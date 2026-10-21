Thunder vs. Spurs player stats, box score and play-by-play for Opening Night

The Oklahoma City Thunder vs. the San Antonio Spurs is the final game of the NBA's Opening Night and features the two overwhelming favorites to win it all this season. They finished with the two best records in the league last year and played a seven-game instant classic in the Western Conference Finals, which the Spurs ultimately won. Two of the deepest teams in the league, the Spurs and Thunder also have plenty of starpower with Victor Wembanyama and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Buckle up, because this matchup could end up defining the season.

Score

Live game tracker and play-by-play

Box score: Spurs vs. Thunder player stats and team stats

Game leaders