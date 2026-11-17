Tarik Skubal met with the New York Mets on Monday, per Jon Heyman of the NY Post ($), and surprise, surprise, Heyman says it went well. The meeting going well from a Mets perspective isn't shocking (it's never reported that these meetings don't go well), but what is fairly surprising is the lengthy list of teams Skubal is expected to meet with. Heyman says Skubal has meetings scheduled with the Dodgers, Blue Jays, Padres and two mystery teams.

Who are those mystery teams? I have no idea. We know the Chicago Cubs won't take a Skubal pursuit seriously, so they probably aren't one of them. We also know that teams like the Colorado Rockies and the Miami Marlins make no sense for Skubal, so they probably aren't involved. Here's our best guess as to who those unknown suitors might be.

Detroit Tigers

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Tarik Skubal | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Wishful thinking? Perhaps, but the Detroit Tigers bringing Skubal home makes a ton of sense from an objective lens. The Tigers might've missed the playoffs in 2026 after trading Skubal, but their +71 run differential was the fourth-best mark in the American League, ahead of teams like the Cleveland Guardians and Chicago White Sox, both of whom won a playoff series. Adding Skubal to an already solid core could get the Tigers back to October in 2027.

While sure, it's hard to believe the Tigers would meet what's sure to be an absurd Skubal asking price, they're in a unique position to do so, with Javier Baez's contract up after this upcoming season and Framber Valdez's up after 2028. The only players the Tigers are committed to in 2029 are Kevin McGonigle and Colt Keith, and even Keith is only guaranteed a deal through 2029. The Tigers have the flexibility to make this move, it's up to ownership to approve such a transaction.

Arizona Diamondbacks

We've seen this movie before. Just a few years ago, Corbin Burnes was a free agent who lived in Arizona, and he had made it clear to agent Scott Boras that he wanted to sign with the Arizona Diamondbacks if they were willing to meet his asking price. The D-Backs were, and while it might be tough to envision them going to even greater lengths to sign Skubal, who's to say they won't?

Nothing that's been reported suggests Skubal, who went to High School in Arizona, has a desire to be there, but nothing was reported about Burnes either until a deal was consummated seemingly out of nowhere. Even beyond Burnes, we've seen the Diamondbacks go out of their way to sign guys like Zack Greinke and Madison Bumgarner, too. I have my doubts that the Diamondbacks will sign Skubal, especially given how the Burnes deal has aged, but given their need for pitching, what they've done historically and Skubal's connection to Arizona, it wouldn't shock me to see Arizona express meaningful interest.

Chicago White Sox

Chicago White Sox pitcher Grant Taylor | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What made the Chicago White Sox's run to Game 5 of the ALDS that much more impressive was that they made it that far despite one of the worst starting pitching situations in the majors. White Sox starters pitched the fewest innings in the majors and ranked in the bottom five in ERA. Sean Burke was the only starter they kind of trusted in the postseason, and even he rarely went deep into games.

The White Sox just signed Dustin May and plan on moving Grant Taylor to the rotation, so their staff should be improved, but they could really use an ace like Skubal to lead the way. I have some doubts that they'd be willing to spend the money needed to sign Skubal, but they should have tons of cash to spend and the motivation to win, making them an interesting sleeper in the sweepstakes.

St. Louis Cardinals

The St. Louis Cardinals don't make much sense on the surface. Not only did they just wrap up their fourth straight losing season, but they've never been willing to spend on high-end free agents. They make more sense than you might think, though, for a couple of reasons. First, this team is on the rise. The Cardinals have numerous young position players worth getting excited about, a strong farm system, and while their team wasn't good record-wise in 2026, they were competitive through August. A rough September was what did them in.

The Cardinals are closer to winning than you might think, and adding Skubal to lead their rotation could be what pushes them to a Wild Card spot, which should make them more interesting to the southpaw. Money talks, and that will be their hurdle, but JJ Wethertholt is the only player guaranteed a contract for 2027. This team has a boatload of money to spend, making fitting Skubal fairly easy if ownership is willing to extend itself.

New York Yankees

New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The New York Yankees do not need Skubal in the way other teams on this list do. Even without Skubal, New York's rotation, featuring Cam Schlittler, Max Fried, Gerrit Cole, Carlos Rodon and a ton of quality depth, is among the best in the sport. The Yankees need to improve their offense, and Skubal wouldn't help in that regard. With that being said, this free agency class lacks big bats. Might it be possible for the Yankees to sign Skubal and then get creative, trading from their starting pitching surplus to add to their lineup?

That wouldn't completely shock me. The Yankees will almost certainly inquire, even if they aren't serious about signing him. And since they're the Yankees, a team loaded with as much money to spend as any team in the sport, landing a meeting with Skubal, a pitcher simply looking to cash in, shouldn't be ruled out.