The 2026-27 NBA season is starting to mature, and we're at the point where the standings are starting to take shape and trade rumors are being to circulate.

One name that is getting a lot of mileage on sites like FanSpo is Naz Reid. The Charlotte Hornets are learning that re-tools are far harder in practice than they are in paper. And now that they are 4-9, they could be looking to off-load someone like Reid (who they acquired in the LaMelo Ball trade) for additional draft capital.

Reid is averaging a career-best in points per game (17.2), but his efficiency is the worst it's ever been (48.4 percent true shooting). The latter is likely a byproduct of a small sample size and Reid being asked to shoulder a larger burden than he ever has before. Still, his blend of size, skill, and shooting is tantalizing enough for any team looking to diversify their roster to want to take a stab at him. So, let's take a look at some possible contenders in the Reid sweepstakes.

Detroit Pistons

Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I'm out on the Detroit Pistons taking half measures. Cade Cunningham and Ausar Thompson are ready to win right now, and you need to take a big swing to maximize their primes. Reid isn't necessarily the big swing I was thinking about, but he's definetly more than a half measure.

His fit is just too perfect for this group. Literally is a more-skilled, better-shooting version of John Collins. He can also do a little more off-the-dribble, which will lessen the gianormous offensive load Cunningham is forced to bear. He's also a better defender, ranking in the 83rd percentile in Defensive Estimated Plus-Minus, while Collins was in the 43rd percentile (per Dunks & Threes).

Indiana Pacers

Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Indiana Pacers have been a topic of conversation after their slow start, with rumors swirling that the team is looking to upgrade their roster in the coming months.

One thing about this Pacers team that is different from the one that came within one win of a title in 2025 is the lack of a starting-caliber, floor-spacing big like Myles Turner. Ivica Zubac, his replacement at center, is a far superior player. However, not having that pitch is certiantly hurting the Pacers' offensive flow. Bringing Reid in would give them that, without having to sacrifice all the paint protection and interior finishing that Zubac provides. If Tyrese Haliburton comes back and stays healthy, a move like this would make them even more dynamic than they were two years ago.

Golden State Warriors

Golden State Warriors forward Yaxel Lendeborg | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This season is going better for the Golden State Warriors than anyone could have hoped. However, the Kristaps Porziņģis tragedy remains a major offseason flop that is looming over this team.

The reason the Warriors took a flyer on Porziņģis was because his blend of size and shooting paired perfectly with Draymond Green, who is neither tall (relative to NBA players) nor a great shooter. Reid is not the rim protector Porziņģis was in his glory days, but he makes up for it with his knack for being available (missing just eight games in the last three years) and his more expansive drive game. The good news: the Warriors may be able to use Porziņģis' salary to make the money work for this hypothetical trade.

Portland Trail Blazers

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Portland Trail Blazers are another team that is a lot better than expected. With that development, it seems like a good time to use their abundance of guards (Damian Lillard, Ja Morant, Jrue Holiday, Scoot Henderson, and Shaedan Sharpe) to solidify their frontcourt.

Henderson and Sharpe are probably the odd men out here. Trading one (or both) of them with some draft capital could entice the Hornets to move off of Reid. And adding him would help amplify the size, defense, and physicality they are already getting from guys like Deni Avdija, Toumani Camara, and Donovan Clingan.