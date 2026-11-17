The Texas Rangers are ready to trade franchise cornerstone Corey Seager. He's 32 years old and he posted a career-worst .736 OPS amid injuries last season. Moreover, Seager's contract could be viewed as prohibitive for a Rangers team that missed the playoffs in a down year for the entire American League. He's due $31.5 million annually through 2031, his age-37 campaign.

One potential landing spot, per ESPN's Jeff Passan: the Boston Red Sox.

"[Boston] talked about Corey Seager at the trade deadline this year, so that could be rekindled," he wrote.

Why Corey Seager makes sense for the Red Sox

Corey Seager - Texas Rangers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For the first and most important point, I'll quote FanSided's resident Red Sox fan, Cody Williams: "I’ve been watching a lot of Trevor Story."

Red Sox fans deserve better, don't they? Boston sports are a dark force, but whatever evil propels the Celtics and Patriots to perennial greatness seems to mostly skip the Red Sox. Trevor Story was once a very solid shortstop, but his production has not held up with age, and his contract has become a disproportionate weight on Boston's payroll.

Seager will make even more later into his career, but there's a vast disparity between Trevor Story and Corey Seager on the baseball diamond. Last season's numbers were underwhelming, but Seager's underlying metrics remain excellent. He finished in the 89th percentile or above in hard-hit rate, average exit velocity, barrel rate and expected slugging percentage.

For all his purported struggles, Seager cranked 20 home runs with 51 RBI in just 102 games last season. He did so while playing above-average defense at the premium infield position.

The common retort will be: Boston does not need Seager. And there's an argument there, to be sure. Even with Story's decline, that contract is what it is. The Red Sox also invested major assets in improving their infield last season, from signing Caleb Durbin as a free agent to trading for both Curtis Mead and Adley Rutschman. Now, the Red Sox are adding Jake Bauers, which gives them two first basemen. That means the DH spot is already accounted for, essentially.

On top of all that, Boston's No. 1 prospect Franklin Arias — MLB Pipeline's No. 2 overall prospect in baseball — is ready for the majors. He presents a cheap and potentially explosive alternative to Story, already available in-house.

I am not going to belabor the Arias point. Red Sox fans are right to trust him and he could win Rookie of the Year next season. That said, top prospects never guarantee big-league production, especially early on. And depth is a luxury few teams are truly afforded. Having "too many quality players" at a position is only a problem when your roster is littered with other flaws. Boston has a deep outfield, a tremendous pitching staff and a killer bullpen. If other issues crop up, it's easy enough to flip Arias (or Mead or Durbin or Bauers) to address them.

Seager shouldn't cost Boston much from a prospect standpoint, as the chief appeal to Texas would be dumping his contract. The payroll argument is moot, because billionaire owners should spend to build a competitive roster. If the lockout results in a strict salary cap, it becomes a bit more tricky to navigate. Still, Boston can ease payroll concerns by dumping Story's contract as part of the trade, even if it means paying down some of his deal.

What does a Red Sox-Rangers trade for Corey Seager look like?

Story's $25 million expiring contract provides imminent cap relief for the Rangers. That alone frees up so much long-term flexibility for Texas, that the prospect haul becomes almost secondary. That's not to say the Rangers won't demand real value — Seager helped bring a World Series to Arlington, after all — but 19-year-old catcher Franklin Primera (Boston's No. 4 prospect) and 23-year-old middle infielder Henry Godbout (Boston's No. 6 prospect) hardly constitute a blockbuster return.

The Red Sox keep Arias and the optionality he provides. If he pops off immediately, Boston can always bump Seager to third base or second base, cycling Jake Bauers to the outfield and DH'ing Curtis Mead. If Arias takes longer to progress, Boston has the depth to be patient and stay the course.

Red Sox hypothetical Opening Day lineup with Corey Seager

Corey Seager - Texas Rangers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Order Position 1. Roman Anthony LF 2. Adley Rutschman C 3. Willson Contreras 1B 4. Corey Seager SS 5. Curtis Mead 2B 6. Jake Bauers DH 7. Wilyer Abreu RF 8. Ceddanne Rafaela CF 9. Caleb Durbin 3B

Trading for Seager gives Boston's power-starved lineup new dimensionality. It also does not need to be Boston's only trade this winter. Jarren Duran could net Boston a couple prospects to help backfill the farm system. A Masataka Yoshida salary dump, if possible, would alleviate the stress of Seager's contract. The Red Sox also have Kristian Campbell, Anthony Seigler and plenty of quality prospects to dangle in other trade talks, if the right opportunity presents itself.

Let's assume Roman Anthony gets back on track after an injury-plagued 2026 campaign. Let's also assume Curtis Mead and Jake Bauers prove their breakout production — which is backed up by the underlying metrics — was not a fluke. And let's assume, for a moment, that Adley Rutschman can stay healthy and productive for the duration of the campaign.

Franklian Arias waiting in the wings. Garrett Crochet back atop the rotation, with a top bullpen to deliver the knockout punch. What's not to love about this roster? Seager turns Boston into a potential favorite in the wide-open American League. Hopefully Craig Breslow and Red Sox ownership are bold enough to consider such a bold swing.