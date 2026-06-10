The Pistons have just what the Pelicans want in a Trey Murphy trade

The Pelicans are now open to trading a key sharpshooter after years of reluctance to move him.

The Detroits Pistons' inability to meet their goals in the Eastern Conference Playoffs mean offseason changes are required. Trading for New Orleans Pelicans' sharpshooter Trey Murphy could be the perfect cure for what ailed Cade Cunningham's team in the postseason.

New Orleans has been hesitant to deal Murphy in recent seasons despite their lack of ability to win with him in the fold. It seems the Pelicans front office is now at least willing to consider offloading their sharpshooter. The catch is that the Pelicans are determined to get young talent back in the deal that can help them win games immediately.

That might not be the best strategy for the Pelicans in the long haul, but it does help clarify what teams might be able to get in the mix for a Murphy trade. Interestingly, New Orleans' desire to get young players in return could play right into Detroit's hands.

The Pistons can send Isaiah Stewart and Ron Holland to the Pelicans

Detroit Pistons forward Isaiah Stewart | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Detroit might not a young player ready to be an immediate, high-end starter that the Pelicans would covet in a perfect world. They do have two players who can slot comfortably into New Orleans' rotation right away.

Isaiah Stewart is stuck behind Jalen Duren in Detroit, but he could become an instant starter for the Pelicans. They need a player with his toughness to help fortify their center options. They mighit still choose to go small to close with Herb Jones or Zion Williamson at the five but Stewart can eat up a lot of regular season minutes at the very least.

Holland would slide into the team's wing rotation. His lack of shooting ability won't be great for the Pelicans' spacing, but he can make the team even more dangerous in transition. The Pistons could not find a way to unlock his unique skill set, but New Orleans could give him enough space to fully expand his game.

Some additional trade compensation should be required to grease the deal from the Pelicans' perspective. One future first round pick should give New Orleans the upside they require. It's not selling Murphy for top dollar, but this potential deal would give them the immediate help their front office is searching for.

Murphy can unlock the Pistons' offense

New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy III | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Detroit labored to score in the halfcourt in the postseason when Cunningham wasn't firing on all cylinders. Adding an elite shooter like Murphy to the mix could open the floor up for the Pistons. Swapping him into the closing lineup in place of Ausar Thompson could make Cunningham's team too hard to handle.

The idea of placing him on one side of the floor with Duncan Robinson on the other would make Cunningham impossible to guard on the pick and roll. The impact of a potential Murphy acquisition on Duren should not be overlooked. Murphy's gravity as a shooter can force opponents to guard Duren one-one-at the rim. That's where Duren can use his athleticism to beat opponents to high quality looks on the interior.

It's time for the Pistons to give Cunningham a premium offensive partner and Murphy might be the best player available to them in the offseason. Landing him in this package would be a coup for Detroit's front office.

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