flipped with 4-5-6, especially given Freddie Freeman's struggles of late.

Tarik Skubal, Paul Skenes set to square off

As tough as sorting through starting lineups were, determining which pitchers should get the honor of starting for the AL and NL might have been even tougher. Both leagues are loaded with aces this season, but in the end, the choice was clear: Tarik Skubal will get the ball for the Junior Circuit, while Pittsburgh Pirates phenom Paul Skenes does the honors for the National League.

Skubal was in a dogfight with Garrett Crochet, Max Fried, Hunter Brown and Joe Ryan, but in the end he left no doubt as to who the best pitcher in the AL was. Fried was given some consideration due to his ties to Atlanta (and his excellent debut season with the Yankees so far), but Skubal earned the right to get the start, and Fried was gracious enough to get out of the way.

The NL race might be even tighter, as both Skenes and Zack Wheeler have been sensational in the first half. Skenes got the nod in the end, though, and it's hard to say he doesn't deserve it after leading the league in ERA.

Why did Clayton Kershaw make the NL roster?

Kershaw has only thrown 50.2 innings so far this season, as he got a late start due to offseason surgery that delayed his throwing program. Ordinarily, that would likely disqualify him from All-Star consideration.

But as he nears his 38th birthday next March, we don't know how many chances we have left to watch the Los Angeles Dodgers lefty pitch on the game's biggest stages. So MLB commissioner Rob Manfred decided to step in, naming Kershaw as a Legacy Pick to the NL roster. It's the first time Manfred has done so since 2022, when Albert Pujols and Miguel Cabrera were named to their respective All-Star teams as they neared retirement.

Kershaw jokingly called the honor a "senior citizen's discount," but he's also more than happy to take it in stride and enjoy at least one more trip to the Midsummer Classic.

"I didn’t actually know that was a thing," Kershaw told MLB.com. "At the end of the day, it’s weird but it’s cool, so I’m just going to enjoy it."

And besides, he's still pretty dang good: He's pitched to a 3.38 ERA over 10 starts so far this year.