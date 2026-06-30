NBA Free Agency Big Board 2026: Top 25 players, best available, live updates and analysis

The real drama lies in how teams prioritize between immediate championship contention and long-term building through these key signings.

This year's top-ranked free agents include a mix of established superstars and high-upside young talents still waiting for their new deals.

Before NBA free agency even started, we'd already seen Giannis Antetokounmpo, LaMelo Ball and Ja Morant changing teams. Trade candidates like Jaylen Brown and Kawhi Leonard are still dominating the NBA rumors but with the negotiating period officially open at 6:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday, June 30 things are about to get even crazier.

There is usually a burst of action at the beginning especially for the stars at the top. But there is enough depth in this free agent class that things could stretch well into next week's NBA Summer League with big names still available.

Best available players in NBA free agency

Below, we've ranked the 25 best free agents available, including both restricted and unrestricted free agents. This list only includes players who were still uncommitted as of the morning of June 30, and doesn't include players like Kristaps Porziņģis, Landry Shamet, CJ McCollum or Trae Young, who had already agreed to deals to return to their previous teams. As signings are announced, we'll clean names out of the best available list and add contract details and analysis below, so stay tuned.

BEST AVAILABLE NBA FREE AGENTS 1. LeBron James, F 2. Jalen Duren, C 3. James Harden, G 4. Norm Powell, G 5. Peyton Watson, F 6. Walker Kessler, C 7. Draymond Green, F 8. Jonathan Kuminga, F 9. Rui Hachimura, F 10. Sandro Mamukelashvili, C 11. John Collins, F 12. Mitchell Robinson, C 13. Tari Eason, F 14. Bennedict Mathurin, G 15. Luke Kennard, G 16. Quentin Grimes, G 17. Kelly Oubre Jr., G 18. Collin Sexton, G 19. Anfernee Simons, G 20. Marcus Smart, G 21. Keon Ellis, G 22. Bruce Brown Jr., G 23. Bones Hyland, G 24. Spencer Jones, F 25. Nikola Vučević. C

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

1. LeBron James, F

Previous Team: Los Angeles Lakers

Los Angeles Lakers New Team: TBD

TBD Status: Unrestricted free agent

He'll turn 42 in the middle of next season but he's still one of the 25 best players in the league. Whether it's in Golden State, Cleveland or back with the Lakers, he should be in the postseason next season pushing for one more title.

2. Jalen Duren, C

Previous Team: Detroit Pistons

Detroit Pistons New Team: TBD

TBD Status: Restricted free agent

The Pistons say they're not going to let Duren go but they may have to match a max offer sheet to keep him around. Duren was a disaster in the playoffs but he's one of the best young bigs in the league and a powerful interior anchor at both ends of the floor.

3. James Harden, G

Previous Team: Cleveland Cavaliers

Cleveland Cavaliers New Team: TBD

TBD Status: Unrestricted free agent

Harden seems to be headed back to Cleveland but he didn't exactly endear himself to Cavs fans with his postseason flameout. He's a problem on defense and has a well established track record of disappearing in big moments. But he's also a one-man offense and put up 24-8-4 last season at the age of 36.

Miami Heat guard Norman Powell | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

4. Norm Powell, G

Previous Team: Miami Heat

Miami Heat New Team: TBD

TBD Status: Unrestricted free agent

All signs point to Powell returning to the Miami Heat to team up with Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo in pursuit of a title. He was a late bloomer and will be 33 next season but has become a dynamite second creator and dangerous outside shooter.

5. Peyton Watson, F

Previous Team: Denver Nuggets

Denver Nuggets New Team: TBD

TBD Status: Restricted free agent

Watson was injured for the Nuggets' postseason run but has blossomed as a versatile, two-way wing — averaging 14.6 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.1 blocks and 0.9 steals per game. He shot nearly 50 percent from the field, topped 40 percent from beyond the arc and turns 24 just before next season. If you're looking for upside on the wing, he's the guy in this free agent class.

6. Walker Kessler, C

Previous Team: Utah Jazz

Utah Jazz New Team: TBD

TBD Status: Restricted free agent

The Jazz can match any offer Kessler receives but have so far loathe to pony up for a max. He has limited offensive range but is automatic in the paint, a terrific shot-blocker

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

7. Draymond Green, F

Previous Team: Golden State Warriors

Golden State Warriors New Team: TBD

TBD Status: Unrestricted free agent

Draymond Green may be headed right back to Golden State, opting out only to give them some financial flexibility to chase other upgrades. But he's still an elite defender and connective passer, even if he can't shoot and will make you listen to his podcast.

8. Jonathan Kuminga

Previous Team: Atlanta Hawks

Atlanta Hawks New Team: TBD

TBD Status: Unrestricted free agent

The Hawks declined Kuminga's option and we'll finally get a chance to see what the market really is for his services. It's probably closer to what the Warriors wanted to pay but there should still be a solid market for a highly athletic

9. Rui Hachimura, F

Previous Team: Los Angeles Lakers

Los Angeles Lakers New Team: TBD

TBD Status: Unrestricted free agent

Hachmiura is 6-foot-8 and made at least 40 percent of his 3s in each of the last three seasons, topping out at 44.3 percent last year. That's it, that's the whole scouting report.

Toronto Raptors forward Sandro Mamukelashvili | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

10. Sandro Mamukelashvili, C

Previous Team: Toronto Raptors

Toronto Raptors New Team: TBD

TBD Status: Unrestricted free agent

He's not a household name but Mamukelashvili was a key breakout for the Raptors last year, averaging 11.9 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists. He's not much of a shot blocker and stands just 6-foot-9, but he plays with bruising physicality and made 38.9 percent of his 3s last season.

11. John Collins, F

Previous Team: Los Angeles Clippers

Los Angeles Clippers New Team: TBD

TBD Status: Unrestricted free agent

Collins has not regained his star trajectory but has quietly rebuilt his status after Trae Young and Hawks squandered him. Over the past three seasons since leaving Atlanta, he's averaged 15.4 points, 7.2 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.9 bl;ocks and 0.9 steals per game, shooting 39.1 percent from beyond the arc.

12. Mitchell Robinson, C

Previous Team: New York Knicks

New York Knicks New Team: TBD

TBD Status: Unrestricted free agent

It turns out you CAN win a championship with Mitchell Robinson playing big minutes in the middle. He has no offensive range and his free throw shooting is historically bad, but he's a big body, a good rim protector and an absolutel force on the offensive glass.

Houston Rockets forward Tari Eason | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

13. Tari Eason, F

Previous Team: Houston Rockets

Houston Rockets New Team: TBD

TBD Status: Restricted free agent

Eason is a strong and versatile defender who plays with unmatched motor — plug him in anywhere and he'll make plays. He's only an average outside shooter and gets all his buckets from energy plays or shots created by teammates but he's still just 25 and can be a high level role player.

14. Bennedict Mathurin, G

Previous Team: Los Angeles Clippers

Los Angeles Clippers New Team: TBD

TBD Status: Restricted free agent

Mathurin's best offensive attribute is still his ability to get to the line but it makes him an efficient complementary scorer. If he was a slightly better finisher or a slightly better 3-point shooter he'd be a star, but as is he's a very useful complementary option off the bench.

15. Luke Kennard, G

Previous Team: Los Angeles Lakers

Los Angeles Lakers New Team: TBD

TBD Status: Unrestricted free agent

Kennard is an elite movement shooter with some juice as a complementary creator. His value comes down to his teammates — he was a lot more impactful playing next to LeBron and Luka than he was with Ja Morant and Desmond Bane. But he's the kind of guy every contender needs.

Philadelphia 76ers guard Quentin Grimes | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

16. Quentin Grimes, G

Previous Team: Philadelphia 76ers

Philadelphia 76ers New Team: TBD

TBD Status: Unrestricted free agent

Grimes' stock has fallen off and his 3-point percentage plummeted last season. But he still played solid defense and averaged 13.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.3 assists. In a more stable situation he could still have some upside.

17. Kelly Oubre Jr., F

Previous Team: Philadelphia 76ers

Philadelphia 76ers New Team: TBD

TBD Status: Unrestricted free agent

Oubre can't make enough 3-pointers to really strecth the defense but he provides a bit of everything else you'd want from a swing forward — size, athleticism, defense, energy, scoring and some connective passing.

18. Collin Sexton, G

Previous Team: Chicago Bulls

Chicago Bulls New Team: TBD

TBD Status: Unrestricted free agent

Sexton is an undersized backcourt scorer who is remarkably efficient considering how much he's bounced around (four teams in eight years). For his career, he's averaged 18.3 points per game on 47/39/84 shooting splits. His size and defensive warts mean he's better as a third guard off the bench but he can absolutely help juice an offense.

Chicago Bulls guard Anfernee Simons | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

19. Anfernee Simons, G

Previous Team: Chicago Bulls

Chicago Bulls New Team: TBD

TBD Status: Unrestricted free agent

Simons may be competing with Sexton for a lot of the same opportunities, with a similar profile as a scoring guard who isn't quite good enough to carry a first-unit offense. Simons is more of a volume shooter but Sexton has been more efficient and plays more physical.

20. Marcus Smart, G

Previous Team: Los Angeles Lakers

Los Angeles Lakers New Team: TBD

TBD Status: Unrestricted free agent

Smart is still a shaky shooter and provides even less than he did in Boston as a shooter. But he's a connective passer, brings maximum intensity and can still be a game-changing perimeter defender. He needs the right players around him but he's a useful piece for a playoff team.

21. Keon Ellis, F

Previous Team: Cleveland Cavaliers

Cleveland Cavaliers New Team: TBD

TBD Status: Unrestricted free agent

Ellis was one of the most sought-after players at the trade deadline but didn't show up at all in the Cavs' playoff rotation after he landed in Cleveland. It's possible there are some issues that aren't obviously apparent but on paper he's a strong, versatile wing defender who can knock down open 3s.

Denver Nuggets guard Bruce Brown | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

22. Bruce Brown, G

Previous Team: Denver Nuggets

Denver Nuggets New Team: TBD

TBD Status: Unrestricted free agent

Brown's second go-around in Denver wasn't as magical as the first, which resulted in a title. But he's coming off the second-best 3-point shooting season of his career and he's still a strong multi-positional defender who can play on or off the ball in the backcourt.

23. Bones Hyland, G

Previous Team: Minnesota Timberwolves

Minnesota Timberwolves New Team: TBD

TBD Status: Unrestricted free agent

If you need a bunch of points in a hurry, Hyland could be the guy. Just don't ask him to do much else.

24. Spencer Jones, F

Previous Team: Denver Nuggets

Denver Nuggets New Team: TBD

TBD Status: Restricted free agent

Jones came out of nowehre and established himself as a reliable bench piece for Denver. He's a smart 3-and-D wing with good size who won't hurt by trying to do more than he can.

Boston Celtics NIkola Vucevic | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

25. Nikola Vučević, C

Previous Team: Boston Celtics

Boston Celtics New Team: TBD

TBD Status: Unrestricted free agent

Vučević is in the twilight of his career and can really only be succesful in a constrained role. But he's still a 7-footer who can punish smaller players in the post and step out and hit 3s. As a second or third big, you could do a lot worse.

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