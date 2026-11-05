Corey Seager trade suitors that can pry him from Texas — and why Braves miss the cut

The Texas Rangers can't come out and explicitly say that they're looking to trade Corey Seager, but they're letting the rest of the league know all the same that their veteran shortstop is very available. How else to explain president Chris Young telling the Dallas Morning News this week that the team will have a "very similar" payroll in 2027 to what they had in 2026 — all while trying to contend for an AL West title?

Coming off an 80-82 finish this year, Texas has plenty of areas at which it needs to improve. But as things stand, they only have $20 million or so to spend before they hit last year's payroll number. That math simply doesn't math, which means something has to give — and the most obvious solution is to get out from under Seager's contract, which still has five years and over $150 million remaining.

Unfortunately for the Rangers, though, actually getting a deal done might be next to impossible. Finding a contender with a need on the left side of the infield and room to take on all that money is one thing. Finding all of the above and navigating Seager's new full no-trade clause is another, especailly since he seems unwilling to waive it for the best on-paper fit out there.

Why Corey Seager's no-trade clause could leave Braves out in the cold

When Seager signed with Texas a few years ago, the team gave him an eight-team no-trade list. We still don't know most of the members of that list, but thanks to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, we know at least one: the Atlanta Braves.

Which is a real shame, because few teams find themselves in more need of an upgrade at shortstop, and Atlanta figured to have some money available as homegrown stars like Ozzie Albies and potentially Ronald Acuña Jr. move on. But somehow, it gets worse for Rangers brass: Because Seager has now earned 10-and-5 rights — having spent 10 years in the Majors, at least five of them with one team — his no-trade list has now become a full no-trade clause. Any Seager trade requires him signing off on it, adding one more obstacle to a situation already full of them.

All hope isn't lost, though. Between some teams we know weren't on Seager's no-trade list to begin with and others that have good reason to be interested, here are six potential suitors beyond Atlanta.

Corey Seager trade suitors that check every box

New York Yankees

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Thanks to Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News, we know that the Yankees weren't on Seager's no-trade list. And they could certainly use the help at third base, where they're likely to pay Ryan McMahon not to come back next year. With McMahon and Giancarlo Stanton off the books soon, New York actually doesn't have a ton of money tied up into the future. If they get the Rangers to pay down some of the money and throw in a young pitcher or two, I could see a deal happening here, which would make running back the George Lombard Jr.-Anthony Volpe pairing up the middle much more palatable.

Toronto Blue Jays

It doesn't matter how they get it, or at what position (beyond maybe first base): The Blue Jays need to add an impact bat this winter after the disaster that was 2026. Would Seager be the ideal? Probably not. But if it comes to it, Toronto has the money to absorb his deal, and they could slide him over to second base and let Ernie Clement get back to being the super utilty man he was born to be. It's not a perfect fit, but you have to deal with what the market gives you.

Pittsburgh Pirates

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The Pirates had no problem scoring runs last season, but Brandon Lowe is off to free agency, and there are now real question marks at second and third base around former all-world prospect Konnor Griffin. They need to add at least one top bat to finally get back to the postseason in 2027. Unfortunately, that almost certainly won't come via free agency, so why not swing a trade? Seager would do wonders for this lineup, and the potential salary floor coming two years down the line means that Pittsburgh needs to add significant salary anyway.

Cincinnati Reds

Speaking of teams that are desperate for offense: Outside of Elly De La Cruz and Sal Stewart, pretty much every lineup spot is open in Cincy, and Seager would instantly become the second or third best hitter on the team. The Reds have too much homegrown pitching to forfeit this potential competitive window, but like the Pirates, they're obviously not going to lure big-time free agents. They have oodles of payroll space, so fitting Seager's salary isn't the problem. Why not?

Los Angeles Angels

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Hear me out here. No, the Angels aren't going anywhere any time soon. But they need to pay somebody over this rebuild, especially if a salary floor comes to pass. If they can get a prospect or two in exchange for taking on all of Seager's money — money they can easily absorb — why wouldn't that be in their long-term best interest? Of course, the next question is why Seager would say yes to this, but hey, he had a great time in L.A. earlier in his career. And speaking of which ...

Los Angeles Dodgers

Hey, why not? You can never count the Dodgers out of things like this, especially not after an NLCS loss in which their offense more or less totally disappeared. There are glaring vacancies at both second and third base moving forward, vacancies Seager could fill with aplomb. Then again, even the Dodgers have to draw the line with long-term deals eventually, and a potential salary cap could nip this in the bud. But Seager loved his time with the team, and a reunion isn't impossible.