MLB Rumors: Blue Jays pursuing former Dodgers, Brewers pitchers in free agency

The Toronto Blue Jays have interest in left-handed reliever Alex Vesia and right-handed starter Dustin May, industry sources told FanSided.

The Blue Jays dealt with a slew of pitching injuries in 2026 and are trying to shore up their staff this offseason by building a deeper unit. After going all the way to Game 7 of the World Series in 2025, Toronto missed out on the postseason last year. They will now try to get back to the playoffs next season, but they certainly have some work to do this winter.

Blue Jays have some heavy competition for Alex Vesia and Dustin May

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Dustin May (21). Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Blue Jays are far from the only team that is in on Vesia and May at the moment. Vesia is reportedly drawing interest from half the league, including the Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Mets and New York Yankees.

Vesia, 30, has lined himself up to receive a multi-year deal after posting a 2.66 ERA and 6.3 bWAR as a member of the Dodgers from 2021-26. The left-hander is in high demand and would be a nice complement as a setup man to closer Louis Varland in the Blue Jays' bullpen.

As for May, MLB insider Jim Bowden reported that his market is "blowing up" and includes the Chicago Cubs, Washington Nationals, Baltimore Orioles, San Francisco Giants, Cincinnati Reds, Cleveland Guardians, Miami Marlins, Chicago White Sox and Blue Jays.

The market for Dustin May is blowing up right now with the Cubs, Nationals, Orioles, Giants, Reds, Guardians, Marlins, White Sox and Blue Jays all in play right now!!! — Jim Bowden⚾️ (@JimBowdenGM) November 15, 2026

May had a bounce-back season for the St. Louis Cardinals with a 4.38 ERA in 21 starts before getting traded to the Milwaukee Brewers at the deadline. May struggled with the Brewers and finished the year with a 4.70 ERA and 3.63 FIP in 31 starts. He also had a rough go in the postseason with a 5.73 ERA in five appearances and two starts in October for the World Series champion Brewers.

As it currently stands, the Blue Jays' starting rotation features Dylan Cease, Trey Yesavage, Jose Soriano and Cody Ponce. Jose Berrios had Tommy John surgery in May and might not be back until the 2028 season. Ponce is coming off a torn ACL in his right knee.

May would be a capable fourth or fifth starter for the Blue Jays, who are also set to meet with two-time Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal and his agent Scott Boras soon. As Toronto learned last season, you can never have too much pitching. The Blue Jays need to load up on arms to avoid another disaster like they saw a season ago.

The Blue Jays are showing interest in Vesia and May, which shouldn't be surprising since both hurlers would upgrade their pitching staff heading into 2027.