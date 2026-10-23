Who is singing the national anthem at World Series Game 1? Full list of performers

History will be made in Milwaukee on Friday night, as the NL champion Brewers welcome the World Series back to Wisconsin for the first time in over 40 years. It's a moment that generations of fans have been waiting for, ever since the final out of Milwaukee's last appearance in the Fall Classic back in 1982, and you know the atmosphere inside American Family Field — the roof is closed for Game 1, by the way — will be electric.

The pregame festivities ought to help there as well. There will, of course, be a rendition of the Star-Spangled Banner sung, but that's just the beginning of what the Brewers have planned to get their fans ready for the start of Game 1. From the national anthem performer to who's throwing out the first pitch to why you might see a bald eagle swooping over the stands, here's everything to know.

Who will sing the national anthem at Game 1 of the 2026 World Series?

Celebrities Visit SiriusXM - June 29, 2026 | Jason Mendez/GettyImages

Country music star Mickey Guyton will sing the Star-Spangled Banner prior to first pitch. Guyton isn't a Milwaukee native; she was born and raised in Texas before moving to Nashville to further her career. But her 2021 debut album, Remember Her Name, reached No. 47 on the Top Country Albums chart, and she has plenty of experience with the national anthem — having previously done the honors at an NBA Finals game between the New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs this past June.

Guyton is a three-time Grammy nominee and the first Black woman ever nominated in the Best Country Solo Performance category, so you know she'll bring it. The real guest of honor during the national anthem on Friday night, however, will be up in the skies.

What to know about Valkyrie, the bald eagle taking Brewers playoff games by storm

Championship Series - Los Angeles Dodgers v Milwaukee Brewers - Game 1 | Aaron Gash/GettyImages

He hasn't thrown a pitch or swung a bat, but one of the most integral pieces of this Brewers playoff run has been an eagle named Valkyrie. A 15-year-old bald eagle who rides at Milwaukee's Schlitz Audubon Nature Center, Valkyrie also made appearances for Game 1 of the NLDS and the NLCS — both of which the Brewers won.

Valkyrie won't be taking flight during the anthem; he'll be on the field with his handler instead. Which is a bit of a shame, because we were sort of looking forward to another James Paxton situation.

Who will throw out the ceremonial first pitch before Game 1 of the 2026 World Series?

Championship Series - Los Angeles Dodgers v Milwaukee Brewers - Game 1 | Mary DeCicco/GettyImages

As you might expect for their first World Series game in over 40 years, the Brewers are pulling out all the stops with not just one but two Milwaukee legends. The first is a no-brainer to end all no-brainers: Hall of Famer Robin Yount, a two-time MVP who led all of baseball in hits and OPS the last time the Brew Crew made the Fall Classic back in 1982. Yount has been a familiar face around American Family Field throughout this run, including throwing out the first pitch prior to Game 1 of the NLCS against the Dodgers. He also voiced the team's hype video, which is sure to have all of Wisconsin ready to run through a wall.

The ONLY way is through Milwaukee#WinOurWay pic.twitter.com/s6ymMQJVsV — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) October 23, 2026

But Yount won't be alone. He'll also be joined by Bud Selig, a Milwaukee native who, prior to spending more than 30 years as MLB commissioner, was responsible for bringing big-league baseball back to his hometown. The Braves' departure for Atlanta had left Milwaukee without a team until Selig purchased the Seattle Pilots in bankrupty court and brought them to the city, changing their name to the Brewers. He transferred ownership of the team to his daughter upon becoming commissioner, though the team left the family for good when Mark Attanasio purchased it back in 2005.