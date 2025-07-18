Every WNBA team’s representative at the 2025 All-Star Game

WNBA All-Star Weekend is upon us.

First up is the Kia WNBA Skills Challenge and the WNBA STARRY® 3-Point Contest. Both begin at 8 p.m. EST from Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, home of the Indiana Fever, on Friday.

Then comes the 2025 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game, which will be played on Saturday, July 19, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Tip-off is at 8:30 p.m. ET on ABC, Disney+, and ESPN+.

For Saturday, the 10 starters were selected in a draft by Caitlin Clark and Napheesa Collier. The two top vote-getters by fans were named the captains. Then they also picked from a pool of 12 players named as reserves.

Let’s see what teams will have representatives at what events this weekend.

The updated rosters for the 2025 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game



Watch Team Clark take on Team Collier on July 19 at 8:30pm/ET on ABC!

Indiana Fever (3 – 4 if you count Caitlin Clark)

Aliyah Boston – The former No. 1 pick was drafted first overall by Team Captain Caitlin Clark, who is no longer playing. Boston averages 11.7 paint points per game, which is third-best in the league. She’ll be one to watch, as she is a top-five rebounder and top-10 rim protector.

Kelsey Mitchell – The guard is a reserve on Team Clark. The eight-year vet has averaged 17+ points per game in six straight seasons and has the fifth-best career-high-tying 19.2 points per game this season.

Lexie Hull – Hull will make her debut in the 3-Point Contest. She is the replacement for injured teammate Clark. Now in her fourth season in the WNBA, Hull ranks fourth in the WNBA in 3-point field goal percentage (46.8) this season. The Fever picked her in the first round in 2022, and she is averaging 7.6 points, 4.7 rebounds, 1.7 assists, and 1.1 steals per game this season.

Caitlin Clark – The winner of most fan votes was to partake in the 3-Point Contest and Captain her team Saturday night, but last season’s Rookie of the Year is sitting out all weekend to nurse a nagging leg injury.

Minnesota Lynx (3)

Napheesa Collier – The second-most fan votes put her as the other Team Captain. The MVP favorite, she’s led the Lynx to the best record in the league (19-4) and is dominating in all aspects of the game: 23.9 points (1st); 7.7 rebounds (eighth); 1.7 steals (sixth); 1.6 blocks per game (fourth); 51.9 percent shooting (eighth overall); and 95.4 percent on free throws (first overall).

Courtney Williams – Williams is a reserve on Collier’s team. Williams is averaging nearly 13 points per game this season on 41 percent shooting and leads the Lynx in assists (6.0). It’s the first time Williams has been selected as an All-Star as a member of the Lynx and the second time in her career (2021). She will also partake in Friday’s Skills Challenge.

Kayla McBride – Bride was named as a replacement for injured Atlanta Dream guard Rhyne Howard on Team Collier. For McBride, this marks her second consecutive WNBA All-Star appearance and the fifth of her career. Now in her 12th WNBA season, McBride ranks 27th in league history with 5,086 career points.

It’s never to early to run ONES 😈



Paige Bueckers and Napheesa Collier got it in with a game of one on one after practice pic.twitter.com/LveIjnCsEf — WNBA (@WNBA) July 18, 2025

Atlanta Dream (2 – 3 if you count Rhyne Howard)

Allisha Gray – The three-time WNBA All-Star became the first player in league history to win both the Skills Challenge and 3-Point Contest on the same night in 2024. Gray has made 51 3-pointers this season, fourth-best in the league. She will represent the Dream in both events.

Brionna Jones – Named as a replacement due to injury to Clark and Satou Sabally, she will play on Team Clark on Saturday. For Jones, 29, this marks her second consecutive WNBA All-Star appearance and the fourth of her career. She is in her first season with Atlanta and is averaging 13.4 points and 2.5 assists per game, and ranks fifth in the league in rebounding (7.8) this season.

Rhyne Howard – The team announced the guard will be sidelined for the rest of July after being diagnosed with a left knee injury. Howard, the No. 1 pick in the 2022 draft, was named to her third All-Star team earlier this month and is expected to make a full recovery.

New York Liberty (3)

Sabrina Ionescu – The four-time All-Star set the all-time single-round record for WNBA and NBA 3-point contests with a score of 37 points in the final round of the 2023 WNBA 3-Point Contest. The former first-round pick helped the Liberty to their first WNBA title in franchise history last season and represents them in the 3-Point Contest as well as a starter on Team Clark.

Natasha Cloud – The 10-year vet will partake in the Skills Challenge after what many considered a snub from the overall All-Star Game. What can really be called an obstacle course will feature stations that will test dribbling, bounce, chest, and outlet passes, and shots from the elbow, top of the arc, and the corner.

Breanna Stewart – Stewie is an All-Star, of course. She was picked first by Collier to start on her team. Stewart is a three-time WNBA champion (2018, 2020, 2024) and two-time WNBA MVP (2018, 2023)

Seattle Storm (4)

Skylar Diggins – Participating in her seventh All-Star and first with the Storm, Diggins' 5,155 career points rank fifth among active players. Diggins ranks 10th in the league in scoring this season (18.5 points) and tied for fourth in assists (5.9 assists). She will be in the Skills Challenge alongside her teammate Erica Wheeler and at the All-Star Game alongside her teammate Gabby Williams.

Nneka Ogwumike – The No. 1 overall pick in the 2012 Draft, was just named to her 10th All-Star. The 2016 MVP and Champion is a starter on team Collier. This season, she leads the league with the most points scored in a game with 37. She also became the second player in WNBA history to score at least 25 points while shooting 65 percent from the field or better in three consecutive games. Ogwumike was named a starter for the fourth consecutive season and second with the Storm, making her the fourth player in Storm franchise history to be named an All-Star starter in consecutive seasons.

Gabby Williams – The guard will be on Team Clark for the All-Star game as a reserve. It’s the first time in her seven-year WNBA career, she’s been named an All-Star. In her first full year back in the league since 2022, Williams is averaging career-highs in points (13.4), defensive rebounds (4.1), assists (4.7), steals (2.6), 3-point percentage (35.2), and minutes (33.5). She’s currently the WNBA leader in steals, too (2.4).

Erica Wheeler – Wheeler has averaged 10.5 points, 3.5 assists, 2.7 rebounds, and 1.8 steals per game over six appearances in July while hitting at least two 3-pointers in four of those six showings. She'll be competing in the Skills Challenge.

Washington Mystics (3)

Sonia Citron – The rookie is part of her first All-Star, competing in the 3-Point Contest as well as being part of Team Clark on Saturday. She’s the first rookie in the 2025 draft class to reach 100 points.

Brittney Sykes – This marks the first All-Star appearance for Sykes, who is in her third season with Washington and her ninth in the WNBA. An injury replacement on Team Clark, the guard is the Mystics’ leading scorer this season, averaging 17.1 points per game. Sykes ranks 13th in the league in scoring and assists (4.4 per game).

Kiki Iriafen – The 21-year-old rookie joins her teammates Citron and Sykes on Team Clark. The fourth-overall pick in the 2025 draft is averaging 11.9 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 1.4 assists per game, shooting 46 percent from the field. In May, she was named the WNBA’s Rookie of the Year.

Las Vegas Aces (2)

A’ja Wilson – The reigning MVP is a starter on Team Clark. It is Wilson’s sixth time in her career as an All-Star starter. The three-time MVP Wilson is first in the WNBA in blocks (2.6), second in scoring (21.6 points per game), second in rebounds (9.9 per game), and third in steals (1.9) this season. On June 25, she became the fastest player in league history to record 5,000 career points, having done so in 238 games.

Jackie Young – The four-time All-Star is joining Wilson on Saturday. She’s averaging 17.5 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 4.9 assists per game this season.

Los Angeles Sparks (1)

Kelsey Plum – This is Plum’s fourth All-Star Selection. The two-time WNBA champion, now in her first season with the Sparks, will participate in both the 3-Point Contest and as a reserve on Team Collier. Plum ranks fourth in the league in scoring (20.1 points per game), third in 3-point shots made (44), and seventh in assists (5.6) this season. The guard was the MVP of the 2022 WNBA All-Star Game in Chicago, where she scored 30 points in her All-Star debut.

Phoenix Mercury (1)

Alyssa Thomas – Named a reserve, the six-time All-Star on Team Collier. In her first season with Phoenix, the forward ranks first in the league in assists (9.4 per game) and eighth in field goal percentage (52.5) this season.

Golden State Valkyries (1)

Kayla Thornton – Thornton is the lone representative of this season’s lone expansion team. Now in her 10th WNBA season, this is her first All-Star debut. Thornton leads the Valkyries with career-highs in scoring (14.9 points per game) and rebounding (7.1 per game). The forward was chosen by the Valkyries in the WNBA Expansion Draft in December.

Chicago Sky (1)

Angel Reese – Joining team Collier, this is Reese’s second All-Star selection after becoming the fourth rookie in Sky history to be named to the team in 2024. Reese is averaging 12.4 points, a league-leading 12.6 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.8 steals, and 0.6 blocks this season. She ranks fifth in the WNBA in steals per game and first in rebounds.

Dallas Wings (1)

Paige Bueckers – The 2025 No. 1 overall draft pick is a starting guard on Team Collier. Bueckers leads all rookies in scoring (18.4), assists (5.8), and steals (1.85) while ranking fourth in rebounds (4.4) and blocks (0.92). She has the second-highest scoring performance among all players this season with 35 points against the Mercury on June 11.