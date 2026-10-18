The Eagles and 3 NFL teams who suddenly look like trade deadline sellers

The NFL trade deadline is right around the corner on Nov. 10. Now a third of the way through the regular season, the pretenders are gradually separating from the contenders. For teams in search of answers, one solution often stands above the rest: recoup assets via trade.

For these underperforming teams, a deadline fire sale is quickly becoming the only logical next step.

Philadelphia Eagles (2-4)

Tanner McKee - Philadelphia Eagles | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jalen Hurts was moved to the IR this week, out indefinitely with a blood clot. That is deeply distressing, and it adds to the myriad problems facing this Eagles team. Nobody thought a roster this talented, this expensive, would flame out so spectacularly. And yet, it's hard to chart a productive path forward for the Eagles. The offensive line is a saloon door and Sean Mannion's playcalling has done little to wake up a dormant offense; Hurts' injury will only exacerbate the issues.

Potential Eagles trade candidates

RB Saquon Barkley

The Eagles would probably love to dump Saquon Barkley's contract, especially in a lost season. For all his talent, and for all the love the fanbase bears him after a Super Bowl run, expensive running backs are typically a cumbersome weight to bear on the cap sheet. Especially when that running back is clearly past his prime and on the downswing of his career. If the Eagles can convince a team with a better O-line to bet on Barkley's unrivaled track record, it's worth considering.

TE Dallas Goedert

Dallas Goedert is on a one-year deal and the Eagles just used a second-round pick on his potential replacement, Eli Stowers. While Stowers has not looked like much in the early going, development is hardly linear and Philadelphia is sure to have faith in his ability to grow into a starting role by next season. In the meantime, if Zach Ertz has to finish the season for old time's sake, it could be worth it if Philadelphia can turn Goedert into a third- or fourth-round pick.

CB Riq Woolen

Riq Woolen is almost guaranteed to leave in free agency next offseason once Cooper DeJean and Quinyon Mitchell become eligible for contract extensions. The veteran cornerback should return serious value, as plenty of contenders need secondary help. He's on an expiring contract, so it would make precious little sense for Philly to keep him around in a losing season.

New York Giants (3-2-1)

J.J. McCarthy - New York Giants | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The New York Giants are the only above-.500 team in the NFC East right now and John Harbaugh was not hired to "rebuild." Still, with Jaxson Dart out for the year, it's only a matter of time until the wheels fall off. There is no more overtly fraudulent "contender" in the NFL right now. The Giants managed a roaring comeback effort in the fourth quarter of Sunday's 34-27 loss to New Orleans, but it was still a bad loss to a bad team. Don't let a flukey J.J. McCarthy heater shield your eyes from the obvious truth.

Potential Giants trade candidates

RB Devin Singletary

With Cam Skattebo, Najee Harris and Tyrone Tracy Jr. all in the mix, New York wouldn't miss Devin Singletary all that much. He's a proven change-of-pace back who could appeal to teams looking to boost their rush attack and add depth in the backfield. He's especially useful as a pass-catcher on third down.

EDGE Kayvon Thibodeaux

Kayvon Thibodeaux has dramatically underperformed his status as a No. 5 overall pick. Now in the final year of his rookie contract, it's clear his future lies elsewhere. Perhaps New York can sell a contender on his untapped potential; Thibodeaux is only 25 and we all know the Giants were not the best spot for player development pre-Harbaugh.

LB Micah McFadden

The Giants drafted Arvell Reese and signed Tremaine Edmunds in free agency, which rendered Micah McFadden obsolete on this roster. The five-year NFL vet has dealt with more than his share of injuries, too, so there's no reason for New York to invest long term. He's still in his prime, theoretically, at 26 years old. All it takes is one team to offer marginal value and New York can gladly pull the trigger.

Indianapolis Colts (2-4)

Daniel Jones - Indianapolis Colts | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Colts looked oh so promising in the first half of last season, but it all unraveled once Daniel Jones tore his Achilles. Even with Jones back on the saddle, the Colts are a total joke right now. Shane Steichen's offense is woefully inconsistent and the defense has not performed on par with its talent (nor salary). The Colts became the first team to lose to Cam Ward's Titans this season, which is a telltale sign of ineptitude.

Potential Colts trade candidates

RB Jonathan Taylor

Jonathan Taylor led the NFL in touchdowns last season with 20, which earned him a juicey two-year, $44 million extension. If the Colts feel it slipping away (they do), cashing in on Taylor while he's still viewed as one of the game's great running backs is an obvious next step. The shelf life at his position is too short and the Colts simply aren't close enough to contention to justify the cost. It's better to stay ahead of the curve and see if a desperate team will overspend on a big name,.

QB Anthony Richardson Sr.

Anthony Richardson Sr. has been in trade rumors for a couple years now. The Colts aren't going to bench Daniel Jones any time soon, despite his struggles. If they do, there's a decent chance Riley Leonard gets the first crack at replacing him. The Colts clearly don't trust Richardson, despite his immense natural talent. And frankly, he has not done much to earn their trust. Flipping him to a team willing to bet on upside over results is a logical next step; Indianapolis can hope to find its next QB in the deep 2027 draft, even without a first-round.

DT Grover Stewart

Veteran tackle Grover Stewart has been a mainstay in the Colts defense for almost a decade now. He came up with an interception, half a sack and five tackles for loss in 2025. He's also in the final year of his contract in 2026. If the Colts are far enough out of contention, GM Chris Ballard won't have much of a choice, even if Stewart is beloved in the clubhouse.

Atlanta Falcons (2-4)

Michael Penix Jr. - Atlanta Falcons | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Falcons looked like the best offense in football for two weeks upon Michael Penix Jr.'s return. The offense still looks sharp enough, for what it's worth, but the Falcons' defense has since crapped the bed in two straight weeks. Atlanta is once again trending toward a sub-.500 finish. The entire NFC South is sub-.500, to be fair, so there's still a path to not only making the playoffs, but to hosting a playoff game. That could mean Atlanta's deadline plans don't take shape until the day of. If the Falcons are unable to climb the ladder, however, there's ample talent on this roster, which could make for a very rewarding fire sale.

Potential Falcons trade candidates

S Jessie Bates III

If the Falcons hit rock bottom, Jessie Bates immediately becomes one of the NFL's most valuable and sought-after trade candidates. He's in the final year of a lucrative contract and could seek another payday next summer, putting him out of Atlanta's desired price range. Plenty of contenders could use his sticky hands and sharp coverage skills on the back line.

TE Kyle Pitts Sr.

Kyle Pitts just inked a three-year, $54 million extension in the offseason, so now might seem like an odd time to talk trade. That said, the Falcons are well-stocked on playmakers around Michael Penix; Pitts is volatile in nature and a source of tremendous frustration among Falcons fans. If Atlanta can swap him out for help on the defensive end, it could prove to be a wise reallocation of resources.

QB Tua Tagovailoa

Tua Tagovailoa probably has next to zero trade value at this point, but he's still a 28-year-old quarterback with a Pro Bowl on his résumé. The Falcons clearly prefer Penix now and in the future. More importantly, however, the Falcons can probably get more mileage out of rookie Jack Strand or even Cooper Rush when it comes to backup duties. Flipping Tagovailoa for a Day 3 pick so he can play a more critical role on the depth chart somewhere else makes sense, really whether the Falcons are winning or losing.