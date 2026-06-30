NBA Free Agency Big Board 2026: Top 25 players, best available, live updates and analysis

Key Points
Bullet point summary by AI
- The NBA free agency negotiating period opens tonight with a deep class of available players ready to reshape rosters.
- This year's top-ranked free agents include a mix of established superstars and high-upside young talents still waiting for their new deals.
- The real drama lies in how teams prioritize between immediate championship contention and long-term building through these key signings.
Before NBA free agency even started, we'd already seen Giannis Antetokounmpo, LaMelo Ball and Ja Morant changing teams. Trade candidates like Jaylen Brown and Kawhi Leonard are still dominating the NBA rumors but with the negotiating period officially open at 6:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday, June 30 things are about to get even crazier.
There is usually a burst of action at the beginning especially for the stars at the top. But there is enough depth in this free agent class that things could stretch well into next week's NBA Summer League with big names still available.
Best available players in NBA free agency
Below, we've ranked the 25 best free agents available, including both restricted and unrestricted free agents. This list only includes players who were still uncommitted as of the morning of June 30, and doesn't include players like Kristaps Porziņģis, Landry Shamet, CJ McCollum or Trae Young, who had already agreed to deals to return to their previous teams. As signings are announced, we'll clean names out of the best available list and add contract details and analysis below, so stay tuned.
BEST AVAILABLE NBA FREE AGENTS
1. LeBron James, F
2. Jalen Duren, C
3. James Harden, G
4. Norm Powell, G
5. Peyton Watson, F
6. Walker Kessler, C
7. Draymond Green, F
8. Jonathan Kuminga, F
9. Rui Hachimura, F
10. Sandro Mamukelashvili, C
11. John Collins, F
12. Mitchell Robinson, C
13. Tari Eason, F
14. Bennedict Mathurin, G
15. Luke Kennard, G
16. Quentin Grimes, G
17. Kelly Oubre Jr., G
18. Collin Sexton, G
19. Anfernee Simons, G
20. Marcus Smart, G
21. Keon Ellis, G
22. Bruce Brown Jr., G
23. Bones Hyland, G
24. Spencer Jones, F
25. Nikola Vučević. C
1. LeBron James, F
- Previous Team: Los Angeles Lakers
- New Team: TBD
- Status: Unrestricted free agent
He'll turn 42 in the middle of next season but he's still one of the 25 best players in the league. Whether it's in Golden State, Cleveland or back with the Lakers, he should be in the postseason next season pushing for one more title.
2. Jalen Duren, C
- Previous Team: Detroit Pistons
- New Team: TBD
- Status: Restricted free agent
The Pistons say they're not going to let Duren go but they may have to match a max offer sheet to keep him around. Duren was a disaster in the playoffs but he's one of the best young bigs in the league and a powerful interior anchor at both ends of the floor.
3. James Harden, G
- Previous Team: Cleveland Cavaliers
- New Team: TBD
- Status: Unrestricted free agent
Harden seems to be headed back to Cleveland but he didn't exactly endear himself to Cavs fans with his postseason flameout. He's a problem on defense and has a well established track record of disappearing in big moments. But he's also a one-man offense and put up 24-8-4 last season at the age of 36.
4. Norm Powell, G
- Previous Team: Miami Heat
- New Team: TBD
- Status: Unrestricted free agent
All signs point to Powell returning to the Miami Heat to team up with Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo in pursuit of a title. He was a late bloomer and will be 33 next season but has become a dynamite second creator and dangerous outside shooter.
5. Peyton Watson, F
- Previous Team: Denver Nuggets
- New Team: TBD
- Status: Restricted free agent
Watson was injured for the Nuggets' postseason run but has blossomed as a versatile, two-way wing — averaging 14.6 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.1 blocks and 0.9 steals per game. He shot nearly 50 percent from the field, topped 40 percent from beyond the arc and turns 24 just before next season. If you're looking for upside on the wing, he's the guy in this free agent class.
6. Walker Kessler, C
- Previous Team: Utah Jazz
- New Team: TBD
- Status: Restricted free agent
The Jazz can match any offer Kessler receives but have so far loathe to pony up for a max. He has limited offensive range but is automatic in the paint, a terrific shot-blocker
7. Draymond Green, F
- Previous Team: Golden State Warriors
- New Team: TBD
- Status: Unrestricted free agent
Draymond Green may be headed right back to Golden State, opting out only to give them some financial flexibility to chase other upgrades. But he's still an elite defender and connective passer, even if he can't shoot and will make you listen to his podcast.
8. Jonathan Kuminga
- Previous Team: Atlanta Hawks
- New Team: TBD
- Status: Unrestricted free agent
The Hawks declined Kuminga's option and we'll finally get a chance to see what the market really is for his services. It's probably closer to what the Warriors wanted to pay but there should still be a solid market for a highly athletic
9. Rui Hachimura, F
- Previous Team: Los Angeles Lakers
- New Team: TBD
- Status: Unrestricted free agent
Hachmiura is 6-foot-8 and made at least 40 percent of his 3s in each of the last three seasons, topping out at 44.3 percent last year. That's it, that's the whole scouting report.
10. Sandro Mamukelashvili, C
- Previous Team: Toronto Raptors
- New Team: TBD
- Status: Unrestricted free agent
He's not a household name but Mamukelashvili was a key breakout for the Raptors last year, averaging 11.9 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists. He's not much of a shot blocker and stands just 6-foot-9, but he plays with bruising physicality and made 38.9 percent of his 3s last season.
11. John Collins, F
- Previous Team: Los Angeles Clippers
- New Team: TBD
- Status: Unrestricted free agent
Collins has not regained his star trajectory but has quietly rebuilt his status after Trae Young and Hawks squandered him. Over the past three seasons since leaving Atlanta, he's averaged 15.4 points, 7.2 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.9 bl;ocks and 0.9 steals per game, shooting 39.1 percent from beyond the arc.
12. Mitchell Robinson, C
- Previous Team: New York Knicks
- New Team: TBD
- Status: Unrestricted free agent
It turns out you CAN win a championship with Mitchell Robinson playing big minutes in the middle. He has no offensive range and his free throw shooting is historically bad, but he's a big body, a good rim protector and an absolutel force on the offensive glass.
13. Tari Eason, F
- Previous Team: Houston Rockets
- New Team: TBD
- Status: Restricted free agent
Eason is a strong and versatile defender who plays with unmatched motor — plug him in anywhere and he'll make plays. He's only an average outside shooter and gets all his buckets from energy plays or shots created by teammates but he's still just 25 and can be a high level role player.
14. Bennedict Mathurin, G
- Previous Team: Los Angeles Clippers
- New Team: TBD
- Status: Restricted free agent
Mathurin's best offensive attribute is still his ability to get to the line but it makes him an efficient complementary scorer. If he was a slightly better finisher or a slightly better 3-point shooter he'd be a star, but as is he's a very useful complementary option off the bench.
15. Luke Kennard, G
- Previous Team: Los Angeles Lakers
- New Team: TBD
- Status: Unrestricted free agent
Kennard is an elite movement shooter with some juice as a complementary creator. His value comes down to his teammates — he was a lot more impactful playing next to LeBron and Luka than he was with Ja Morant and Desmond Bane. But he's the kind of guy every contender needs.
16. Quentin Grimes, G
- Previous Team: Philadelphia 76ers
- New Team: TBD
- Status: Unrestricted free agent
Grimes' stock has fallen off and his 3-point percentage plummeted last season. But he still played solid defense and averaged 13.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.3 assists. In a more stable situation he could still have some upside.
17. Kelly Oubre Jr., F
- Previous Team: Philadelphia 76ers
- New Team: TBD
- Status: Unrestricted free agent
Oubre can't make enough 3-pointers to really strecth the defense but he provides a bit of everything else you'd want from a swing forward — size, athleticism, defense, energy, scoring and some connective passing.
18. Collin Sexton, G
- Previous Team: Chicago Bulls
- New Team: TBD
- Status: Unrestricted free agent
Sexton is an undersized backcourt scorer who is remarkably efficient considering how much he's bounced around (four teams in eight years). For his career, he's averaged 18.3 points per game on 47/39/84 shooting splits. His size and defensive warts mean he's better as a third guard off the bench but he can absolutely help juice an offense.
19. Anfernee Simons, G
- Previous Team: Chicago Bulls
- New Team: TBD
- Status: Unrestricted free agent
Simons may be competing with Sexton for a lot of the same opportunities, with a similar profile as a scoring guard who isn't quite good enough to carry a first-unit offense. Simons is more of a volume shooter but Sexton has been more efficient and plays more physical.
20. Marcus Smart, G
- Previous Team: Los Angeles Lakers
- New Team: TBD
- Status: Unrestricted free agent
Smart is still a shaky shooter and provides even less than he did in Boston as a shooter. But he's a connective passer, brings maximum intensity and can still be a game-changing perimeter defender. He needs the right players around him but he's a useful piece for a playoff team.
21. Keon Ellis, F
- Previous Team: Cleveland Cavaliers
- New Team: TBD
- Status: Unrestricted free agent
Ellis was one of the most sought-after players at the trade deadline but didn't show up at all in the Cavs' playoff rotation after he landed in Cleveland. It's possible there are some issues that aren't obviously apparent but on paper he's a strong, versatile wing defender who can knock down open 3s.
22. Bruce Brown, G
- Previous Team: Denver Nuggets
- New Team: TBD
- Status: Unrestricted free agent
Brown's second go-around in Denver wasn't as magical as the first, which resulted in a title. But he's coming off the second-best 3-point shooting season of his career and he's still a strong multi-positional defender who can play on or off the ball in the backcourt.
23. Bones Hyland, G
- Previous Team: Minnesota Timberwolves
- New Team: TBD
- Status: Unrestricted free agent
If you need a bunch of points in a hurry, Hyland could be the guy. Just don't ask him to do much else.
24. Spencer Jones, F
- Previous Team: Denver Nuggets
- New Team: TBD
- Status: Restricted free agent
Jones came out of nowehre and established himself as a reliable bench piece for Denver. He's a smart 3-and-D wing with good size who won't hurt by trying to do more than he can.
25. Nikola Vučević, C
- Previous Team: Boston Celtics
- New Team: TBD
- Status: Unrestricted free agent
Vučević is in the twilight of his career and can really only be succesful in a constrained role. But he's still a 7-footer who can punish smaller players in the post and step out and hit 3s. As a second or third big, you could do a lot worse.