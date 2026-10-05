White Sox vs. Guardians player stats, live box score and match stats for ALDS Game 2

The Chicago White Sox weren't even supposed to make the postseason at all, just one year after losing 100-plus games. But after sweeping the Houston Astros in the Wild Card Round and taking Game 1 of the ALDS on the road against the Cleveland Guardians over the weekend, the South Siders are suddenly the hottest team in baseball, with a chance to move one win closer to an improbable pennant with a win in Game 2 on Monday night at Progressive Field.

Of course, the Guardians won the AL Central over Chicago for a reason, and they'll be sending star right-hander Gavin Williams to the mound hoping to even this series up ahead of a trip to Chicago. But to do so, they'll have to finally solve what's been a dynamite White Sox bullpen. Will Venable has been pressing all the right buttons so far in October, and he'll once again be rolling with a bullpen game on Monday, starting with left-hander Anthony Kay.

Will the White Sox keep it rolling, or will the Guards avoid falling into a potentially fatal 0-2 hole? Fans can follow along with all of the action, player stats and game stats with us below.

Score

Live game tracker and play-by-play

Box score: White Sox vs. Guardians live player stats and team stats

Game leaders and summary

Odds and player props for White Sox vs. Guardians