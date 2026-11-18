We all knew that Luka Doncic would be getting buckets and the Los Angeles Lakers would be winning games this season. But who had the Lakers winning at a pace that would make them one of the greatest regular-season teams of all time? Or Doncic threatening to become the first player since Wilt Chamberlain to average 40+ points per game in the regular season?

This is why we play the games — we think we know how things are going to shake out but the actual results never quite match our expectations. So which players and teams have been the biggest surprises so far this season?

Who has been the biggest surprise in the NBA this season?

&lt;section data-block=&#34;SingleChoice&#34;&gt;&lt;h3&gt;More surprising: Grizzlies in the playoff race or the Utah Jazz out of it?&lt;/h3&gt;&lt;ul&gt;&lt;li&gt;Grizzlies&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;Jazz&lt;/li&gt;&lt;/ul&gt;&lt;/section&gt;&lt;section data-block=&#34;SingleChoice&#34;&gt;&lt;h3&gt;More surprising: 76ers at No. 1 in the East or Lakers No. 1 in the West?&lt;/h3&gt;&lt;ul&gt;&lt;li&gt;76ers&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;Lakers&lt;/li&gt;&lt;/ul&gt;&lt;/section&gt;&lt;section data-block=&#34;SingleChoice&#34;&gt;&lt;h3&gt;More surprising: Pacers or Raptors being under 0.500?&lt;/h3&gt;&lt;ul&gt;&lt;li&gt;Pacers&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;Raptors&lt;/li&gt;&lt;/ul&gt;&lt;/section&gt;&lt;section data-block=&#34;SingleChoice&#34;&gt;&lt;h3&gt;More surprising: Lakers with the best offense or Timberwolves with the best defense?&lt;/h3&gt;&lt;ul&gt;&lt;li&gt;Lakers&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;Timberwolves&lt;/li&gt;&lt;/ul&gt;&lt;/section&gt;&lt;section data-block=&#34;SingleChoice&#34;&gt;&lt;h3&gt;More surprising: KAT leading the league in rebounds or Davion Mitchell leading the league in assists?&lt;/h3&gt;&lt;ul&gt;&lt;li&gt;Davion Mitchell&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;Karl-Anthony Towns&lt;/li&gt;&lt;/ul&gt;&lt;/section&gt;&lt;section data-block=&#34;SingleChoice&#34;&gt;&lt;h3&gt;More surprising: Paul George or Ty Jerome averaging 20+ points per game&lt;/h3&gt;&lt;ul&gt;&lt;li&gt;Ty Jerome&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;Paul George&lt;/li&gt;&lt;/ul&gt;&lt;/section&gt;&lt;section data-block=&#34;SingleChoice&#34;&gt;&lt;h3&gt;More surprising: Mo Wagner leading the league in 3PT% or Jalen Smith leading the league in 2PT%&lt;/h3&gt;&lt;ul&gt;&lt;li&gt;Mo Wagner&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;Jalen Smith&lt;/li&gt;&lt;/ul&gt;&lt;/section&gt;

There isn't a great way of objectively measuring surprise value but we can compare each team's current win percentage to their projected win percentage by preseason over/unders. Based on that measure, here are the teams that are under- or over-performing by the most so far.

The NBA's biggest surprises so far

Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Memphis Grizzlies (Overperforming): The Grizzlies have come back to earth a bit after their 6-0 start but they've still won four of their last five and are firmly in the Western Conference playoff race. Ty Jerome has been terrific, Cedric Coward and Jaylen Wells have taken the leap and Cameron Boozer has been an instant impact rookie, as advertised. Their preseason over/under was 29.5 but they're currently on pace for about 59 wins.

Utah Jazz (Underperofrming): The Jazz were supposed to be where the Grizzlies are but have instead gotten off to a nightmare start. They split their first two games and then went on a 12-game losing streak with injuries to Lauri Markkanen, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Jusuf Nurkic all decimating their rotation. Their preseason over/under was 37.5 wins but they're currently on pace for just 9 wins.

Los Angeles Lakers (Overperforming): The Lakers were supposed to be good, just not this good, this fast. Luka Doncic is off to a hisoric start, Austin Reaves has been great, Walker Kessler has been as impactful as any offseason addition and they just saw Quentin Grimes drop 47 points. Vegas pegged their over/under at 46.5 wins but they're currently on a 71-win pace.

Milwaukee Bucks (Underperforming): The Bucks are the inverse of the Lakers — playing mostly how everyone expected, just to a dramatically more intense degree. We know they were going to struggle after trading Giannis, giving tons of minutes to their rookies and the young pieces they received in return from Miami. Their preseason over/under was 25.5 but they're currently on pace to win just six games.

Toronto Raptors (Underperforming): With the addition of Kawhi Leonard, the Raptors were pegged as a dark horse contender. But Leonard has been healthy enough to play just two games and the entire team has been embarrassingly cold from beyond the arc. Their preseason over/under was 46.5 but their currently on a 29-win pace.