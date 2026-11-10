These 4 NBA offseason moves already look like disasters

We're a little over 10 percent through the NBA regular season. So, no team's story has been truly written yet and the power structure is changing weekly. However, we are starting to see the outline of the novel these teams have been brainstorming this offseason, and for some of them, the creative liberties they decided to take are proving to be disastrous.

For some of these teams, there is still time for rewrites, but as of right now, these moves are aging like spilled milk.

Going all in for Giannis Antetokounmpo

The Miami Heat were tired of making the NBA Play-In Tournament. So, they went all-in to acquire two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo. And where the do the Heat currently find. themselves now? 4-6 and eighth in the Eastern Conference, which would mean ... you guessed it, another date with the Play-In.

Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo were supposed to be an elite defensive duo that could help the team overcome all the offense-first players they had to part ways with. Unfortunately, the Heat are currently 24th in defensive rating, and Antetokounmpo looks every bit of 32-years-old. To make matters worse, you have former coaches speaking out about Antetokounmpo's style of play.

Of all the moves we mention on this list, the Antetokounmpo trade has the best chance of figuring itself out. However, right now, the Heat have to be wondering why they went through all the trouble.

The Warriors believing Kristaps Porziņģis could stay healthy

Golden State Warriors center Kristaps Porzingis | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I want to make something abundantly clear. I HATE having to discuss this in a negative light. Kristaps Porziņģis is an absurdly talented player, and when he was healthy, he was one of the most productive per-minute players in the association. The way Flagg's body has failed him is a basketball tragedy.

However, it is undeniable that the Golden State Warriors are not happy that they signed Porziņģis to a two-year, $40 million extension this offseason. Not only has he not played a single second for them this season, but his health crisis has put the team in the headlines for all the wrong reasons. And now, it seems like his playing days are over.

The Utah Jazz thinking they didn't need Walker Kessler

Utah Jazz center Jaxson Hayes | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After the emergence of Keyonte George and a midseason trade to acquire Jaren Jackson Jr., it looked like the Utah Jazz were finally ready to turn the page and go from tankers to contenders. However, during the offseason, the Jazz front office got asset hungry and tried to double-dip by selling-high on Walker Kessler.

The issue with that is that the Jazz needed Kessler to help keep their defense respectable. Yes, Jackson is a former Defensive Player of the Year, but the rest of the team is littered with below-average players on that end of the floor. So, it was going to need to be a two-tower job. Besides, Kessler gave the Jazz insurance in case Jackson got hurt, which, unfortunately, did happen.

The Los Angeles Lakers, the team that traded for Kessler, are respectable when he is on the floor (56th percentile, per Cleaning the Glass). Meanwhile, the Jazz have lost eight straight games (their nine total losses are tied for the most in the league), and they are 23rd in defensive rating.

Gary Trent Jr.

Milwaukee Bucks guard Gary Trent Jr. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sometimes, we as an NBA community make fun of the moves that front offices make because they seem silly at the time but we don't see the bigger picture. And when they do work out, we don't admit we were wrong. We just move on like nothing happened and wait for the next team to do something silly so we can criticize them.

The four-year, $64 million dollar extension the Milwaukee Bucks signed Gary Trent Jr. to this offseason is not one of those instances. At the time, it looked awful, and like a clear demonstration of cap circumvention. And now, through ten games, Trent has played just 13 total minutes for a team that sits at 1-9. Even the Porziņģis signing has a better chance at a happy ending than this one.