We know the teams that will be vying for one of the many quarterbacks in this NFL Draft, but what about the ones that could be interested in taking a flier in April? A team like the Philadelphia Eagles have a lot of reasons to entertain the quarterback market as both medically and on the field, Jalen Hurts might be the best option for the 2027 season.

Here’s a look at the other teams that could potentially be surprise contenders for one of the top quarterbacks in April.

Philadelphia Eagles

Oklahoma State Cowboys quarterback Drew Mestemaker (17) warms up before a college football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys (OSU) and the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Boone Pickens Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bryan Terry-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Best fit: Drew Mestemaker, Oklahoma State

The uncertainty around Jalen Hurts is why the Philadelphia Eagles could be looking at a quarterback in the 2027 NFL Draft. If there’s any draft to take a chance on a quarterback, this is the one. The Eagles added a second, first-round pick with the Jordan Davis trade. They’re trending toward having a top 10 pick. That opens the door for quite a few options for them to land. The question is, who would be the best fit? The Eagles need a true passer rather than a quarterback that is run first.

Not only does Philadelphia have a projected top five pick right now, but there are realistically just two teams ahead of them that are projected to take a quarterback for now, so they could end up with a really good selection. Drew Mestemaker makes a lot of sense for them because he’s proven he’s a solid passer and is among college football’s top quarterbacks. He’s the one quarterback that’s been consistent all season and the safest option for Philadelphia.

Atlanta Falcons

Miami Hurricanes quarterback Darian Mensah (10) runs with the football against the Duke Blue Devils during the first half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Best fit: Darian Mensah, Miami

Kevin Stefanski has a quarterback problem he probably didn’t anticipate. Realistically, this offense shouldn’t struggle because of the weapons it has. Bijan Robinson is one of the best running backs in the NFL, Drake London is the perfect perimeter weapon and Kyle Pitts Sr. is a great tight end option to have. Darian Mensah makes a lot of sense for this offense because defenses would have to respect his arm talent while not putting a lot of pressure on him to be great.

Stefanski’s offense is most successful when the run game can get going and the play-action and pass game can keep defenses honest. Mensah wouldn’t have to do a lot with this offense, just enough to be a better option than what they currently have. Mensah is listed as the No. 7 player in Mel Kiper’s draft big board and third quarterback. He should be there for the Falcons if they want him.

Minnesota Vikings

Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) throws a pass against the USC Trojans during the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Best fit: Dante Moore, Oregon Ducks

After doing several mock drafts on the NFL Mock Draft simulator, the one quarterback that fell to the late first round was Dante Moore. In every one, the Pittsburgh Steelers drafted him with the No. 26 pick. It would be nothing for the Minnesota Vikings to move up to take him if they wanted to. This is obviously contingent on whether they bring Kirk Cousins back after this season. Minnesota has had a terrible run of quarterbacks since they decided not to re-sign Sam Darnold.

J.J. McCarthy has been drafted and traded, Kyler Murray has been signed and benched and Carson Wentz is simply not it. The Vikings can’t continue to whiff on the most important position on the field. That means taking Moore by any means necessary. That’s really the one position they absolutely need an immediate upgrade. They need a running back too, but a quarterback is necessary if Cousins doesn’t return.

Tennessee Titans

Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback CJ Carr (13) throws a pass against the Navy Midshipmen during the first half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Best fit: CJ Carr, Notre Dame

Should CJ Carr be the No. 2 overall pick in the upcoming NFL Draft? No. Should Tennessee give up on Cam Ward just two seasons into his NFL career? Also, no. But organizations are impatient and when you look at the stats and production, it’s understandable why the Tennessee Titans would consider a quarterback change, especially if they’ll have first crack and who they want. The Los Angeles Chargers have the No. 1 pick as of now and all signs are pointing toward them building around Justin Herbert rather than moving on from him.

Carr makes a lot of sense for Tennessee because when it comes to the draft, he might be the best overall in terms of being NFL-ready. There’s a strong argument to make for Mestemaker, but Carr has the Power 4 pedigree, having spent two seasons as the starter at Notre Dame. Robert Saleh can’t get this wrong, both handling Ward and who he chooses to replace him with. Carr is probably the safest bet and in this mock situation, he better be right.