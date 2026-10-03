Why the Yankees and Tigers are likely already out on Jazz Chisholm Jr. this offseason

New York Yankees fans have spent nearly the entire 2026 season expecting All-Star second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. to leave in free agency. If so, at least they might not need to worry about him staying in the American League.

The New York Post reported earlier this summer that it’s “common knowledge” that Chisholm likely will not re-sign with the Yankees. Longtime general manager Brian Cashman had allegedly previously told the two-time All-Star that the organization does not extend players midseason or before their contracts expire.

Nothing has changed on that front, but Bleacher Report’s Erik Beaston made an intriguing point on Friday. Although he believes Chisholm makes sense for both the Mariners and Tigers, he questioned whether Chisholm and “straight-forward” Detroit manager A.J. Hinch would relate “based on their clear personality differences.”

Tigers second baseman Gleyber Torres, who Chisholm ironically succeeded in New York, played this year on the qualifying offer.

Would the Detroit Tigers truly pass on signing New York Yankees second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. this winter?

New York Yankees second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Beaston’s observation objectively makes perfect sense, especially given how divisive Chisholm’s enthusiasm and individualism has been since his 2020 debut. We personally don’t mind it, though we also understand why people often find themselves irritated by the veteran second baseman.

There are rumblings about the Tigers potentially being in play to reunite with two-time AL Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal, but would ownership agree to sign both players? Even after a down season, we’re skeptical that Chisholm would settle for a cheap contract or a one-year, prove-it deal. Otherwise, he’d be better off accepting the qualifying offer and staying with the Yankees.

The qualifying offer is expected to be roughly $23.1 million, all of which is fully guaranteed. Chisholm’s teammate, Trent Grisham, earned $22 million on his qualifying offer and cashed in ahead of what’s proven to be a disappointing 2026 season. Regardless of whatever Grisham earns on the open market, the two-time Gold Glove winner can safely say he, as the kids once said, “secured the bag.”

But if the Tigers are open to signing Skubal, then why not also make a play for Chisholm? They haven’t won a World Series in over 40 years and Hinch appears to have kept his job despite one of the most disappointing seasons in recent franchise history. Hitters like Chisholm who can hit 20 homers and steal 20 bases aren’t available too often.

Beaston predicted Chisholm would sign with the Mariners, which we believe is a disaster waiting to happen. After all that happened with Cal Raleigh and Randy Arozarena this past spring, the thought of Seattle’s veteran catcher clashing with Chisholm over a home run dance or a gold chain feels inevitable.

Chisholm has not recently addressed his contract situation, and he would not officially hit free agency until November.