When the Philadelphia 76ers formed this "super" team in the offseason, one of the drawbacks they were exposing themselves to was constantly having players missing during the regular season.

At this stage in their careers, neither LeBron James nor Joel Embiid can play in both legs of a back-to-back. Fortunately, since the 76ers haven't played since Monday and they don't play again until Saturday, tonight's game against the Orlando Magic won't be a problem for these two.

Unfortunately, if it's not one thing, it's the other with this team, and while James and Embiid are good to go, the 76ers are going to have to face the red-hot Magic (winners of their last four) without another one of their stars.

Jaylen Brown will NOT play against the Magic

Jaylen Brown is dealing with a left hamstring strain (hamstring injuries have really been killing the vibe of the 2026-27 season, by the way), and he will be out for tonight's game. This is a crushing blow for the team, as Brown's size, strength, and penchant for handling tough on-ball assignments make him the perfect option to throw at Franz Wagner. With him out, the 76ers will have to lean on James, VJ Edgecombe, Dean Wade, and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope to try and slow Wagner down.

If suspensful injury reports are your thing, tonight's game isn't really one for you. Every player listed on the injury report, for both teams, is listed as out, so there isn't much to monitor as tip-off approaches. Along with Brown, the 76ers will be out for Brown, Adem Bona, Dominick Barlow, and Ariel Hukporti. As for the Magic, they are without Paolo Banchero, Noah Penda, Jonathan Isaac, and Izaiyah Nelson.

76ers projected starting lineup and depth chart without Brown

Fortunately, for the sake of forecasting, this isn't the first time the 76ers have had to play without Brown this season. He missed the team's first NBA Cup game against the New York Knicks -- a game the team actually won. So, we can use that as a guide for how head coach Nick Nurse will approach his absense. Here is what that should look like:

STARTER POSITION BENCH Tyrese Maxey PG Anfernee Simons VJ Edgecombe SG Labaron Philon Jr. LeBron James SF Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Dean Wade PF Justin Edwards Joel Embiid C Jabari Walker

James, Embiid, Edgecombe, and Tyrese Maxey will continue starting games for Nurse and the 76ers. In Brown's place, the option they went with against the Knicks was elevating Dean Wade to the starting lineup. This makes the most sense here, as he is probably the best option they have to guard Wagner. Funny enough, Wade did not attempt a single field goal in nearly 27 minutes of action in that aforementioned game against the Knicks.

I don't expect the 76ers to go very deep into their bench in this one. The Magic are a good team, so a blowout is unlikely, Plus, Bona and Barlow, two of the 76ers' better options off the bench, are also missing.

The three guys I can almost guarantee seeing action tonight are Anferee Simons (the team's best bench scorer), Jabari Walker (who will backup Embiid as a small ball five), and Caldwell-Pope (the team's best three-and-d option). Outside of them, I could see Nurse turning to Justin Edwards (another theoretical three-and-d option), or use this as an opportunity to give rookie Labaron Philon Jr. some extra repetitions.