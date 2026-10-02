Bryce Harper trade fits if the Phillies decide it’s time for a drastic shakeup

Much like fellow one-time Rookie of the Year winners Paul Skenes and Mike Trout, renewed trade talk is upon us. Once again surrounding veteran slugger Bryce Harper.

Harper, who turns 34 on Oct. 16, remained his usual steady self in the Phillies' lineup. Not only did he lead the league in walks, but his .380 on-base percentage marked his highest since 2023. The nine-time All-Star finished with 29 home runs, 87 RBIs, 32 doubles, and an .865 OPS, though that wasn’t enough to prevent the Phillies from a full-on collapse and Wild Card Series loss to the rival Braves.

It was nearly a year ago that Phillies lead baseball executive Dave Dombrowski publicly wondered whether Harper would regain his “elite” form, which immediately resulted in trade speculation. The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal restarted those talks on Friday, arguing that Dombrowski and owner John Middleton “need to kick around the idea” of parting ways with either Harper or Kyle Schwarber.

"Actually following through, though, would be another matter, given Middleton’s affection for both players," Rosenthal wrote. Remember: Both players have no-trade clauses, and neither had requested a trade as of Friday afternoon. But for the sake of conversation, let’s think about some realistic fits for Harper entering his 16th (!) big-league season.

Honorable mention: Athletics

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rosenthal mentioned the A’s given their impending move to Las Vegas and Harper’s Nevada roots. Such a trade would also arguably be a sign of goodwill by owner John Fisher, especially given the organization’s penny-pinching reputation.

But unless Harper wants to challenge for his first 50-home run season, why would he join the A’s as they’re presently constructed? They’re playing in a minor-league stadium and have failed to properly develop competent starting pitching. There is a potential playoff team in the Southwest who earned an actual spot on our list though

Arizona Diamondbacks

Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Bryce Harper | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

All signs point to the Diamondbacks maintaining the status quo after shockingly extending longtime manager Torey Lovullo. There haven’t been any recent updates regarding a Ketel Marte trade, and his 10-and-5 rights would be the dealbreaker anyway.

Moving to Arizona means Harper would have 26 games against the Dodgers and Padres, both of whom are still in championship windows. But on the flip side, Lovullo just watched Nolan Arenado turn back the clock, and they’ve built an imposing young trio of Corbin Carroll, Gabriel Moreno, and Geraldo Perdomono. Don’t rule out the Diamondbacks here, and even more so if Harper prefers to play first again.

Boston Red Sox

Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Bryce Harper | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

You’d think that losing a second straight postseason to the Yankees would be bad enough, but a disappearing offense and manager Chad Tracy’s controversial bullpen management incited some textbook Red Sox Nation fury on social media.

Sonny Gray and Willson Contreras both took jabs at Tracy after the Game 2 loss, and it’s unclear whether both veterans will be back in Boston. Harper and his potent swing are a perfect match for Fenway Park, and he’s grown into a well-respected leader around baseball, especially from a union perspective. We suggest Craig Breslow prioritize Harper as a middle-of-the-lineup elder statesman who can bring stability to the clubhouse.

San Francisco Giants

Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Bryce Harper | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We have this nagging feeling that Buster Posey is going to attempt yet another splash move this winter, and Harper fits the bill. Rafael Devers’ second half resurgence was one of the team’s few bright spots amid an immensely disappointing season. Common sense suggests that Harper would play right field, with Jung Hoo Lee potentially moving to center.

And yes, we’re aware of Harper’s history with the Giants, but time heals all wounds, even those stemming from a thrown batting helmet.

Toronto Blue Jays

Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Bryce Harper and Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

How aggressive will the Blue Jays be after missing the postseason? Great question. They’re possibly already regretting the Vladimir Guerrero contract given both his regression and the recent work ethic concerns. As of now, he’s the newest poster boy of why you don’t give players contracts exceeding six or seven years.

So should that scare Toronto into passing on Harper? Not necessarily. If the goal is to keep up with the other four AL East teams, and especially the Yankees and Rays, then Harper is worth the risk — so long as he’s willing to play right field on the Rogers Centre turf.