Everything I’m hearing from the GM Meetings about Ronald Acuña Jr., Tarik Skubal’s market and more

LAS VEGAS – The feeling at the GM Meetings is that there will be a flurry of activity leading up to the Dec. 1 lockout. The time for that flurry, however, is not right now.

Teams are meeting with other teams to see what players might be available. Some names are being exchanged. Teams are meeting with agents to see what certain players are looking for in free agency. For the most part, it’s preliminary, and there is a chance that maybe a deal or two could sneak across the finish line before the week ends.

“Teams are going to want to get certain things done before the lockout,” one general manager said.

“Business as usual,” another general manager said. “It’s been just like every other GM Meetings.”

Still, while the off-season is still waiting for the starting gun, there are plenty of rumors flying around Vegas at the moment, and all it takes is one move for all hell to break loose. Here’s what I heard on the first day in Vegas.

Atlanta Braves shoot down Ronald Acuña Jr. rumors

The Braves will not trade Ronald Acuña Jr.

Atlanta is looking to address theIr offense, including right-handed bats, and are committed to winning – and building around – Acuña Jr. for at least the next two seasons while he’s under contract. Acuña Jr., 28, is coming off a season in which he hit .255/.345/.451 with a .796 OPS, 20 home runs and 55 RBI.

San Diego Padres interested in nick Pivetta reunion amid rotation overhaul

National League Division Series: Milwaukee Brewers v San Diego Padres - Game Three | Matt Thomas/San Diego Padres/GettyImages

Even after declining Nick Pivetta’s option for the 2027 season, the San Diego Padres remain interested in bringing back the right-hander, general manager A.J. Preller said.

Pivetta, 33, is fully healthy and ready to pitch next season, a source said. He’s ranked in the top 15 in ERA, WHIP and opponents OPS over the last two seasons.

Addressing the rotation is the Padres’ top priority this winter and are expected to add multiple starting pitchers. Tarik Skubal is a player that San Diego likes (spoiler: who doesn't?), but the Padres have a history of exploring every possibility – especially with star players – to see how feasible it is. Skubal figures to be no different. But one thing that is abundantly clear: The Padres will be heavily in the starting pitching market.

San Francisco Giants eying all sorts of pitching help

2026 MLB General Managers Meetings - Media Availability | Sean M. Haffey/GettyImages

The Giants are looking for rotation and bullpen help this winter, president of baseball operations Buster Posey said.

San Francisco’s bullpen struggled mightily this season, especially in the ninth inning, and the team is prepared to address it. One player who makes sense is Brewers closer Trevor Megill, who overlapped with Giants general manager Zack Minasian in Milwaukee.

Philadelphia Phillies may not make big free agent splash

2026 MLB Awards week | Mary DeCicco/GettyImages

The Phillies have begun the search for a new farm director and are expected to interview six to eight candidates – some internal and external, with the hope to have a hire in place by Thanksgiving.

In free agency, Dave Dombrowski isn’t sure if they will be involved in the high-end free-agent market. The team has recently been in those spaces, most recently coming close to an agreement with Bo Bichette last winter before he signed with the Mets. But Dombrowski said, “We have a lot of high-end salary players. They are not young – they aren’t old – but they are at the age where you have to make a decision on maybe we have enough high-end players and maybe we need to complement them with other players. That’s a decision we have to make.”

New York Yankees uncertain about hitting coach role

2026 MLB General Managers Meetings - Media Availability | Sean M. Haffey/GettyImages

One thing to watch with the Yankees: Hitting coach James Rowson is a free agent, Brian Cashman said, and is free to talk to other teams. Word is, there is plenty of interest in Rowson.

Washington Nationals eager to lock up young core

New York Mets v Washington Nationals | Diamond Images/GettyImages

The Washington Nationals have signed Cade Cavalli and Jacob Young to contract extensions, and president of baseball operations Paul Toboni did not rule out further extensions. Toboni said “it’s on our minds,” but declined whether to say anything is ongoing.

An update on Franmil Reyes’ deal in Japan

Hokkaido Nippon-Ham Fighters v Uni-Lions | Gene Wang - Capture At Media/GettyImages

On Franmil Reyes’ contract with the Hokkaido Nippon-Ham Fighters: while there was a report suggesting it was a four-year, $40 million contract, it is more like $5 million per season across four years, according to Nikkan Sports.