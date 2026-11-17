The Chicago White Sox are designating catcher Joey Bart for assignment, multiple sources tell FanSided.

Bart, 29, was acquired by the White Sox at the trade deadline and played in only three games before fracturing his left hand after being hit by a 97.7 mph fastball. Bart, once the No. 2 overall pick by the San Francisco Giants in 2018, has played with San Francisco, the Pittsburgh Pirates, Atlanta Braves and White Sox in seven major-league seasons.

In that span, Bart has hit .237/.319/.368 with 32 home runs and 126 games.

Joey Bart designated for assignment by White Sox after Dustin May signing

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Dustin May | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Earlier on Tuesday, the White Sox agreed to a three-year contract with free agent right-handed pitcher Dustin May. The deal was first reported by FanSided.

BREAKING: Free-agent pitcher Dustin May and the Chicago White Sox are in agreement on a three-year contract worth just north of $50 million, according to sources familiar with the deal. — Robert Murray (@ByRobertMurray) November 17, 2026

The deal is reportedly worth $52.5 million in total, first reported by Jon Heyman of the NY Post.

May is coming off a World Series victory with the Milwaukee Brewers after being traded within the NL Central at this past season's deadline from the St. Louis Cardinals. Across 10 starts with Milwaukee, he posted a 5.65 ERA and 1.418 WHIP across 36.2 innings pitched. He appeared in five games for the Brewers across the postseason, including two starts, pitching a total of 11 innings with a 5.73 ERA, but a 3.37 FIP. Now, the 29-year-old brings his talents to the Southside of Chicago.

Where designating Joey Bart for assignment leaves the White Sox at catcher

Chicago White Sox catcher Kyle Teel | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With Bart out for the White Sox, that doesn't affect the top of the depth chart as Kyle Teel, the 24-year-old acquired as part of the Garrett Crochet trade with the Red Sox, remains the No. 1 option at the position for Chicago. It's the depth behind Teel where things are shaken up a bit.

After seeing veteran Jake Rogers depart in free agency, Bart could've conceivably been in competition for the backup job. However, that race is likely now down to Edgar Quero and Drew Romo, who played 69 and 61 games for the White Sox this past season, respectively, amid injuries that limited Teel throughout the year.

That, of course, is without the White Sox making any additional offseason additions at catcher, particularly before the MLB lockout begins at the start of December.