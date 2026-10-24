The only Bryce Harper trade offer the Phillies should accept

The Philadelphia Phillies need to change something about this team. Dave Dombrowski has been playing the same chords for years now, and the song just does not hit like it used to. One would hope such "change" involves spending in free agency to improve the bullpen and to finally acquire a serviceable right-handed bat. But with so much money tied up in an aging core, what if Philadelphia decides to blow it up in the name of flexibility — or at least reshuffle the deck to give themselves a new path forward?

Enter Bryce Harper. Given his age and contract — five more years and roughly $125 million on the books — the odds of a Harper blockbuster are slim. But those odds are not impossible, as The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal floated the possibility in early October. Harper has a no-trade clause, but Rosenthal notes that he could waive it if another team is willing to extend the first baseman's contract; that's something Philadelphia is (understandably) reluctant to do. Harper's contract currently expires after his age-38 season.

What should the Phillies look for in a Bryce Harper trade?

A Harper trade entails a high-wire act and a perfect confluence of circumstances. The Phillies would need to find a team that a) has the money to take on Harper's contract and b) appeals to him on a personal or competitive level, so he can waive his no-trade clause. Again, that team may also need to line up a contract extension into his early 40s, which is an obvious sunk cost. The Phillies would also need to return major prospect or player capital and gain payroll flexibility, ideally.

This all seems highly improbable, but given how desperate the Phillies are — and given the clear fractures in Harper's relationship with the Phillies front office — anything is possible. All good things must come to an end, and there's a world in which a Harper trade could benefit both sides. Let's dive into possibilities.

Which teams could be interested in Bryce Harper?

Aaron Judge - New York Yankees | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

New York Yankees

There's not a super clean fit here — New York has several quality first basemen on the roster and a stacked outfield, plus Giancarlo Stanton is still pigeonholed at DH for one more year — but whenever a marquee star becomes available, the Yankees bear mentioning. If Stanton gets dealt or waived, which is an increasingly strong possibility, there's a world in which Aaron Judge and Harper can split time between right field and DH. Harper notably feels like the kind of star who can thrive in New York; not every great player is made of the right stuff, or at least that's what Yankees fans like to tell us.

Boston Red Sox

The Red Sox would need to alleviate their outfield logjam to open up the DH spot for Harper. His swing profile would fit mighty well at Fenway Park, and it's a chance for the Red Sox to keep pace with New York and Tampa Bay (and Toronto) in a crowded AL East. Again, it's not the cleanest fit, but Boston has the market cachet, the money and the competitive pathway to get Harper onboard.

Nick Kurtz - Athletics | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Athletics

This is probably a stretch financially, but really Harper's $25 million AAV contract is a bargain relative to the current market price for a star of his caliber. The Athletics will also move to Las Vegas, Harper's hometown, a year from now. If he's going to accept a trade to an unproven ball club, it's probably the A's. From the team's perspective, Harper can help sell tickets once the move becomes official. Practically, Harper probably splits first base and DH duties with Nick Kurtz. The A's need pitching more than anything at this point, but Harper turns their lineup into a potential buzzsaw.

Texas Rangers

Harper feels like a Texas Ranger, honestly. And the Rangers desperately need to spruce up a declining lineup. This team was in the World Series a few years ago, but their best players — both hitters and pitchers — are approaching their twilight years. So is Harper, so a trade would not help the Rangers reset their timeline. But it does give them a better chance of winning baseball's weakest division and making one final push before Corey Seager, Jacob deGrom and the like fall off a cliff.

Corbin Carroll - Arizona Diamondbacks | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Arizona Diamondbacks

This is clearly the best "fit" on paper; first base was a gaping void on Arizona's depth chart last season and the Diamondbacks are clearly a piece or two away from contention. There's some complicated recent history between Harper's Phillies and the Diamondbacks, but Arizona typically carries a decent payroll and Harper might enjoy Phoenix's warm(er) weather for a change.

Seattle Mariners

The Mariners are in scramble mode, much like the Phillies, after a disappointing season. Seattle has a deep rotation and plenty of talent on the positional front, but career-worst campaigns from Cal Raleigh and Julio Rodríguez left the Mariners floundering in a wide-open American League. There's considerable bounce-back potential here, however, and it's a chance for Harper to return to the West Coast. The Mariners probably put Harper in the DH spot primarily, which could maximize his reps at the plate.

Which team can offer Phillies the best trade package for Bryce Harper?

This is a real roll of the dice for the Phillies. Spencer Jones and Carlos Lagrange both possess immense upside. Jones presents an unbelievable intersection of raw power and athleticism; he can hit 30-plus home runs and steal 20-plus bases in an everyday role. He also struggles mightily in the contact department, and the Phillies could find another strikeout-prone lefty a bit frustrating.

Lagrange was New York's most exciting pitching prospect before a shoulder injury tanked his season. In terms of pure stuff, the righty is electric; he can hit triple-digits with his fastball with strong secondaries that fade and sweep out of the zone. Unfortunately, the command issues are pronounced, which have raised concerns about the 23-year-old's viability as a starter. The Phillies could benefit from Lagrange as a high-leverage reliever, but when trading a star of Harper's magnitude, the Phillies probably want more than a Jhoan Durán setup man.

Heliot Ramos is an underrated asset here. He's under club control through 2029 and, at worst, is a sensational platoon hitter. He put up a .907 OPS against left-handed pitching this past season. Given Philadelphia's dearth of dependable right-handed hitters, and team-wide struggles against southpaws, Ramos presents a clear solution to an immediate problem. He's not a superstar, but he's an additive piece and probably the most bankable aspect of this return package. If either Jones or Lagrange pans out, Philadelphia can feel better about the long-term effects of this trade and the flexibility it affords.