This offseason, the NBA made it a point to do away with tanking. So, they basically made it a punishment (something they refer to as "relegation) to have a bottom-three record. As a result, every team is trying their best to win every single night.

This makes the average regular season game harder. And for a team like the Denver Nuggets, that needs to make the playoffs to avoid a rumor-filled summer, it makes being healthy every single night that much more important (especially since they don't boast a ton of depth as it is).

Unfortunately, their best player (and arguably the best player on the planet), Nikola Jokić, finds himself on the injury report against the Houston Rockets. So, will the Nuggets have the three-time MVP available to them for this critical Western Conference clash?

Nikola Jokic listed as questionable against the Rockets

According to the NBA's most recent official injury report (which updates every 15 minutes), Jokić is listed as questionable for tonight's game with what is being described as a right elbow strain. Typically, when a player is listed as "questionable," that usually means they have a 50/50 chance of playing in the game.

He isn't the only Nugget in danger of not playing tonight. In fact, every one of the team's preferred starters is listed on the injury report, with the same questionable designation. Yep, Jamal Murray (left shin/tibia contusion), Aaron Gordon (lower body management), Christian Braun (left calf contusion), and Cameron Johnson (lower body management) are all listed for the Nuggets. Even if all of them have at least a 50 percent chance of playing, probability says that at least one or two of them won't play tonight.

To make matters worse, the team's nominal sixth man, DeMar DeRozan (back spasms), is listed as questionable. Julian Strawther is definetly not playing, as he's out with a left knee sprain.

For the Rockets, there is no uncertianty as to who will and won't be out there tonight. All three of the players on the injury report for them (Clint Capela, Steven Adams, and Oscar Tshiebwe) are all listed as out. This means that they will be very light at the five spot, as those three are three of their top four options at center.

76ers projected starting lineup without Jokić

There are so many possible combinations of missing players the Nuggets could have to deal with tonight. So, to keep it semi-simple, let's assume that everyone plays except Jokić. Here is what the starting five and depth chart would look like:

STARTER POSITION BENCH Jamal Murray PG Tyus Jones Christian Braun SG DeMar DeRozan Cameron Johnson SF Spencer Jones Aaron Gordon PF Trevon Brazile Marvin Bagley II C DaRon Holmes

Since Jokić hasn't missed a game this year yet, this is mostly speculation. Since Marvin Bagley II has been operating as the team's backup big man, he is the most likely candidate to share the floor to start the game with Murray, Braun, Johnson, and Gordon.

If everyone else is healthy, DeRozan, Tyus Jones, Spencer Jones, and Trevon Bazile will be the main guys providing aid off the bench. We've seen Bryce Hopkins get some tick as well. However, if Jokić isn't playing, I'd expect head coach David Adelman to prioritize allocating bench minutes to another big like DaRon Holmes. Like we said, though, it is likely at least two guys will be missing for the Nuggets tonight. So, Hopkins should find himself getting playing time tonight in some capacity.