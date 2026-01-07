Why the Cubs need to sign Alex Bregman or Bo Bichette after acquiring Edward Cabrera

By acquiring righty Edward Cabrera in a blockbuster trade with the Miami Marlins, the Chicago Cubs made the splash they desperately needed.

Parting with outfielder Owen Caissie, the team's top prospect, affirmed that the Cubs believe that Cabrera is just scratching the surface of what he can become. They envision him being a frontline starter, the type of player who can pitch meaningful games in October. He’s shown signs of it, posting a 3.53 ERA in 26 starts last season, and the organization is hopeful that Cabrera, not a free agent until after the 2028 campaign, can provide that for years to come.

But this needs to only be the beginning. The next move has to be Alex Bregman or Bo Bichette.

Edward Cabrera trade puts pressure on Cubs to make another big move

For years, the Cubs have operated like a small-market team. They have rarely made the big swing during Hot Stove season, with the exception of acquiring Kyle Tucker last winter. Adding either Bregman or Bichette – and pairing them with Cabrera and a revamped bullpen – would not only help the Cubs compete in the NL Central but put them squarely in the World Series conversation.

Let’s start with Bregman. The Cubs have had interest in the third baseman in each of the last two offseasons. They made a competitive offer before he signed with the Boston Red Sox last winter. They held a Zoom meeting with Bregman early in this offseason, sources say, and have a need for another bat, especially with so much uncertainty within the infield after 2026. (Nico Hoerner will be a free agent next winter.)

Bregman, 31, is one of the more productive infielders in baseball. He can hit, evidenced by his .273/.360/.462 slash line with 18 home runs and 62 RBI last season. He can play defense, winning a Gold Glove in 2024. He was also consistently praised by his teammates and coaches for his leadership in Boston, and is someone that the Red Sox organization wants to bring back. There are other teams, such as the Arizona Diamondbacks, who have interest.

Bichette, meanwhile, provides a younger option. He’s only 27, so he’s four years younger than Bregman. He hit 18 homers last season and slashed a career best .311/.357/483 with 94 RBI. The Cubs would be getting more prime years out of Bichette than they would with Bregman and can build around him long-term in the infield. He’s drawing interest from a wide variety of big-market teams, including the Boston Red Sox and Toronto Blue Jays, and should land a hefty nine-figure contract.

If they can’t land either Bregman or Bichette, they could always sign, say, Marcell Ozuna and retain the flexibility to add another bat either this winter or at the trade deadline. But getting either Bregman or Bichette should be priority No. 1 for Jed Hoyer and the Cubs’ front office. It could be the difference between competing for a World Series and another early playoff exit again in 2026.

The Cubs should do it. They need to operate like a big-market team and attempt to not only catch, but pass, the Milwaukee Brewers in the Central. And the opportunity to do so is staring them right in the face. If anything, giving up Caissie makes what happens next even more pressing.