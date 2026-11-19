The window for the Atlanta Braves to win another World Series is closing quicker than you might think. Not only is Chris Sale entering his age 38 season, but Ronald Acuna Jr. is only under contract through 2028 and Ozzie Albies' contract is up after this season. It's imperative that the Braves push their chips in to try and win right now, especially since it's hard to know what to expect once MLB's looming lockout ends.

With plenty of moves to be made, it's hard to envision these four players remaining with the organization once the lockout begins in early December.

RHP Raisel Iglesias

Atlanta Braves pitcher Raisel Iglesias | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's pretty difficult to envision Raisel Iglesias wearing another uniform given that he's spent parts of the past five seasons in Atlanta (and has pitched extremely well throughout his Braves tenure), but it feels like that's where this is headed after the Braves gave Evan Phillips a three-year, $35 million deal.

The Braves can and probably should consider re-signing Iglesias even with Phillips on board, but is that really the likely outcome? Given their needs in the rotation, shortstop and even left field, the Braves have other needs to address before adding Iglesias, who is likely to make a good amount of money on the open market, to what should already be a good bullpen.

INF/OF Brett Wisely

Atlanta Braves shortstop Brett Wisely | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Brett Wisely did not appear in a big-league game for the Braves in 2026, but he had a good year in Triple-A Gwinnett, and he did play in four games in the majors for Atlanta in 2025. With that in mind, Wisely is a depth piece the Braves like, but the fact of the matter is that he has a .584 OPS in 466 MLB plate appearances (most of which came with the San Francisco Giants). Is that the kind of player you want to devote a bench spot to?

Probably not, and since Wisely is out of options, there's a good chance he gets DFA'd whenever the Braves add a position player. Once a player is DFA'd, there's a good chance he'll wind up elsewhere.

RHP Owen Murphy

Atlanta Braves pitcher Owen Murphy | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Braves aren't a team known for spending tons of money in free agency, and that means if they want to make a needle-moving move, they'll probably need to look at the trade market. The Braves are trying to win now, so they're in a position to trade prospect capital, like Owen Murphy, in exchange for players who can help them win now.

Murphy could conceivably help the Braves in 2027 (he made five appearances for Atlanta in 2026), but he might have more value for Atlanta on the trade market. While the Braves need any sort of starting pitching they can get, Murphy is one of several young starters in Atlanta's organization (JR Ritchie, AJ Smith-Shawver, Cedric De Grandpre, etc.). Trading from that surplus to acquire more of a sure thing for 2027 makes a lot of sense for the Braves.

OF Jurickson Profar

Atlanta Braves left fielder Jurickson Profar | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Fool me once? Strike one. But fool me twice? Strike three." That might be a quote from The Office's Michael Scott, but it should apply to the Braves with Jurickson Profar. Giving him a second chance after his PED suspension in 2025 made sense, but after Profar was busted yet again for PED use, resulting in him missing the entire 2026 season, how in the world can the Braves choose to trust him entering 2027?

Perhaps it's wishful thinking to predict he'll be released, at least before the lockout. I'm sure the last thing the Braves want to do is owe Profar $14 million when, for all they know, he could fail another PED test, allowing Atlanta to keep that money. However, keeping him when the lockout hits would essentially be the Braves saying they're willing to give Profar a third chance to prove he can even play in games, let alone be productive. In no way should this be the case. The Braves need more certainty than what Profar can provide, both in terms of production and simply being allowed to play in games.