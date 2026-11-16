Why the Diamondbacks want to shuffle their roster and trade Ketel Marte

The Arizona Diamondbacks have had a frustrating three-year run since their surprise World Series appearance in 2023.

The Diamondbacks haven’t been back to the postseason since then. The drought nearly cost highly regarded manager Torey Lovullo this year as his contract was set to expire at the end of the season. However, the Diamondbacks changed their mind after finishing 86-76 and granted Lovullo a two-year extension through 2028.

Diamondbacks ready to change things up with Ketel Marte

Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Diamondbacks finished two games behind the Philadelphia Phillies for the National League’s third wild card. The disappointment still showed this past week as Mike Hazen, while speaking at the MLB GM Meetings in Las Vegas, sounded ready to execute a large roster shakeup.

“I just think at the stage where we're at, given that we've fallen short of the playoffs the last three years (with) the group that went to the World Series with,” Hazen said, “I just think I need to be open to making adjustments to what the roster looks like.”

The biggest adjustment will likely be trading second baseman Ketel Marte, who has frustrated the Diamondbacks over the last two seasons with unexcused absences.

This year, Marte did not show up on Aug. 17 for a scheduled game against the Red Sox at Fenway Park in Boston. Marte later said he was upset about having left pain.

Marte also went AWOL after participating in the 2025 All-Star Game in Atlanta. Instead of rejoining the Diamondbacks in St. Louis for a three-game series against the Cardinals after the break, Marte flew home to his native Dominican Republic and stayed there all weekend.

Ketel Marte-Diamondbacks relationship 'completely broken'

Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A Diamondbacks insider told FanSided, “I’d be shocked if (Marte) is with us in spring training because his relationship with Torey and the organization is completely broken.”

Hazen wouldn't say Marte will be traded. No GM would give up all his leverage by saying that.

A three-time All-Star, Marte has full no-trade protection as a player with at least 10 years of MLB service time, including five with his current team. The 33-year-old also has five years and $89.25 million remaining on his six-year, $116.5-million contract. Hazen said he has not discussed giving up his no-trade rights with Marte.

“I think it is what it is at this point,” Hazen said. “The expectation at this point is that we're going to be active. We’ll see. For me it's hard to go to players and have conversations that don't end up happening. Look, he's an incredible player. We're focused on trying to build the team the best way we can.”

Marte was the MVP in the Diamondbacks’ upset of the Phillies in the 2023 National League Championship Series. Yet Marte hasn’t gotten the Diamondbacks back to the postseason even though they have surpassed their 84-78 record of ’23 in two of the past three seasons.

“I don't think we're able just to run back what we did,” Hazen said. “I don't think we're one player away from anything. I think we probably need to reimagine what the team is going to look like moving forward, short and long term.”

Diamondbacks want better pitching

Whatever that reimagining looks like, it will include better run prevention. The Diamondbacks allowed 4.51 runs a game last season, a tick below the MLB average of 4.48.

The Diamondbacks want to acquire young starters under contract for multiple years. Their wish list includes the Seattle Mariners’ Bryce Miller and Bryan Woo, Los Angeles Angels left-hander Reid Detmers, the New York Yankees’ Will Warren and Ryan Weathers, the Pittsburgh Pirates’ Carmen Mlodzinski and the Detroit Tigers’ trio of Jackson Jobe, Troy Melton and Keider Montero.

"I think we're going to need to upgrade the pitching; we're always going to need to upgrade pitching," Hazen said. "I think everybody does.”