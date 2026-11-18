Dave Dombrowski could be living what many people would consider the good life.

The 70-year-old could be retired and enjoying the fruits of a successful career as an MLB executive, including assembling World Series-winning teams with the then-Florida Marlins and Boston Red Sox and pennant-winning rosters with the Detroit Tigers and Philadelphia Phillies. Dombrowski might already be immortalized in the Hall of Fame.

There seems little doubt that Dombrowski will have a plaque in the gallery in Cooperstown sometime soon after he retires. Of course, Dombrowski would have to retire, and that doesn’t seem likely to happen anytime soon. Working as the Phillies’ president of baseball operations constitutes the good life for him.

Dombrowski’s Phillies had a disappointing end to the 2026 season, losing to the Atlanta Braves in a National League Wild Card Series after a late-season skid nearly cost them a postseason berth. Yet Dombrowski is excited to try to get the Phillies back to the playoffs for a sixth consecutive season in 2027 as his enthusiasm for baseball never wanes.

“I’ve always been intrigued with the advancements in the games, the new things,” Dombrowski told FanSided. “I find it interesting to stay contemporary. So, I think that when you’re fortunate to do this job, you need to have a passion for healthy discussion and better ways to do your job and help the team. That’s significant to me.

“Then there is the people side of it. I’ve been around so many who treat me well and love the game, so that also keeps me going. I guess if I didn’t have all that, I wouldn’t keep doing it. But I'm fortunate, and I feel great. And no two days are ever the same in this job. When I wake up, I’m excited to get to the ballpark.”

Phillies could be at a crossroads

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Phillies are in a weird spot.

They have a talented team, but the roster has holes. The Phillies also have star players, but they are aging, as catcher JT Realmuto, first baseman Bryce Harper, shortstop Trea Turner, designated hitter Kyle Schwarber, and right-hander Zack Wheeler are all 33 or older.

However, Dombrowski hasn’t rebuilt a team since he was the Montreal Expos’ general manager. And that was a long time ago. Dombrowski left the Expos in 1991, and the franchise left Montreal following the 2004 season and became the Washington Nationals.

So, the Phillies will press forward even though their postseason stays keep getting shorter. The Phillies lost to the Houston Astros in the 2022 World Series and the Arizona Diamondbacks in the 2023 National League Championship Series but haven’t won a series in the last three years.

Phillies need right-hitting outfielder

Left fielder Randy Arozarena | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Phillies’ primary need is a right-handed hitter, particularly an outfielder. Dombrowski would also like to add a left-handed relief pitcher and a utility infielder.

Among the right-handed hitting outfielders that the Phillies are pursuing in free agency are Seiya Suzuki, Randy Arozarena and Teruaki Sato, who won the triple crown this year in Japan’s Nippon Professional Baseball. Phillies general manager Preston Mattingly scouted Sato in person.

One constant Dombrowski has had since leaving the Expos years ago is owners willing to spend big. John Middleton never hides his desire to see the Phillies win their first World Series title since 2008. Philadelphia ended last season with a $322-million payroll, and that figure isn’t expected to go down.

“We have a lot of high-end salary players. And they're not young. They're not old. But they're in that age bracket where you have to make a decision,” Dombrowski said. “Maybe we have enough high-end players, and we need to complement them with other players overall. I'm not necessarily looking for our club to keep getting older.

"John's always been tremendous. He's very flexible, but I have a proximate area of what we're going to be. And it's very generous."

Prospect Aidan Miller could infuse youth

South Lyon's Aidan Miller | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Prospect Aidan Miller could be ready to infuse some youth into the Phillies’ lineup. MLB.com ranks him as the Phillies’ No. 2 prospect and No. 59 overall.

Miller could potentially start at third base, which is open now that Alec Bohm is a free agent. Shortstop is also a possibility as Dombrowski wants to see better defense from Turner in spring training. Turner could move to the outfield.

Miller, 22, was limited to four minor-league games this year because of a back injury. He played in the Arizona Fall League and hit .327/.557/.481 in 79 plate appearances.

"He's not being anointed a position, but I think he has a heck of a chance to make our club in the spring,” Dombrowski said. “You still have to earn the spot, and I'm hoping — I'm not giving it to him —, but I'm hoping he does. I've said this before, and I mean it: Aidan Miller would have played with us last year. And he'd have been a good player for us last year at some point."