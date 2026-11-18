Tuesday afternoon marked the deadline for the eight players extended qualifying offers to either accept it, ensuring they'd be back with their 2026 team on a one-year, $23.15 million deal, or reject it, making the players more expensive for other teams to sign (due to the penalties that come from signing a player who rejects the qualifying offer).

One of those players, Jake Bauers, already rejected the offer, signing a four-year, $58 million deal with the Boston Red Sox, and on a more surprising note, both David Bednar and Ryan Jeffers accepted the Qualifying Offer from the Yankees and Twins, respectively. For reference, only 18 players had accepted the Qualifying Offer since the first year it was added back in 2012, now that number jumps to 20. With that settled, here's where we predict each of the five players who rejected the QO and are still unsigned will sign, and why.

OF Randy Arozarena

Seattle Mariners left fielder Randy Arozarena | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Landing spot: Philadelphia Phillies

The Philadelphia Phillies seem to fall short when it matters most for the same reason every year: they can't score runs. So, why not go out and sign a guy who is coming off the best year of his career, has six straight seasons of at least 20 home runs and 20 stolen bases, and has a .946 OPS in his postseason career? Oh, and he happens to be a right-handed-hitting outfielder, which is something the Phillies have needed for the better part of half a decade.

You can argue that the Phillies shouldn't add another large contract for a player over the age of 30 to their books, but they should have money to spend, and their window to win is right now. Adding Arozarena to their lineup would greatly improve their current odds, which is what really matters.

OF Seiya Suzuki

Chicago Cubs outfielder Seiya Suzuki | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Landing spot: Toronto Blue Jays

The Toronto Blue Jays missed the playoffs in 2026 mostly because they finished dead last in the majors in runs scored. Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s struggles played a major role in that, but even with a better year from Guerrero, this team lacked the surrounding pieces to score enough runs. The Jays could certainly use a player like Seiya Suzuki, who has four straight seasons of 20+ home runs, 70+ RBI and an OPS of .800 or higher, in their lineup.

The Jays will likely be in on Arozarena too, but what makes Suzuki an ideal fit for Toronto, in particular, is Suzuki being the far better defensive player. Defense is something the Jays have really prioritized in recent years, so pairing his great glove with his powerful bat makes him a dream fit for a Toronto team with tons of money to spend.

2B Brandon Lowe

Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Brandon Lowe | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Landing spot: New York Yankees

As much as I want to believe the Pittsburgh Pirates will re-sign Brandon Lowe after the fantastic season he had, will they actually do so? I'm going to need to see Bob Nutting spend the big money for me to believe he will do so. The New York Yankees, though, have a history of spending, and with Jazz Chisholm Jr. in free agency, they have a need at second base.

Lowe is a player the Yankees are very familiar with from his days with the Rays, so they know better than just about anyone that his pull-heavy left-handed swing is a perfect fit at Yankee Stadium. Lowe would've hit 39 home runs had he played every game at Yankee Stadium (he hit 35 overall), and his improved defense at second base makes him even more attractive to New York. The Yankees need a big offensive splash, and while they could use a right-handed bat, Lowe is as seamless a fit for New York as any free agent.

LHP Trevor Rogers

Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Trevor Rogers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Landing spot: Chicago Cubs

Starting pitching was an issue for the Chicago Cubs in 2026, and with Kevin Gausman, David Peterson, Matthew Boyd, Shota Imanaga and Clay Holmes all in free agency, it's an even bigger need now. They won't sign Tarik Skubal, but there's every reason to believe Chicago will sign multiple starters this offseason, and an argument can be made that Trevor Rogers is the best starter not named Skubal.

Durability is a concern for Rogers, who passed 25 starts and 133 innings for the first time in 2026, but he's been an underrated arm when healthy for a while now. He had a sparkling 1.81 ERA in 2025, and while he got off to a rough start in 2026, he had a 2.90 ERA in his last 20 starts, with solid underlying metrics to boot.

LHP Adrian Morejon

San Diego Padres pitcher Adrian Morejon | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Landing spot: Los Angeles Dodgers

Not only is Adrian Morejon the best free agent reliever by far, but he might be the best left-handed reliever in the sport. Since the start of the 2024 season, Morejon leads all qualified left-handed relievers in innings (223.1) and fWAR (6.2), while ranking second in FIP (2.46), seventh in ERA (2.58) and second in soft contact rate (24.1 percent). He hasn't served as a full-time closer since the San Diego Padres deployed Mason Miller, but he's recorded his share of big outs and has shown an innate ability to record more than three outs in an outing when asked.

Many teams will want Morejon, but will any of them outbid the Los Angeles Dodgers? L.A. has already lost Evan Phillips to free agency and Alex Vesia could be on his way out too, meaning that beyond Edwin Diaz, Tanner Scott and Edgardo Henriquez, this bullpen is lacking. Signing Morejon would give that 'pen needed stability while also simultaneously hurting the Padres' chances of catching them, making it an even bigger win for L.A.