SGA's 20-point game streak ends: Who has the longest active streak now?

The Oklahoma City Thunder are off to a tremendous start to the 2026-27 NBA regular season. In two games, they have beaten the only two West teams to push them to a seven-game series: the San Antonio Spurs and Denver Nuggets.

However, their Thursday victory over the Nuggets didn't come without a cost. It was an off-night for both teams, with neither group able to eclipse the 100 points scored threshold. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was not immune to this rough shooting spell, as he was relegated to 6-for-19 shooting from the floor and just 17 points.

That last part is notable because it is the first time in 142 regular season games that Gilgeous-Alexander failed to score at least 20 points in a game he played in. If that number sounds unprecedented to you, it's because it is. Last season, Gilgeous-Alexander passed Wilt Chamberlian for the most consecutive games with 20 points or more (Chamberlian's record was 126). Now, thanks to the Nuggets (who, funny enough, are not known for being a strong defensive team), Gilgeous-Alexander's run is over.

This feels like one of those records like Stephen Curry's career threes made or John Stockton's assists, where it will take years for anyone to even come close to this mark. But, just in case, let's take a look around the league to see if anyone is hot on Gilgeous-Alexander's tail.

Longest active 20-point game streaks

Toronto Raptors small forward Kawhi Leonard | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For the record, no, there is not anyone who is threatening to take this record from Gigleous-Alexander. The new longest active streak belongs to Kawhi Leonard, who has tallied a 20-point game in his last 58 games. Just last season, Leonard set the Los Angeles Clippers franchise record for consecutive 20-point games. Of course, that wasn't the only permanent mark he left on the franchise.

Leonard, who is notorious for missing time, wouldn't even be able to catch Gilgeous-Alexander if he played in the remainder of the Toronto Raptors' 81 games. That would only give him 139 consecutive 20-point games. I will say, though, if anyone in the current NBA is going to catch Gilgeous-Alexander, Leonard's scoring package does have a similar metronomic quality.

After Leonard, there is a STEEP drop off, which echoes the sentiment of how impressive of an accomplishment this was for Gilgeous-Alexander. The only other player with double-digit consecutive 20-point games right now is Devin Booker (who just had his a** handed to him by the Portland Trail Blazers), and his streak is only at ten games.

No other players -- not Victor Wembanyama, Nikola Jokić, Jayson Tatum, or Luka Dončić -- have even a ten game streak like this. What Gilgeous-Alexander accomplished over that 141 game stretch was special. Let's not soon forget it.