Ranking Randy Arozarena suitors from favorites to dark horses

Tarik Skubal is the crown jewel of this offseason's MLB free agency class, but there's reason to believe Randy Arozarena is the most appealing position player on the open market. Not only does he have a legendary postseason track record, but Arozarena has been as consistent as any outfielder for the past half-decade, with six straight seasons of at least 20 home runs and 20 stolen bases on his ledger.

He's also coming off the best offensive season of his career, as he slashed .281/.381/.484 with 26 home runs, 79 RBI, 26 stolen bases and an AL-leading 113 runs scored. Arozarena's 151 wRC+ ranked third among all qualified position players, trailing only Yordan Alvarez and Pete Crow-Armstrong, the likely MVP winners in their respective leagues. Given how good a player he's always been and how good a year he just had, Arozarena, who will be 32 years old whenever the 2027 season begins, will generate interest from tons of suitors. Some of them are more realistic than others, though.

8. San Francisco Giants

San Francisco Giants first baseman Rafael Devers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The San Francisco Giants are an intriguing possibility. They're a team that has the money to make a big move, and might be desperate enough to overpay Arozarena coming off such a dreadful 65-97 season. Arozarena would fit nicely in a Giants outfield that, as constructed, leaves a lot to be desired. Pairing him with Rafael Devers in the middle of their order could lead to a pretty decent lineup.

However, while the Giants have the money and the need, their record also shows that they're so far away from contention. Plus, with several bad contracts already on their books, will Buster Posey risk another deal aging poorly? San Francisco should, and probably will, stay away from another long-term commitment to a position player over the age of 30.

7. Cincinnati Reds

If we're talking about ideal fits for Arozarena, the Cincinnati Reds would be near the top of the list. Despite playing half their games at the notoriously hitter-friendly Great American Ballpark, the Reds ranked 27th in runs scored and had the lowest on-base percentage in the Majors. Their best hitters, Elly De La Cruz and Sal Stewart, are incredible run producers, but they can only do so much. Imagine how much better their lineup would be with a table-setter like Arozarena in front of them.

Unfortunately, fit isn't the only thing that matters here. The Reds would need to spend a lot of money, likely nine figures, to get Arozarena to sign, and what about how they operate suggests they're willing to do that? Cincy rarely shows any sort of willingness or desire to spend money, making an Arozarena signing hard to envision.

6. Chicago Cubs

Chicago Cubs outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Chicago Cubs are in the uncomfortable position of having two high-quality outfielders hitting free agency at the same time in Ian Happ and Seiya Suzuki. Losing Suzuki, in particular, would be painful, but while Arozarena isn't the fielder Suzuki is, having him replace Suzuki would, at the very least, give the Cubs a solid middle-of-the-order replacement.

This fit makes a lot of sense, and Chicago has the money necessary to get Arozarena. But while replacing (or re-signing) Suzuki is a priority, it's not their top priority. The Cubs must add to their rotation, first and foremost, which probably means it's unlikely that they do that properly and sign Arozarena — even if they should.

5. Atlanta Braves

Speaking of teams that could use a rotation upgrade, the Atlanta Braves stick out, with not much reliability behind Chris Sale. With that being said, the rotation didn't look great on paper behind Sale this season, yet the Braves still ranked sixth in starting pitching ERA. There's reason to believe Alex Anthopoulos can find value on the margins when it comes to pitching. Can he do that with the lineup, though? I mean, not only has this offense been an issue consistently in the postseason, but Atlanta's 93 team wRC+ from May 1 through the end of the regular season ranked 26th.

The lineup can be better with a healthy year from Ronald Acuña Jr. and a better year from Austin Riley, but left field is an issue. Not only are Mauricio Dubon and Lane Thomas free agents, but Mike Yastrzemski is coming off a rough year, and expecting anything from Jurickson Profar would be foolish. Arozarena would bring much-needed stability to the Braves' lineup, though at a premium cost that Anthopoulos has shied away from meeting in the past. Will he step up this time? I have some doubts, which is why they're only No. 5.

4. Boston Red Sox

Boston Red Sox right fielder Wilyer Abreu | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Boston Red Sox are an interesting team worth highlighting here. On one hand, their outfield, consisting of Roman Anthony, Ceddanne Rafaela and Wilyer Abreu (with Jarren Duran and Masataka Yoshida on their roster as well), is quite potent as is, so they don't need another one. On the other hand, Boston ranked in the bottom 10 in runs scored and the bottom five in home runs last season. A healthier year from Anthony would help, but this lineup needs more thump, and Arozarena would provide that.

The fact that he doesn't play a position of need, though, puts Boston down on this list ever so slightly. I can see them prioritizing the pursuit of an infielder, whether that's through free agency or a trade.

3. Seattle Mariners

It's easy to gloss over this given how bad the Seattle Mariners were, but Arozarena was their best hitter by a wide margin. Can the Mariners really say that they're eager to prove 2026 was a fluke and not re-sign him? What's the alternative if he were to walk? It's not like Seiya Suzuki would come much cheaper, if at all, and there's a steep fall-off after that when it comes to right-handed outfielders in free agency.

Re-signing Arozarena should be the top priority for the Mariners, and I'd guess it will be. Would they meet his high asking price, though? I have some doubts.

2. Philadelphia Phillies

Philadelphia Phillies left fielder Brandon Marsh | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Philadelphia Phillies could not make more sense for a guy like Arozarena. Their Adolis Garcia gamble backfired spectacularly, and they're in dire need of an outfielder to pair alongside Brandon Marsh and Justin Crawford. They could also use a big right-handed bat, knowing that their best right-handed hitter right now is a declining Trea Turner coming off a .675 OPS season.

The Phillies also have money to spend, have displayed a willingness to spend it and should feel desperation knowing that their contention window is closing quickly. However, with so many awful contracts already on their books, will they be willing to spend what it'll take to get Arozarena? They should, but I'm not sold enough to put them at No. 1 on this list.

1. Toronto Blue Jays

Many teams could use Arozarena, but no team needs him more than the Toronto Blue Jays, who are coming off a nightmarish season. The Jays went 79-83 this past season, following up their World Series berth with a postseason-less campaign. Injuries hurt them, but the main cause of their demise was their lineup, which scored the fewest runs and hit the fewest home runs in the majors.

The Jays only had one player (Kazuma Okamoto) hit more than 15 home runs this past season. Only two players (Okamoto and George Springer) hit more than 10 home runs, and Springer is a free agent. Even assuming Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has a bounce-back year, the Jays need to add to their lineup, with their outfield, in particular, looking like a position of weakness. They should have a ton of money to spend and the desire to lock in a big fish like Arozarena.