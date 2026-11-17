One thing is certain in this winter of uncertainty around MLB: Tarik Skubal is the top free agent on the market, and there isn’t a close second.

The two-time Cy Young Award winner is the one true cornerstone player on the open market. The left-hander would become the top starting pitcher for just about any team that signs him. Skubal’s contract will almost certainly double that of anyone in this free agent class.

Skubal began meeting with teams on Monday, and first up was the New York Mets. The Mets are considered the favorites to land Skubal as they have both the need for an ace and a seemingly bottomless supply of owner Steve Cohen’s money.

Skubal may feel pressure to get a deal done soon. The collective bargaining agreement expires on Dec. 1, and the owners plan to lock out the players.

For the sake of this exercise, let’s assume Skubal signs with the Mets for, say, nine years and $425 million. Who are the best starting pitchers remaining on the market, and where might they land?

Michael King

The right-hander is the complete package with no surcharge. King pitched a career-high 185 innings over 32 starts this year for the San Diego Padres with 159 strikeouts and a 0.64 ERA across three postseason outings. He proved he's a starter, not a converted reliever anymore. With no qualifying offer attached, the bidding is clean, as whichever team signs King won’t need to forfeit a draft pick as compensation. At 31, he's an option a team can sign for four years with little downside.

Prediction: Toronto Blue Jays, five years/$135. King would be the playoff-caliber pitcher the Blue Jays need to slot into the rotation with Dylan Cease, Trey Yesavage, and George Soriano, while Jose Berríos opens next season from the injured list.

Freddy Peralta

Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Freddy Peralta | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The right-hander has an ace resume, as his elite performance in 2005 showed when he was 17-6 with a 2.70 ERA for the Milwaukee Brewers and finished fifth in National League Cy Young Award voting. After flopping with the Mets this year, he dominated with the Tampa Bay Rays, posting a 3.25 ERA in 10 starts (0.81 from Aug. 22 on) and earning American League Championship Series MVP honors. Peralta also has no qualifying offer attached.

Prediction: San Diego Padres, five years/$125 with an opt-out. Peralta takes King’s spot atop the rotation with the chance to leave in 2029 after three seasons.

Sonny Gray

Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Sonny Gray | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 37-year-old right-hander will be seeking a short contract. Gray was 18-5 with a 2.72 ERA for the Boston Red Sox this year. He has command and pitchability that age gracefully, and a contender would get a No. 2 starter for 2027 without owing money in 2030, which matters with a possible salary cap arriving.

Prediction: Chicago Cubs, two years/$60 million. The Cubs need three starters and have incentive to end this negotiation before the expected lockout.

Trevor Rogers

Baltimore Orioles pitcher Trevor Rogers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 29-year-old left-hander is looked at as a No. 2 starter, but the big question is health, as he has dealt with a series of nagging injuries in recent seasons with the Baltimore Orioles. Rogers has upside, but a qualifying offer is suppressing his market, so it’s hard to predict how his situation will turn out.

Prediction: Baltimore Orioles, three years/$60 million. The Orioles know the player and how to handle Rogers’ health.

Kevin Gausman

Chicago Cubs pitcher Kevin Gausman | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The right-hander takes the ball as he has made at least 31 starts and pitched at least 174.2 innings in each of the last six seasons. The splitter is also an elite pitch and, like Gray, the 35-year-old Gausman won’t command a long-term deal.

Prediction: Atlanta Braves, two years/$40 million. The Braves are losing 284 innings from last season's starters in free agency, and Gausman can help fill the void.

Kaima Taira

The right-hander comes from Japan with swing-and-miss stuff, posting 620 strikeouts in 592 innings over eight NPB seasons. Taira will likely command less money than domestic free agents, giving a team the chance to get a bargain.

Prediction: Chicago Cubs, four years, $40 million. The Cubs certainly need starters, and their Pacific Rim scouts have done extensive homework on him.

Clay Holmes

Chicago Cubs pitcher Clay Holmes | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The right-handed sinkerballer is attractive because ground balls play well in any ballpark. Holmes, a former closer, has proven he can carry a starter's workload — he pitched 165.2 innings for the Mets in 2025 — and he costs mid-rotation money.

Prediction: Chicago Cubs, three years/$42 million. Holmes also helps the Cubs restock their rotation just a few months after acquiring him from the Mets at the trade deadline.

Shota Imanaga

Chicago Cubs pitcher Shota Imanaga | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The left-hander has deception, command, and a putaway splitter. Imanaga was good in his three seasons with the Cubs, going 35-21 with a 3.45 ERA, but his ups and downs over the last two years were frustrating.

Prediction: Chicago White Sox, three years/$54 million. A promising young team needs a veteran anchor in the rotation, and they know Imanaga well from watching him pitch for their crosstown rivals.

Nick Pivetta

San Diego Padres pitcher Nick Pivetta | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The right-hander was limited to eight starts and 34.2 innings with the Padres this year because of elbow issues, which is why they declined their $14-million option on Pivetta for 2027. However, Pivetta can dominate when he is healthy, as his 10.5 strikeouts per nine innings and 1.066 ERA over the past four seasons suggest.

Prediction: Los Angeles Dodgers, three years/$45 million. The Dodgers aren’t afraid to gamble on pitchers, and Pivetta could replace Skubal’s innings at a modest price.

Brandon Woodruff

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Brandon Woodruff | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The veteran right-hander is intriguing, with a 3.10 ERA over his nine-year career with the Brewers, including a 2.98 mark in 45.1 innings this year. However, Woodruff has logged just 110 innings in the past three seasons because of shoulder problems.

Prediction: New York Yankees, one year/$10 million (plus $10 million in performance bonuses. While the Brewers are the sentimental choice, the Yankees have much more resources to gamble on a potential depth starter with an injury history.