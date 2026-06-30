Pistons would immediately regret this rumored Jalen Duren sign-and-trade

While Sabonis is an established All-Star, the move would make Detroit older, more expensive and a worse fit around Cade Cunningham.

The Pistons are reportedly discussing a sign-and-trade that would send Jalen Duren to the Kings in exchange for Domantas Sabonis.

On Monday night, Chris Haynes reported that Detroit Pistons restricted free agent center Jalen Duren will meet with the Sacramento Kings at the start of free agency with the intention of structuring a sign-and-trade out of Detroit. It was subsequently reported by Haynes and Sam Amick that the sign-and-trade would likely be centered around former All-Star Domantas Sabonis.

At the surface level, this doesn't sound all that bad. The Pistons would make up for the loss of Duren with an All-Star-level center. However, both in the immediate sense and certainly in the future, a sign-and-trade for Sabonis would be a massive mistake for the Pistons both financially and on the court.

The Pistons would be paying more for an older, less flexible core

According to HoopsHype's Michael Scotto, Duren is demanding a salary worth roughly $40 million a year. And while Duren made All-NBA third team after a stellar season, his subpar play in the postseason gives the Pistons understandable cause for pause about paying him within the $40 million range annually. Notably, he averaged just 10.2 points (on 51.4 percent shooting) and 8.5 rebounds in the playoffs.

I get that it would be a big financial commitment for somebody who hasn't proven yet that they can contribute in high-leverage situations. Here's the problem: Sabonis also has major flaws, and he is set to make $45.4 million next year at 30 years old. In the following season, he is set to make $48.8 million.

Duren, despite his flaws, is just 22. That can't be lost. Yes, it would be a hefty long-term commitment to re-sign him, and he's not perfect. Regardless, the alternative can't be paying top dollar to a worse (and more flawed) center who doesn't fit as cleanly next to Cade Cunningham and will soon age out of the Pistons' timeline. Even if it's a shorter-term deal, that's simply illogical.

Now, there's a chance that the Pistons get some draft capital back in this sign-and-trade, but unless this draft capital is used in another trade, I don't see it being all that valuable for a Pistons squad with title aspirations.

Sabonis is the wrong basketball fit next to Cade Cunningham

I've touched on it a couple of times, but it's worth exploring why Sabonis doesn't make sense as a basketball fit alongside Cade. The Cunningham-Duren pairing was incredibly successful in the regular season because of the combination of Cade's playmaking and Duren's rim running.

Conversely, Sabonis primarily operates as a playmaking hub and bruising interior force rather than a lob threat. This would make him a clunky fit alongside Cade and, frankly, most guards. If you aren't getting a rim runner next to Cunningham, you better get a floor spacer, which, unfortunately, Sabonis is not.

Given Sabonis' skill and Cunningham's general brilliance, it's possible that this duo can figure things out on offense (though the fit doesn't make a ton of sense on paper).

However, there's no chance that Sabonis helps the Pistons' defense. This is arguably the bigger concern with the possibility of a Sabonis-Pistons pairing.

Outside of Cade's general brilliance, the Pistons' defense was central to their 60-win season. Impressively, they ranked second in defensive rating. Duren wasn't their best defender, but his rim protection was a key part of their defensive success, and he's miles better than Sabonis on this side of the ball.

The Pistons already traded Isaiah Stewart to free up cap space, and by letting Duren walk too (especially if it's in a deal for Sabonis), the Pistons would take a massive step back.

Sabonis is physically strong, and he's a great rebounder, but to put it kindly, he's a negative defender. His lack of verticality makes him a poor rim protector. Furthermore, he isn't quick enough to guard perimeter players on switches. This combination would hurt the Pistons' regular season defense, and even worse, it would cause them to get exposed in the playoffs.

If Detroit moves on from Duren, there are better alternatives

If the Pistons are determined not to pay Duren (which is understandable to some extent), they'd be best served to go in a different direction. One option I'd suggest is working out a sign-and-trade with the Los Angeles Lakers centered around Deandre Ayton. He is a cheaper and much worse version of Duren.

The appeal of this move wouldn't be getting Ayton, though, it would be not committing to a hefty contract like Sabonis. With this open cap space, they could sign someone like Norman Powell (No. 4 on our top free agent list) who fills their need for extra shooting and creation next to Cunningham. Perhaps more ideally, this move could help them pull off a trade for someone like Trey Murphy.

In the end, the Pistons would be best served by simply keeping Duren around even if the price isn't ideal. And if they opt not to bring Duren back, they must avoid a deal that nets them Sabonis at all costs. He's a solid player, but he would be a horrible fit with the Pistons.