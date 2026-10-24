What Brewers stars were buzzing about after dramatic World Series Game 1 win

In the summer of July 2024, immediately after trading Josh Hader to the Padres, the Milwaukee Brewers attempted to send the headliner in the return — speedy outfielder Esteury Ruiz — as part of another deal to bolster its lineup. They were unable to do so, their season cratered and many in and around the team couldn't help but wonder "what if?”

Months later, the Brewers caught wind that the Atlanta Braves were shopping catcher William Contreras. They engaged in talks and ultimately agreed to a three-team trade that sent Contreras to Milwaukee and Ruiz to the A’s.

Since coming to Milwaukee, Contreras has emerged into one of the best catchers in baseball. His ability to throw runners out on the basepaths has been a major weapon for the Brewers. His ability to challenge balls and strikes behind the plate is among the best in the league. And his ability to come up with the game-changing hit and home run in clutch situations has put the Brewers within reach of its first World Series in franchise history.

All of it was on display in Game 1 of the World Sereis against the Tampa Bay Rays. Contreras controlled Tampa's running game, gunning down runners at second and third to end two different Rays rallies. He won two challenges that changed balls to strikes. He guided his pitching staff, starting with Jacob Misiorowski and finishing with Abner Uribe, Aaron Ashby and Trevor Megill, to allow only two runs on seven hits. At the plate, he finished 2-for-3 with a walk and an RBI in a 3-2 Brewers victory.

“He’s been unbelievable,” Christian Yelich said. “He’s been great for us all year, but since the postseason started I feel like he’s taken things to another level.”

Said Pat Murphy: “He was maybe the MVP of the Padres series. … But this guy has been incredible, and he does both sides of the ball. And the side that you can’t measure, I don’t know what his numbers are, but he does so much for the team. He’s incredible. That’s all I could tell you. He’s incredible. We wouldn’t be in the position we’re in without Contreras.”

How Trevor Megill bounced back after premature celebration

World Series: Tampa Bay Rays v Milwaukee Brewers - Game One | Stacy Revere/GettyImages

In the minutes after closing out Game 1 of the World Series, Trevor Megill stood in front of a TV inside the Brewers clubhouse and watched the replay of a chaotic ninth inning.

Megill forced a groundout by Liam Hicks to second base that forced what was originally ruled a double play to end the game. The Brewers stormed the field. The fireworks went off. The crowd erupted. Then Rays manager Kevin Cash covered his ears and asked the umpires for a replay, arguing that Brewers infielder Cooper Pratt took his foot off second base before the throw arrived.

By the narrowest of margins, Pratt’s foot was indeed off the bag; Junior Caminero was safe. With runners on second and third bases and two outs, Megill had to lock back in. It was time to face Jonny DeLuca with Game 1 of the World Series on the line. He ultimately struck out DeLuca to end the game, sending the 43,350 in attendance at American Family Field into another frenzy.

“That’s why closers are closers,” Yelich said.

Aaron Ashby has become breakout star of Brewers postseason run

World Series - Tampa Bay Rays v Milwaukee Brewers - Game 1 | Daniel Shirey/GettyImages

Another extensive topic of conversation in the Brewers clubhouse: lefty reliever Aaron Ashby.

Ashby has established himself as the Brewers' new ace in the bullpen, a left-handed weapon capable of throwing multiple innings on a given night. He threw 1.2 frames on Friday night and struck out three batters. He’s thrown 14 scoreless innings the entire postseason, and while Murphy argued that Contreras is the Brewers' MVP so far, there is a strong case to be made for Ashby.

“We feel good about our bullpen in general, especially Ash,” Yelich said. “He’s been huge. Being that multi-inning guy and you can put him in any kind of spot. He’s been huge for us. He got some big outs for us.”