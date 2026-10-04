Emergency Eagles-Bucs trade proposal after another Saquon Barkley injury scare

The Philadelphia Eagles' offense was in rough shape heading into their crucial Week 4 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams, with Devonta Smith, Dallas Goedert, Hollywood Brown, Lane Johnson and Landon Dickerson all out, and things just got substantially worse with Saquon Barkley appearing hobbled after completing a run.

Saquon Barkley appeared to be holding his hamstring:pic.twitter.com/leMpRV8y8b https://t.co/LMiy7LyLHi — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) October 4, 2026

Barkley was able to limp to the medical tent, but this is obviously the last thing Eagles fans wanted to see, especially given the state of their offense. As of this writing, he is questionable to return. Now, with Barkley facing a potential absence and the Eagles lacking much quality depth behind him beyond Tank Bigsby, Howie Roseman might need to consider working the phones to find a replacement. While trades are hard to come by in early October, Philly should consider trying to acquire a familiar face.

This Eagles-Buccaneers trade would send Kenneth Gainwell back to Philadelphia

This trade would see the Eagles reunite with Kenneth Gainwell, who spent the first four years of his NFL career in Philadelphia, in exchange for a sixth-round pick in the 2027 NFL Draft. This is a deal both fan bases would likely hate, with Eagles fans wanting a better option and Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans not wanting to wave the white flag, but hear me out.

The Eagles need something if Barkley has to miss time, and it's not as if Jonathan Taylor will be available in early October. As for the Bucs, shouldn't they be taking draft pick compensation in what's shaping up to be a lost year?

Why the Eagles would accept this trade

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Kenny Gainwell | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Eagles would do this trade if Barkley has to miss time, because they'd need to add to their running back room. Getting a solid veteran who has been in Philadelphia before and is coming off a very solid 537-yard and five-touchdown 2025 campaign with the Steelers makes a lot of sense.

The Eagles won't be able to acquire a high-end back this time of year, but Gainwell is serviceable. A duo of Gainwell and Bigsby can at least be somewhat competent, especially if the Eagles get healthier in other areas of their offense. Giving up just a sixth-round pick for more competent depth at a position of need if Barkley has to miss time would make a lot of sense.

Why the Buccaneers would accept this trade

Tampa Bay Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As for the Bucs, it's important for them to just be honest with themselves. They're 0-3 and are without Baker Mayfield for at least a few weeks due to a thumb injury. Anything can happen in the NFC South, but it'd take a near miracle to keep their season alive. Given their extremely slim odds, why not sell now, with a team like the Eagles potentially being desperate, and trade Gainwell for a draft pick?

Gainwell is on a two-year deal, so it's not like the Bucs must trade him if they're selling at the trade deadline, but he also has just 10 carries for 21 yards in the first three weeks of the season. It's clear that this is Bucky Irving's backfield, and while Gainwell is a competent backup, what good does having a 27-year-old backup running back do for the Bucs in a lost season and in the future?

Finding a replacement for a backup running back isn't difficult. It's never ideal to sell, but in the case of the 2026 Buccaneers, the sooner they rip the band-aid off, the better.