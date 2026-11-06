8 Silver Slugger finalists who might be wearing new uniforms next season

The Silver Slugger finalists have been announced, and four of those players can use that distinction in free-agent negotiations.

First baseman Jake Bauers, second baseman Brandon Lowe, and outfielders Randy Arozarena and Seiya Suzuki have all entered free agency and could be playing for new teams next season. Furthermore, a handful of other nominees could also be traded in the offseason.

The finalist group will be whittled down to winners on Nov. 17, streamed exclusively on FanSided's The Baseball Insiders podcast, co-hosted by Adam Weinrib and FanSided MLB insider Robert Murray. The show will be broadcast from the iconic Bat Vault at the Louisville Slugger Museum and Factory in Louisville, Ky., and will feature guest appearances from six previous and current Silver Slugger award winners.

Players who might leave in free agency

Chicago Cubs outfielder Seiya Suzuki | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

RF Seiya Suzuki

Suzuki had a career-best 5.1 bWAR this year in the final season of the five-year, $ 85-million contract he signed with the Chicago Cubs after starring in his native Japan. Suzuki hit .270/.368/.473 with 26 home runs in 143 games. The Toronto Blue Jays have made the 32-year-old their top offseason priority after finishing last in runs scored and home runs in MLB this year. At the same time, the Philadelphia Phillies, Boston Red Sox and Seattle Mariners also have strong interest.

LF Randy Arozarena

Arozarena’s 5.7 bWAR in 2026 is the highest among all free agents after he batted .281/.381/.484 with 26 homers, 26 stolen bases and an American League-leading 113 runs scored in 154 games for the Mariners. The Cuban native is believed to prefer signing with an East Coast team, and the Phillies would be a good fit if they don’t sign Suzuki. The Blue Jays have Arozerena as their No. 2 target, while both New York teams, the Baltimore Orioles, and the Atlanta Braves also make sense.

2B Brandon Lowe

Lowe had the best offensive season of any second baseman in Pittsburgh Pirates’ history after being acquired from the Tampa Bay Rays last offseason. Lowe had a .260/.331/.493 slash line with 35 home runs in 150 games, and his 5.3 bWAR was a career best. The Pirates would love to re-sign Lowe but are always on a tight budget, so the most logical fits are the Blue Jays and Yankees.

1B Jake Bauers

The Milwaukee Brewers surprisingly extended a qualifying offer to Bauers, and he is likely to accept it for a $23.15-million salary. That’s rich by Brewers’ standards, but Bauer hit a team-high 26 home runs this past season as the franchise won its first-ever World Series title while slashing .266/.389/.484 in 144 games. If Bauer declines the QO, look for the San Diego Padres to pursue him.

Players who might be traded

Los Angeles Angels shortstop Zach Neto | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Zach Neto, SS, Los Angeles Angels

The Angels lost a franchise-record 100 games this past season, but Neto hit .239/.330/.436 with 27 home runs and 24 stolen bases in 157 games. While plenty of teams would love to acquire Neto, who cannot become a free agent until 2029, the Angels are in flux as the franchise is in the process of being sold and have an acting general manager in John Mozeliak. So, it’s hard to tell what might happen, though the Braves and Red Sox would love to have Neto.

CJ Abrams, 2B, Washington Nationals

Abrams’ longstanding defensive woes finally caused the Nationals to switch him from shortstop to second base late last season. However, he had a fine year at the plate, hitting .261/.336/.497 with 33 home runs, 34 stolen bases and 106 RBIs in 152 games. Abrams has two more years of club control, and the Red Sox have long held interest in him.

Alec Burleson, 1B, St. Louis Cardinals

Burleson led MLB with 116 RBIs this year while slashing .279/.343/.476 and hitting 26 home runs in 160 games. Many teams would like to pry Burleson away from the Cardinals, most notably the Padres. However, the Cardinals don’t appear in any rush to trade Burleson, who is 27 and cannot become a free agent until 2026.

Hunter Goodman, C, Colorado Rockies

Goodman had a very good year despite playing on a bad team. The Rockies’ 58-104 record was the worst in MLB, but Goodman belted 41 home runs in 138 games to go with a .245/.310/.529 slash line. Goodman is just 27, has three more years of contractual control, and plays a premium position. The Rays will be first in line if the Rockies make him available.