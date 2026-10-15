NFL coaches on the hot seat: Predicting the first coach fired and who's next

Week 5 of the NFL season gave us a ton of bizarre decisions made by a variety fo head coaches, a couple of which cost their respective teams games outright. That gives us the excuse to wonder which of those head coaches will be the first to get fired — and which others are on the hot seat.

With more than a month of the NFL season complete, we're approaching the point at which teams have enough data to make a switch on the sideline if they deem such action necessary. With that in mind, let's take a look at who is likely to be first to go, who's next in line and others at risk of losing their jobs.

First fired: Todd Bowles, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers found a way to earn their first win of the year in Dallas, yet that win was in spite of Todd Bowles, whose decision to go for it on a late fourth down rather than put the Bucs up by three scores with a field goal nearly cost them dearly. Firing a head coach because of one glaring mistake might be a bit harsh (especially since the Bucs did win that game), but how can anyone give a head coach in Bowles' position the benefit of the doubt?

After an underwhelming four-year stint with the New York Jets, Bowles has gone 36-37 in five seasons with the Bucs, including 1-4 to start 2026. Now, there's only so much that a head coach can control, but how many can win just one playoff game in five years and have a losing record overall and still hold onto their jobs? Not many. It feels like a matter of when, not if, the Bucs will decide to move on.

Second in line: Dan Quinn, Washington Commanders

Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dan Quinn's run with the Washington Commanders couldn't have gotten off to a better start, as he led the team to the NFC Championship Game in his first season with the team. Things have only gone downhill since, though, as Washington went 5-12 in 2025 and they're off to a 1-3-1 start to this season. Quinn's inexplicable clock management is why the Commanders don't have two wins. They've gone just 3-14 in their last 17 games dating back to last season.

Again, there's only so much that a head coach can control, and Jayden Daniels missing as much time as he has due to injury hasn't helped his cause. Still, when you're struggling to win games as Quinn is, the last thing you can afford to do is be the reason your team doesn't seal the deal — especially when Washington led the New York Giants comfortably in the second half. Quinn needs to start winning to salvage his job, but with games against the Niners, Eagles and Rams next up on the docket, doing so will be easier said than done.

Other NFL head coaches on the hot seat

Jim Harbaugh, Los Angeles Chargers

Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jim Harbaugh has led the Los Angeles Chargers to back-to-back postseason appearances, so his seat was pretty cold entering the year. That's changed a ton since then, though, as the Chargers are 0-5 to start the year. They're one of just three winless teams through five weeks, which is pretty impossible to fathom. Sure, you can get on the Chargers for their lack of playoff success, but who thought this team would be among the worst in the NFL?

Harbaugh's track record is good enough to give him a bit of a leash, but 0-5 is 0-5. With matchups against the Chiefs, Rams, Texans and Ravens next up, that could quickly become 1-8 or even 0-9. Does Harbaugh survive that? Again, perhaps his track record would allow him to, but things can get very ugly very soon.

Nick Sirianni, Philadelphia Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Speaking of head coaches with outstanding track records, Nick Sirianni has made the playoffs in each of his five full seasons as Philadelphia Eagles head coach and has led the team to a pair of Super Bowls (with a ring on his finger as well). That Super Bowl win came in 2024, but the team imploded in 2025 and appears to be in rough shape now.

The Eagles are 2-3, and while injuries are a big reason for that, Sirianni is yet another head coach with a clock management blunder (he allowed the Jaguars to return a kick with less than 10 seconds on the clock in London, giving them a chance to get into field goal range to win a game). His firing shouldn't be seen as imminent or anything, but if the Eagles miss the playoffs, talks of him being replaced will only grow louder.

Shane Steichen, Indianapolis Colts

Indianapolis Colts head coach Shane Steichen | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Shane Steichen's Indianapolis Colts went 9-8 in his first year running the show, missed the playoffs and have not had a winning season since. They did get off to an impressive 8-2 start last season, only to lose seven in a row when injuries mounted, blowing a shot at a playoff berth. Now, the Colts are 2-3 this season, and Steichen is 27-29 in parts of four seasons in charge.

At the end of the day, hovering around the .500 mark isn't good enough. It's probably good enough for Steichen to keep his job for this season, but if the Colts fail to make the playoffs once again, how can they justify a fifth year of the same head coach? Something will need to change, and the head coach is the easiest person to replace in most cases.