Jalen Duren became one of the league's most polarizing players after a summer filled with contract drama, which resulted in him getting a five-year, $200 million contract with the Detroit Pistons. Regardless of what you think of Duren, there's no denying he's an important part of the Pistons' success. Likewise, Duren going down with a hamstring injury just two games into the season was a tough blow to the Pistons.

Duren could return as soon as Sunday, though that's not certain. The Pistons' last 10 games without Duren have been a mixed bag. On the bright side, they had an incredible statement win over the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday. Overall, though, they are just 6-4 without their All-NBA center.

So what's going right for the Pistons, and what are some areas in which they have missed Duren?

Cade Cunningham has been playing like an MVP

Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It would be dishonest if I didn't start out by talking about Cade Cunningham. The guy has simply been fantastic, and most of the Pistons' high points have been thanks to Cade. He has been asked to do everything for the Pistons' offense. Not only has he been a dominant scorer, but he uplifts his teammates with his playmaking while taking care of the ball at an elite rate.

Over the past 10 games, Cunningham is averaging 27.1 points, 7.7 assists, 5.3 rebounds, and just 2.4 turnovers. His 52-point, 11-assist, zero-turnover game against the Washington Wizards last week was truly an all-time level performance. His ability to control the game as both a scorer and playmaker is what makes him one of the league's best offensive engines.

The Cunningham-Duren two-man game is one of the best in the league. Cade's ability to sustain success with his running mate is extremely impressive, especially since he doesn't have a ton of offensive talent around him.

Cunningham's defense can't be overlooked either. He is guarding multiple positions and forcing turnovers at an elite rate. Notably, Cade ranks in the 98th percentile for blocks per 100 possessions per Databallr. As the Pistons have leaned into smaller lineups with Duren sidelined, Cade's ability to guard up and block shots has been central to their success.

It's rare for a high-usage guard to take care of the ball and play stellar defense, but Cunningham is doing exactly that. The competition is stiff, but he's playing at an MVP level.

The Pistons' defense has remained elite

Detroit Pistons guard Ausar Thompson | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Regardless of the era, every great Pistons team has one thing in common: elite defense. As the Pistons have ascended from a lottery team to a playoff team under JB Bickerstaff, defense has been central to their identity. Without Duren, they still rank fourth in defensive rating, per Cleaning the Glass.

The Pistons play a swarming brand of defense where they force turnovers at an elite rate. Relevantly, they rank fifth in opponent turnovers per game. Detroit's ability to force turnovers and disrupt players on the perimeter has helped them sustain success despite the loss of Duren's rim protection and defense against bigs. This relentless defense shut the water off the Spurs' high-powered offense en route to a 105-93 win on Tuesday.

While the Pistons' defensive success is a team effort, Ausar Thompson deserves a ton of credit. He's the best defender in the world, not named Victor Wembanyama. Every night, Ausar takes on star matchups, and he's holding opponents to 36 percent shooting, per NBA.com.

Thompson can guard any type of star, due to his unreal blend of quickness, size, athleticism, and length. In addition to being able to defend any star, Thompson is a fantastic defensive playmaker. He notably ranks in the 98th percentile for deflections per 100 possessions and the 93rd percentile for blocks per 100 possessions.

Without a doubt, Thompson has been the driving force of the Pistons' defensive success.

The Pistons are still missing Duren

Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Unfortunately, not everything has been smooth sailing for the Pistons without Duren. As noted, the Pistons have a ho-hum 6-4 record without Duren despite some stellar wins. In fairness, they've had no egregious losses, as the Miami Heat, Los Angeles Lakers, Philadelphia 76ers, and New York Knicks are all very good teams.

Still, Duren's absence has been evident at times. The Pistons' 20-point loss against the Miami Heat is the prime example of this, as Miami's double-big lineup overwhelmed Detroit.

Running smaller lineups with Paul Reed and John Collins, who are both 6-foot-9, has hurt the Pistons on the glass and in defending against the bruising centers. Over the past 10 games, the Pistons rank 23rd in rebounding, a major drop-off from their eighth ranking last season.

One may think that Reed has been problematic. While his lack of size compared to Duren has been an issue at times, for the most part Reed has been pretty solid. He is averaging 11.3 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 2.3 assists without Duren. Reed's playmaking, rebounding, and play-finishing have benefited the Pistons. Sure, he hasn't been able to replicate everything that Duren has done, but he's generally been solid.

The real problem has been Collins. His counting stats without Duren (9.1 points and 5 rebounds) only tell half the story. Collins is known for his athletic play-finishing. That's in large part why the Pistons signed him. Sadly, he is shooting just 62.2 around the rim, which ranks in the 32nd percentile per Databallr. He is struggling to finish with power, and he has struggled with layups. This, paired with Collins' lack of rim protection, has hindered his impact massively. Duren, on the other hand, is a rock-solid interior defender and efficient scorer around the rim.

The numbers don't lie: Detroit is 21.9 points per 100 possessions worse with Collins on the court, a number that ranks in the 3rd percentile according to Cleaning the Glass. Getting back to his natural position of power forward once Duren returns will be helpful for Collins and the team as a whole.

For now, though, Collins at center is a downright liability, and that's been a clear crack in the armor for the Pistons without Duren.