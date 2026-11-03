Luka Doncic is on track for a Wilt Chamberlain-esque scoring season

Luka Doncic has already recorded four 40-point games. He is up to a sizzling 38.3 points per game. His Los Angeles Lakers appear to be more than playoff hopefuls in a scratch-and-claw Western Conference. The Miami Heat felt his wrath in his latest outing.

LUKA NOW HAS THE MOST GAMES (19) IN NBA HISTORY WITH 40+ PTS, 10+ AST, and 5+ 3PM!



🪄 42 PTS

🪄 7 REB

🪄 13 AST

🪄 2 STL

🪄 6 3PM



The @Lakers improve to 6-2 on the season 👏 pic.twitter.com/PJELh3QQvN — NBA (@NBA) November 3, 2026

There's no doubt Luka will be in the MVP race if he keeps this up (or heck, even if he falls to Earth a bit). But it's worth zooming out a bit and appreciating just how historic this heater has been. Over the first 250 minutes of a season, only Wilt Chamberlain has averaged more points than Luka has in to start 2026-27.

Not Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant or James Harden — none of the high-octane perimeter scorers of the modern era have had a start like No. 77 is off to. There's a reason the Heat's new superstar said Doncic is one of the greatest scorers ever.

Luka Doncic is having a Wilt Chamberlain season

Giannis:

"Luka is one of the best scorers to ever play this game, if not the best."



Reporter:

"Right now"



Giannis:

"Not right now, not right now. Like of all time. I feel like some people are scared to say that but it's gotta be up there."



YT/HoopsChef pic.twitter.com/juQkJnl2ku — Luka Updates (@LukaUpdates) November 3, 2026

Giannis Antetokounmpo is one of the legendary scorers in league history himself. He's topped 30 points per game in three different seasons, hovering around 60 percent from the field. Everybody likes efficiency.

Chamberlain was not the efficiency cheat code Giannis was at his apex, but who needs absurd efficiency with video game production? Through his first seven years, Wilt averaged a some-doubt-that's-real 39.6 points. His length, motor and strength could not be contained unless he ran into Bill Russell, who could just slow him down rather than stop him.

Luka's 38.3 points to start this season will probably drop a bit. Teams may begin blitzing him, forcing others to beat them. That's no truly bulletproof strategy, as Luka is a top two or three passer in the universe, but teams can't let him continue to bomb away. Maybe Doncic doesn't hover around 40 points like Chamberlain did over half a decade plus, but his scoring repertoire is complete.

Giannis has his supreme field goal percentage as his cheat code, while Luka's is his ability to generate treys and trips to the line. He's shooting 13.7 3s a game and 10.1 free throws. Only he and Harden have ever shot more than 10 from both spots for an entire season. Luka may slow down, but that shot diet is not going anywhere.

Luka is not some chucker who makes teammates look up for answers on why they keep shooting the ball. He's shooting a blasphemous 42.7 percent on those 13 3-point looks. That is a little better than a Curry-like season; Steph's best year from deep was 42 percent on 12.7 attempts in 2021. Talk about a hot streak.

The free throws are a staple in Luka's game. He's been one of the craziest hoopers since Real Madrid and gets to his spots versus whoever. With the threat of his 30-foot stepback and array of attacks, he consistently gets defenders off the ground and draws fouls. He also consistently gets guys to throw in the frustration flag and foul him, because how else do you stop an all-time scorer?

Chamberlain didn't have a midrange game like the Lakers leader either. Spinning with his pivot, stopping on a dime or bumping his way to his sweet spots, it's easy money when Luka gets to the midrange. According to Cleaning the Glass, Luka is shooting 54 percent on all middies (91st percentile among point guards). There is not a spot on the floor from which he isn't lethal.

Luka gets all the rim to the rim and uses deception, strength, and skill-based finishes to shoot 83 percent at the rim. This is an unprecedented start from a guard scoring-wise. Until recently, Luka was one of the odds-on favorites to win MVP every season. The arrival of Victor Wembanyama slowed that train down. But I'm glad I never got off board. This is the year. This is the year of Luka Magic.