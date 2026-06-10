NBA rumors: Heat vs. Celtics for Giannis, Lakers vs. Warriors for LeBron

Out west, rumblings are that LeBron's decision is going to come down to the Lakers or Warriors.

As Game 4 of the 2026 NBA Finals awaits on Wednesday evening, the league's off-court attention is shifting to the transaction game. That includes intriguing rumors on some of the biggest names in sport, including Giannis Antetokounmpo and LeBron James, and there is plenty to round up across the basketball landscape. Here is a look at three recent NBA trade rumors.

Heat vs. Celtics for Giannis?

Everyone wants to know what the Giannis saga looks like on a daily basis, including a recent revelation that buzz tying him to the Boston Celtics might be real. At the same time, the Miami Heat appear to be the most consistent and present suitor for Antetokounmpo's services, potentially setting up a head-to-head between long-term Eastern Conference rivals.

In an appearance with CLNS Media, Sam Amick of The Athletic noted the following about Giannis and the Boston vs. Miami standoff.

"From Giannis's point of view, doesn't mean he's not excited potentially about Miami, but there are signs that he's looking at what that roster in Miami might look like after a trade and hypothetically comparing it to what a roster might look like in Boston after a trade."

The Celtics could almost certainly make a more compelling offer than the Heat... if they wanted to. Jaylen Brown is the most logical matching salary for Boston and, in short, he is considerably more valuable than any single asset that Miami can offer. However, it is unclear whether the Celtics are willing to put Brown in any deal, and Miami is standing ready to give a reasonable offer and see what happens.

Lakers vs. Warriors for LeBron?

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

While LeBron James is no longer in the conversation as the best active player in the NBA, he remains a tremendous force, even at the age of 41. In fact, it is remarkable how effective James still is and, while Giannis is perhaps the bigger storyline from a transaction standpoint, James is entering free agency will plenty of intrigue.

During an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, ESPN's Brian Windhorst shed some interesting light on the LeBron experience. That included the slightest of leans that LeBron would return to the Los Angeles Lakers, citing a "51 percent chance" of a reunion. While Windhorst did mention one of LeBron's former teams, the Cleveland Cavaliers, as a potential landing spot, most of the attention was paid to Los Angeles and the Golden State Warriors.

"If it doesn't work out with the Lakers, I'd watch the Warriors," Windhorst said as part of the interview. He also added the connections to players like Stephen Curry and Draymond Green, as well as the relationship between James and Steve Kerr, who coached him in the Olympics. Also, there have been (very) public flirtations between James and the Warriors in the past, which could point to at least the potential of genuine interest.

Trey Murphy projected to stay in New Orleans

New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy III | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Many have been baffled by the actions of the New Orleans Pelicans for quite some time, headlined by the night of the 2025 NBA Draft in which the Pelicans made one of the more controversial overpays in recent memory to secure Derik Queen. With that said, the Pelicans do have intriguing talent on the roster, including a very valuable forward in Trey Murphy. In fact, Murphy is often in the center of speculation around contending teams making a bigger splash in the trade market, but a recent Bleacher Report stream featuring NBA insider Jake Fischer poured a bit of cold water on that.

Fischer noted that Murphy is "still going to be a name that we're going to talk about and write about," adding that teams "absolutely want him" in trade scenarios. However, Fischer also pointed to the fact that the Pelicans may not want a "picks-laden package" for Murphy, instead saying that a deal involving Murphy "would be for more of a buy-now, get-better type of acquisition" on the side of New Orleans.

Frankly, that would be a bizarre stance for the Pelicans. The 25-year-old Murphy still has three cost-controlled years on his contract and, in short, New Orleans is nowhere near ready to make a move to send him out in a move to attempt to get better in the short term. While the Pelicans did have some injury issues a year ago, New Orleans won only 26 games and, unlike other teams at the bottom of the league, they did not have any incentive to rack up losses late in the year.

Still, the Joe Dumars-led Pelicans have operated in strange fashion and, as such, it isn't that hard to imagine that they would do something out of the mainstream like turning Murphy into another win-now move.

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