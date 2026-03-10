MLB Insider: Luzardo extension details, Giolito’s market and Arozarena–Raleigh beef

With Spring Training winding down, teams are busy shaping their Opening Day rosters, having conversations with agents about long-term extensions and continuing to pore over the free agent market with veterans like Lucas Giolito, Tommy Pham and others still unsigned.

There's a lot going on in the baseball world at the moment, so I decided to take the time to answer a few questions that I’ve received on The Baseball Insiders podcast and Discord recently.

How long did it take for Jesus Luzardo’s Phillies extension to get done?

I checked on this in late February and was told that there was not a single conversation between the two sides, so Luzardo's five-year, $135 million deal must have come together very quickly in spring.

Getting Luzardo signed long-term was a priority for the Phillies after losing Ranger Suarez in free agency. It ensures that the talented lefty, who was set to become a free agent after this season, does not have to endure the uncertainty of a looming lockout next winter. The deal, which includes a $32.5 million team option in 2032 and a $2 million escalator for every season he finishes top-five in Cy Young voting, does not include his $11 million salary for the 2026 season. So it’s $146 million in total money before Luzardo throws a pitch this year.

For both sides, it was a no brainer.

Lucas Giolito pitches against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the third inning at Chase Field. | Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images

What’s going on with Lucas Giolito?

Well, at least Zack Littell came off the board on a one-year, $7 million contract with the Washington Nationals last week, so there’s been some movement on the pitching front in free agency.

Regarding Giolito, he’s had conversations with numerous teams. The San Diego Padres, whose leader A.J. Preller is always looking for pitching upgrades, loom as an option. The Milwaukee Brewers could use another arm, and Giolito would be excellent for an organization that can extract the most out of its pitchers. And after trading Freddy Peralta and his $8 million salary, you have to imagine the Brewers can afford it.

But Giolito is waiting out the market, hoping for the right deal to come. So far it hasn't happened, but he has no issues being patient, and all it takes is one injury to change his fortunes.

Raleigh reacts after a play during the seventh inning against Brazil at Daikin Park. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

What the heck happened between Randy Arozarena and Cal Raleigh?

In case you missed it: During the WBC game between the United States and Mexico on Monday night, Arozarena approached Raleigh, his Mariners teammate, for a handshake before an at-bat, only to be weirdly rebuffed. He then posted a cryptic video after the game in which he ripped into Raleigh — or maybe he was just joking.

¡Randy Arozarena explota con Cal Raleigh! ⚾️🔥👀👀👀👀 pic.twitter.com/qhSDrKGMcC — Luis Gilbert (@LuisGilbertLop) March 10, 2026

Arozarena told Mexican journalist Luis Gilbert in Spanish that Raleigh “has to thank God that he has nice parents, well-educated.” He then said in profane Cuban and Mexican slang that Raleigh should “f— off” and “go to hell.” He then said in English that Raleigh should shove his “good to see you” up his ... well, you get it.

Hoo boy.

The most prominent question: Is this serious, or is Arozarena just messing with a teammate? You’d think that, if it were the latter, both sides would have come out to squash the rumors, and Raleigh for his part did just that on Tuesday. Until we hear the same from Arozarena, though, there's a chance that this beef is totally legitimate, and that’s an absolute nightmare scenario for a Mariners squad hoping to get to the World Series in 2026. Which is why having strong veteran leadership, and the presence of Josh Naylor, looms large.

Freddy Peralta throws during spring training on the back fields of Clover Park. | CRYSTAL VANDER WEIT/TCPALM / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Who could be the next MLB extension candidate?

Good news: I recently wrote about that and listed five candidates.

One player I do not expect to receive an extension: Freddy Peralta. Never say never, but I don’t see that happening. He’d be wise to play out his contract year with the Mets and leverage playing in Queens to extract the most money he can in free agency. If he performs similarly to last season in Milwaukee, his contract should come in well north of $30 million per season.

Early World Series pick?

Give me the Los Angeles Dodgers again. That’s a boring pick, I know, but this Dodgers team is perhaps the biggest favorite to win the World Series in modern baseball history. They’re absolutely loaded. That said, there are plenty of teams – the Mets, Phillies, Cubs, Padres, Yankees, Blue Jays and Mariners, among others – who feel like they have a legitimate chance at competing for a title. But the Dodgers absolutely loom as the favorite until someone knocks them off.