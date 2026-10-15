This emergency Eagles-Browns trade proposal could save Philly with Jalen Hurts sidelined

The Philadelphia Eagles are falling apart. Not only have they lost three games in a row, falling to 2-3 on the year and have a mountain of injuries to deal with, but the one constant on their roster, Jalen Hurts, was unexpectedly ruled out of the Eagles' Week 6 game against the Carolina Panthers with a superficial blood clot, per ESPN's Ian Rapoport.

Breaking: #Eagles QB Jalen Hurts is out for Sunday due to a superficial blood clot.



Full statement from the #Eagles on QB Jalen Hurts:



“On Thursday, October 8th, Jalen visited the training room after practice requesting treatment for his calf. He informed the medical staff he… pic.twitter.com/16hVutehsp — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 15, 2026

Hurts was able to play in Sunday's Week 5 loss in London with that blood clot, but now that there has been movement in the blood clot, he's been ruled out of the Eagles' upcoming game. Tanner McKee is slated to start the game, but is McKee really good enough to stabilize the ship, especially if Hurts has to miss more than one week? This mock trade proposal with the Cleveland Browns would give Philadelphia a better alternative.

This Eagles-Browns trade would give Philadelphia the Jalen Hurts stopgap it desperately needs

The terms of this deal would see the Eagles acquire Shedeur Sanders, a quarterback deserving of an opportunity to play away from the Browns, in exchange for a fifth-round pick. It's never ideal for a team with an established solution under center to trade a draft pick for another quarterback, but desperate times call for desperate measures.

Both fan bases are bound to hate this trade, but here's why it could make sense for both sides.

Why the Eagles would accept this mock trade

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Again, desperate times call for desperate measures. The Eagles are a team in need of every win that they can get. They've already fallen to 2-3, and virtually their entire offense, including much of their offensive line, Saquon Barkley and DeVonta Smith, are injured. Tanner McKee has gotten some hype, but he has virtually no NFL experience, with only two starts under his belt. Is he really ready to shoulder the load for the Eagles, especially if Hurts has to miss more than a week?

That's where Sanders can help. Sure, his time in Cleveland has been far from smooth sailing, but let's not forget that he played last season out on a Browns team bereft of skill-position talent. There aren't many quarterbacks who could've made it work in that situation. Getting Sanders a fresh start in Philadelphia could prove to be beneficial, especially once Barkley and Smith are able to return.

Giving up a fifth-round pick to acquire more of a sure thing under center feels like a smart thing to do, especially when considering that the Eagles already have two other fifth-rounders. Sanders gives them a better chance to win than McKee, and a fifth-round pick shouldn't stand in their way.

Why the Browns would accept this mock trade

Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

As for the Browns, this has everything to do with Sanders' decision to hire an agent on Wednesday. This move could mean nothing, but Sanders, who didn't have an agent previously, suddenly deciding to hire one with Deshaun Watson seemingly locked into a starting role for the foreseeable future, doesn't feel coincidental. This especially feels the case given the fact that Marvin Harrison Jr., another player who wasn't represented entering the year, hired a couple of agents and was traded a month later.

Sanders likely wants out, and why shouldn't the Browns grant him his wish if they're actually comfortable with Watson? They'd still have Dillon Gabriel internally, giving them a young quarterback to turn to if Watson falters or goes down with an injury, and can net a draft pick in exchange for a player who, if we're being honest, the Browns likely don't want to see a single meaningful snap this season at all.

A fifth-round pick might seem insignificant on the surface, but the Browns used a fifth-rounder on Sanders himself in 2025. They can find value with that pick, and given Andrew Berry's recent track record, why not add draft capital?

Sanders likely wants out, and the Browns don't seem interested in playing him. Getting a draft pick in exchange for a player who probably wants to be elsewhere and who the Browns don't seem eager to put onto the field in a meaningful capacity sounds like a no-brainer to me.