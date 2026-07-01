How John Collins changes the Pistons projected starting lineup and rotation

After one of the best regular seasons in franchise history — 60 wins and the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference, the Detroit Pistons absolutely face-planted in the playoffs. They needed seven games to get past the No. 8 seed Magic and then fell to the Cavs in seven games in the second round. The defense held up but their offensive output fell from 117.3 points per 100 possessions in the regular season to 110.4 in the postseason, exposing their lack of shooting and complementary playmaking around Cade Cunningham.

Detroit has been extremely active in addressing those weaknesses so far this offseason. They traded backup big man Isaiah Stewart to the Pistons for three second-round picks, clearing cap space and sent two second-round picks to the Thunder for elite shooter Isaiah Joe. On draft night, they got involved in a three-team swap that allowed them to nab Stanford point guard Ebuka Okorie. And on the first full day of free agency, they re-signed Kevin Huerter and signed forward John Collins to a three-year, $51 million deal.

The Pistons still need to figure out what they're doing with Jalen Duren but it sounds like they'll ultimately match any offer sheets he receives and retain the restricted free agent, even if it's at a much steeper cost than they were hoping. Assuming he's back, they have a much improved roster that should be able to build on last season's momentum.

The Pistons have added a ton of offensive skill

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Isaiah Joe | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Collins is the big prize so far. His reputation took a big hit in his final two seasons in Atlanta when the Hawks relegated him to standing in the corner while Trae Young isolated. It was coaching malpractice of the highest degree but we've been reminded what Collins could do over the past three seasons — 15.4 points, 7.2 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.9 bl;ocks and 0.9 steals per game, shooting 39.1 percent from beyond the arc.

Presumably, this signing means the Pistons are not bringing Tobias Harris back but Collins is a clear (and younger) upgrade. He can hit open 3s and add space to the offense but he's also an excellent pick-and-roll partner for Cade Cunningham and helps the Pistons build on their athletic advantages over most opponents.

It remains to be seen if Joe is ready for a bigger role but he was a solid role player for the Thunder the past two seasons, averaging double figures and hitting 41.7 percent of his 3-pointers. Even if he's nothing more than a floor-spacing threat for 20 minutes per game, it's a huge help. And while Okorie might not play a ton this year, he has the potential to contribute and he's an upside player for the future. Here's how our NBA Draft expert Chris Kline described his game:

"His low assist rate is a mild concern given his heavy workload, but Okorie limited turnovers and he's a blur with the basketball, creating easy advantages and getting wherever he wants on the floor. He's a minted, three-level microwave scorer."

Projected Pistons starting lineup and rotation

STARTER POSITION BENCH Cade Cunningham PG Daniss Jenkins Isaiah Joe SG Kevin Huerter Ausar Thompson SF Duncan Robinson John Collins PF Ron Holland Jalen Duren C Paul Reed

This breakdown assumes Duren is back, Collins does in fact replace Harris and the Pistons don't waive Duncan Robinson and his partially guaranteed deal for further cost savings. It's possible that Huerter starts but as the more reliable shooter, I think Joe ends up taking that spot before the end of the season, even if he isn't there on opening night.

This is a much improved starting lineup for the Pistons with two new 40-percent 3-point shooters. Assuming some additional development from Cunningham, Thompson and Duren, this could one of the best starting lineups in the East with plenty of balance at both ends of the floor.

The second unit still has some questions but there are three strong shooters in Jenkins, Hueter and Robinson to help space the floor for Holland and Reed. The latter pairing is a strong defensive anchor and play with the same physicality and intensity as the starting lineup. They'll need Huerter to have a strong shooting year and Holland to take another step forward but there's a lot of potential here.

Plenty of other contenders in the East have made big upgrades already this summer but the Pistons are keeping pace and should absolutely be considered a contender.

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