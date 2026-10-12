Best, worst and dumbest things from NFL Week 5: Jordan Love, Eagles, Dre Greenlaw and more

Take a deep breath. That was a lot of football we all just watched. The day started with an early international game and ended with an overtime game on Sunday Night Football. This was just about the longest day of football you could ever dream of.

So let’s give out some awards for the best, worst, and dumbest things we saw after watching ball for 15 straight hours. We started the day with a masterclass in stupidity by the Eagles and Nick Sirianni in London.

Wasted Performance of the Week: Philadelphia Eagles

There was absolutely no reason the Eagles should have been able to beat the Jaguars. They were missing DeVonta Smith, Saquon Barkley, Tank Bigsby, and Will Shipley (who got hurt before halftime). On top of that, three of their offensive linemen were starting in either their first or second NFL game ever … and somehow, they were in it until the very end.

Jalen Carter made his presence felt all game against Jacksonville.



5 TKL, 3 TFL, 2 SACK, 2 FF, 1 PD vs Jaguars



Even in the loss, Carter was one of Philly’s biggest difference makers on defense. pic.twitter.com/NkV1yK8k0C — Football Performances (@NFLPerformances) October 11, 2026

Most of that is because their defense was awesome. Jalen Carter was looking like the $152 million player that he is. He was a menace in the backfield; he was ripping the ball out of Trevor Lawrence’s hands and taking the timing out of the passing game by knocking him off his spot. Zack Baun was playing at an All-Pro level. Quinyon Mitchell finally got his first regular-season interception. And the fans at the game gave the Eagles a legitimate home-field advantage.

THE EAGLES WERE UP 1 WITH 8 SECONDS LEFT AND LOST 😭 pic.twitter.com/8O3kmCYg4A — BrickCenter (@BrickCenter_) October 11, 2026

Despite all of that, the offense made criminal clock management decisions that left eight seconds on the clock when they kicked a would-be game-winning field goal … and then they made the decision to kick a returnable ball on the kickoff … which the Jags took advantage of … and then kicked the actual game-winning field goal as the clock expired.

But don’t worry, Sirianni owned up to making the bad decisions. How many times does the guy have to say that he’s the problem before people (that he’ll listen to) tell him that he’s a problem?

Dre Greenlaw of the Week: Dre Greenlaw

You really have to respect guys who do what they do at an elite level. Justin Jefferson catches passes over three people, Derrick Henry takes over games, and Jordan Love has a killer deep ball … And Dre Greenlaw has a complete and utter disregard for rules and human decency. It’s just his thing.

In 2022, he got ejected after he took off Justin Herbert’s head. In 2023, he got into it with Big Dom on the sideline in Philadelphia and got ejected. In 2025, he charged a referee and got suspended. The dude’s got a brand … It’s not a good one, but it’s a brand nonetheless.

On Sunday, he kept building his legend by taking a page out of Brian Cushing’s book, flipping it, and reversing it … He headbutted the Seahawks’ linebacker Ernest Jones in the face. The problem is that Greenlaw had his helmet on and Jones didn’t … So, yeah. That’ll get you the boot.

Greenlaw was ejected after headbutting Jones on the sideline pic.twitter.com/N8M1ucPWfD — Billy M (@BillyM_91) October 11, 2026

I think he might be a bad guy.

Mega-efficient guy: Jordan Love

There’s a chance the Packers offense could work this year. All they have to do is have Matthew Golden and Christian Watson run downfield and have Jordan Love launch absolute mortar shells to them … and then maybe run it a few times … and also just play the Bears defense every week.

On Sunday, Love was 25-of-31 for 367 yards and two touchdowns. That’s 11.8 yards per attempt, which is crazy good. Both Golden and Watson had six catches for over 100 yards, and some of them were awesome plays.

Christian Watson was UNSTOPPABLE downfield against Chicago.



6 REC, 143 REC YDS, 23.8 AVG, 2 TD vs Bears pic.twitter.com/dsMQhuW9uc — Football Performances (@NFLPerformances) October 11, 2026

They get to do that same thing to the Cowboys next Sunday night. That’ll be fun. Those guys make the Bears defense look like All-Pros.

Worst thing, Worst place, Worst time: George Holani

Man, oh man … Those Seahawks are reeaaaaaally missing Kenneth Walker III these days. Not only is their running game struggling because they don’t have the same talent, but ball security is becoming a big ol’ problem.

Last season, Walker put the ball on the ground exactly zero times. So far this season, Jadarian Price has fumbled twice, Emmanuel Wilson has fumbled three times, and George Holani has fumbled three times. One of Wilson's and two of Holani’s happened on Sunday against the 49ers.

The worst one was right before halftime, when the Seahawks got pinned back at their own four-yard line. There were only 13 seconds left, so all they had to do was run a play, kill the clock, and go into the locker room. They tried that, but Holani got stood up in the backfield, stripped, and the 49ers recovered the ball in the end zone to go up 21-13.

What a turn of events before halftime 😱@SFvsSEA on FOX/FOX One

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/mz5QVBRjhE — NFL (@NFL) October 11, 2026

Come on, dude. Three points of contact. Everyone knows that.

Visual poetry: A deserved tie

The vast majority of football people don’t like ties. I am in the minority most of the time. Some games deserve to be a tie, and it all depends on how many points are scored. The 6-6 tie between the Seahawks and Cardinals in Week 7 of the 2016 season deserved to be a tie. The 40-40 tie between the Cowboys and the Packers in Week 4 of the 2025 season did not deserve to be a tie.

The Giants and the Commanders had a 27-27 tie on Sunday. Numbers-wise, that’s right on the edge of being a bad tie … But the way that it ended was so beautiful that you can only count it as a deserved tie.

With 28 seconds left and no timeouts, the Commanders took one final snap from the 24-yard line; it was a pass play. Instead of throwing the ball away and kicking the field goal, Jayden Daniels smelled toast, scrambled, went down, and the clock expired … which is a really unfortunate mistake to make for a rookie.

When they were in position to kick a game-winning FG, the Commanders ran out the clock. pic.twitter.com/qxh9ZMGQ3t — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 11, 2026

Rookie of the Week: David Bailey

The Jets had three first-round picks in the draft. One of the guys they got (second-overall) was the defensive end, David Bailey. Through the first four games of the season, he’s been somewhere between fine and good … But on Sunday? On Sunday, he was outstanding.

He ended the day with three sacks, eight tackles, four tackles for a loss, four quarterback hits, and a forced fumble. If you’re just looking at the box score, those are impressive numbers … but actually watching what he did? Wooo buddy. The dude is violent, tenacious, physical, brutal, unrelenting, and maybe even clutch.

If you don’t want to watch a whole Jets/Browns game, I get it. Here’s a decent video of some highlights:

"Forget being a rookie, David Bailey might be the best defensive player in the league today." 🤯😳😱 pic.twitter.com/9g8edI8zIs — uSTADIUM (@uSTADIUM) October 12, 2026

Garbage-Time Champion: Trey McBride

Trey McBride rocks, and dubbing him a Garbage-Time Champion sounds like it should be an insult. That’s not what I’m trying to do … It just so happens that his super sick touchdown catch to cut the score from 45-14 to 45-21 with 2:11 left in the game was garbage time.



Get a load of this:

Trey McBride somehow makes the grab for the TD 😳



📺: FOX/FOX One pic.twitter.com/GwP9zr7VDe — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 11, 2026

What are we even doing? This morning I dropped a milk glass and bobbled it three times before it shattered in the middle of the kitchen. Luckily, I was home alone, and no one saw me do it (so let’s just keep this between you and me). McBride is triple-bobbling balls as he falls backwards, with two professional athletes pushing him out of bounds.

On-again, off-again: Jordan Battle

There’s a rule that I go by, and I think everyone should go by: If you criticize someone for absolutely stinking up the joint, you have to give them their flowers when they do something good.

I’ve been critical of Jordan Battle for a while now, and for good reason. He’s been a liability in the Bengals secondary, and his gross inability to be a consistently good tackler has been a big part of why that defense falls apart so often.

So when he said that the Dolphins’ quarterback Malik Willis had a tell when he was about to throw the ball (he pats the ball), I thought, ‘Jordan, are you sure you’re good enough to be vocalizing tells? It seems like you might want to keep that one to yourself.’

Sure enough, I was wrong. Battle picked off Willis twice on Sunday, and he did it on back-to-back drives. The first one was a floater because the ball either got deflected or Boye Mafe hit Willis’ arm, but the second one was a pretty excellent play by Battle. Good for him.

Second INT of the game for Jordan Battle!@CINvsMIA on FOX/FOX One

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/u3fopDzcij — NFL (@NFL) October 11, 2026

Duh: Tua Tagovailoa

It’s only a matter of time until Tua Tagovailoa turns the ball over. All you can really do is anticipate it and try to time that turnover at the least inopportune time. Unfortunately for the Falcons, they didn’t really have a choice.

Michael Penix wasn’t able to finish the game after he took a cannonball (Tavius Robinson hit) to the ribs. Tua came in for the Falcons' only overtime drive, threw a nice ball to Drake London for 20 yards on the first play … and then did the inevitable: he threw a juicy turd right into the hands of Kyle Hamilton for a game-ending interception.

The game-winning INT from all angles 🙌 pic.twitter.com/Wegvy0DZHW — NFL (@NFL) October 12, 2026

What a way to end the day.