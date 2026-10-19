Jalen Hurts out for the season with blood clot issue: What it means for the Eagles now and long-term

Philadelphia Eagles fans' worst nightmares became reality on Monday, as Jalen Hurts, who was recently placed on IR, has now been ruled out for the season with multiple blood clots in his lungs. ESPN's Ian Rapoport revealed that Hurts, who was in the hospital due to a superficial blood clot in his calf, did not even sleep the night before playing a game in London because doing so was deemed to be a risk. Why Hurts played in that game and why he flew to and from London are things I cannot understand (but he played pretty well, all things considered).

#Eagles QB Jalen Hurts, who is out for the season after several blood clots were revealed in his lungs, has been undergoing tests for days.



Before the London game, Hurts was in the hospital until 4 am and did not sleep because sleep was a risk. He played without having slept. pic.twitter.com/avMUeBBOua — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 19, 2026

What's most important, though, is that Hurts is on blood thinners and is thankfully stable. He's been ruled out for the season, but is expected to make a full recovery. Given that, let's take a look at what this update means from an Eagles perspective.

Jalen Hurts update all but ends any hope Eagles had of competing in 2026

Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It feels like Hurts being ruled out is the final nail in the coffin for the Eagles. Philadelphia is now 2-4, having lost four straight games, and their first look without Hurts under center wasn't pretty. Sure, their offense can take a step up once Tanner McKee gets more comfortable and once Saquon Barkley returns, but they weren't even playing well with Hurts healthy. Who's to say they'll be competitive without him?

This means that the Eagles should wave the white flag sooner rather than later. That doesn't necessarily mean trading Barkley away, but they should listen to offers for him and many others on their roster. Trading players on expiring contracts is a no-brainer, at a bare minimum. The Eagles need to start preparing for 2027 and beyond ASAP.

Eagles have nothing to worry about with Jalen Hurts in the long-term future

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The best part of this update, other than the simple fact that Hurts is stable, is that he's expected to make a full recovery and should have no long-term effects. It's unlikely he plays again this season, but there's no reason to believe he won't be able to play in 2027 and beyond.

BREAKING: #Eagles QB Jalen Hurts has been diagnosed with deep vein thrombosis and bilateral pulmonary emboli after further testing.



Hurts is clinically stable and will be on blood thinners, preventing him from participating in football activities. His prognosis is “very good,”… pic.twitter.com/hGAtQCSK53 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 19, 2026

This means that as of now, there's every reason to believe that when the Eagles take the field in Week 1 of the 2027 regular season, Hurts will be their starting quarterback. When this happens, he should take the field to a rousing ovation, especially if their opener is played in Philadelphia. Hurts showed his devotion to the team by playing in London.

Hurts has had his ups and downs in recent years, but let's not forget that he has led this organization to two Super Bowls (with a Super Bowl win), and that he's gone 59-28 as a starting quarterback with Philadelphia. Having that guy back at full strength in 2027 and beyond is what's best for the organization.