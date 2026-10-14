NFL Trade Deadline Big Board: The 10 best trade candidates with Marvin Harrison Jr. dealt

The Arizona Cardinals actually did it. They traded Marvin Harrison Jr. to the Houston Texans in a deal that netted them a second-round pick in the upcoming NFL Draft. This was a solid return for Arizona given Harrison's lack of production, but it's hard to ignore the fact that Harrison was selected No. 4 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft. Trading him for that just a couple of years later is a tough pill to swallow.

Harrison is just the latest big-name player to get dealt, with Joey Porter Jr. and J.J. McCarthy getting traded to the Cowboys and Giants, respectively, as well. Who will be the next player to go? A look at FanSided's updated trade deadline big board might give you an answer.

10. EDGE Maxx Crosby, Las Vegas Raiders

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Potential landing spots: Cowboys, Bears, 49ers

The Las Vegas Raiders got off to a 3-0 start, quieting any Maxx Crosby trade chatter, but they've lost two straight since, including a 45-17 blowout in New England in Week 5, and things might not get any better anytime soon. The Raiders have a brutal upcoming schedule, with matchups against the Bills, Rams, Niners, Seahawks and Broncos on the docket in the next month and change. The Raiders shouldn't be thinking about selling right now, but that mindset might change after they finish with this gauntlet of games.

If the Raiders fall out of contention, might they consider trading Crosby? They already attempted to trade him this past offseason and would've done it had Crosby passed his physical. He's looked good so far, with a pair of sacks and 13 QB hits in five games. If the Raiders can get similar compensation to what they were going to get in the offseason and are out of contention, trading Crosby would make a lot of sense.

9. RB Tony Pollard, Tennessee Titans

Tennessee Titans running back Tony Pollard | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Potential landing spots: Packers, Eagles, Patriots

Not only are the Tennessee Titans now 0-5, but they haven't scored more than 20 points in any of their first five games. They've averaged just 11.6 points per game, the fewest in the NFL, and their -51 point differential is the second-worst in the league. To put it simply, this could very well be the worst team in the NFL, and given that, selling at the trade deadline is a no-brainer.

The Titans shouldn't have a single untouchable, and should prioritize selling off their veterans on expiring contracts like Tony Pollard, who is in the final year of his three-year, $21.75 million pact with the club. Pollard is not the sparkplug he once was with the Dallas Cowboys, but he has still averaged a fairly respectable 4.0 yards per carry thus far. He can help contending teams with a hole in their running back rooms, while netting the Titans needed draft capital.

8. QB Mac Jones, San Francisco 49ers

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Mac Jones | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Potential landing spots: Falcons, Cardinals, Dolphins

It feels like quarterback injuries have been more prevalent this year than most. We've already seen J.J. McCarthy get traded to a Giants team that needed more depth at the position after Jaxson Dart's injury, and while no team has been desperate enough to trade for a quarterback of Mac Jones' caliber yet, such an opportunity might arise. If it does, the San Francisco 49ers have to consider it.

Let me be clear: the Niners shouldn't be rushing to trade Jones, arguably the best backup quarterback in the NFL, knowing that he'd give them at least a puncher's chance to win without Brock Purdy. With that being said, he's on an expiring contract (and likely to walk in free agency to a team with a quarterback vacancy), and given that he's a starting-caliber quarterback, the Niners can get a valuable pick in a deal involving him. If they can get a first or even a second-round pick for a quarterback who wouldn't see the field in a meaningful capacity in an ideal world and is likely to be gone this offseason, they must consider doing so.

7. DT Zach Sieler, Miami Dolphins

Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Zach Sieler | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Potential landing spots: Packers, Giants, Jaguars

The Miami Dolphins are 0-5 and might be the furthest team away from competing for a Super Bowl. That means that not only should trading veterans on expiring contracts be a no-brainer, but trading veterans who won't be around when the team is competitive makes sense as well, even if they're under contract for a while. That's where Zach Sieler comes in.

Sieler has developed into a high-end defensive lineman for the Dolphins. He had a pair of double-digit sack seasons, but had a down year in 2025, and hasn't been all that spectacular in 2026, either. Still, there's a good chance he'll be the best interior defensive lineman available, and he's under contract through 2029, which should only make him more appealing around the league. At the end of the day, while trading Sieler would be painful, he's unlikely to be on the team when the Dolphins are competitive, and trading him now would maximize his value.

6. EDGE Jadeveon Clowney, Houston Texans

Houston Texans defensive end Jadeveon Clowney | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Potential landing spots: Falcons, Seahawks, Cowboys

The Houston Texans finally won a game, but they're hardly out of the woods, with a 1-4 record and matchups against first-place teams, the Jaguars and the Giants, next up. The Texans have the talent to go on a run - we saw them do that just last season - but we'll need to see it to believe it. Beating the Titans isn't good enough to shed the selling label, and with that, Jadeveon Clowney should still be very available.

Clowney has been a bright spot, as he's recorded 1.5 sacks, seven tackles and four QB hits in just three appearances, but he's also on an expiring contract. If the Texans fall out of contention, trading him is an easy decision for the organization to make, and given his cheap contract ($5.2 million cap hit) and solid track record, it's safe to assume several contenders will show interest.

5. S Budda Baker, Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Potential landing spots: Bears, Lions, Ravens

The Arizona Cardinals began the season 1-0, but things have gone downhill very quickly since. Not only have they lost four in a row, but again, Marvin Harrison Jr. is gone. The Cardinals are looking like the bottom-feeder many expected them to be, and if the Cardinals were willing to trade Harrison, is there a single player who should be untouchable? That includes Budda Baker, the longest-tenured Cardinal, who is in his 10th season with Arizona.

Baker remains a high-end safety, particularly when rushing the quarterback, but what good does that do on a 1-4 team nowhere near competing for a Super Bowl? He's also a 30-year-old who is bound to decline sooner rather than later and is only under contract through 2027. Trading him now, when they can still get a solid return, rather than waiting for him to leave for lesser or no compensation in the near future, makes too much sense. Trading Harrison signaled the need to rebuild, and Baker should be one of the next to go.

4. LB Josh Uche, Miami Dolphins

Miami Dolphins edge Josh Uche | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Potential landing spots: Patriots, Eagles, Chiefs

Trading Sieler makes sense, but the fact that he's locked in long-term makes it less likely that the Dolphins will have the desire to move on from him. They don't have that excuse with Josh Uche, though, who is on an expiring contract. The Dolphins are 0-5 and are actively rebuilding. They could extend Uche, who has played pretty well, but why not just trade him now?

Uche's cap hit is just $1.2 million, meaning every contending team can take him on without much of an issue. He shouldn't be relied upon to play a starring role, but Uche, as a depth piece, can help any team out. The Dolphins would get a draft pick for a 28-year-old who isn't part of their long-term plans, and send Uche to a team trying to win a Super Bowl. Sounds like a win-win.

3. WR Jerry Jeudy, Cleveland Browns

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jerry Jeudy | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Potential landing spots: Eagles, Chiefs, Bills

Including Jerry Jeudy on the big board when the Cleveland Browns are 3-2 on the year and just 1.0 game back of first place in the AFC North might seem strange, but hear me out. First and foremost, does anyone actually believe that the Browns will be in contention by the time the regular season ends? Even if you think the answer is yes, do you think Jeudy will help them at all?

The answer to that question should probably be no. Jeudy tied his season high in receptions in Week 5, with just three. He had just 19 yards on those receptions, meaning he now has eight receptions for 81 yards through five weeks. For reference, their No. 1 receiver, Denzel Boston, already has two games of more than 81 yards through the first five weeks of the year. Boston and KC Concepcion are the top dogs in the Browns' wide receiver room, so why not trade Jeudy to a place where he's needed more? The Browns can add draft capital in a year that's likely going to result in no playoffs, in exchange for a player who could easily be a cap casualty in the offseason if he's kept around. Jeudy is good enough to contribute, but it's clear that Cleveland isn't the right fit for him.

2. EDGE Josh Sweat, Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Josh Sweat | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Potential landing spots: Packers, Bears, Lions

Josh Sweat reportedly requested a trade away from Arizona after they fired Jonathan Gannon, and I'm not sold that anything that's happened since would change his mind about wanting to be elsewhere. Harrison is gone, the team is 1-4, and he has not been productive, recording just 1.0 sack through five weeks after having 12.0 sacks in 2025.

Sweat can be a difference-maker on a contending team when at his best, but he has struggled this season, and I'm not sold he'll be at his best in this situation. None of the money on his contract is guaranteed beyond this season, so the Cardinals can capitalize on whatever value Sweat has left right now while ensuring a disgruntled player won't be in town beyond the deadline. That makes too much sense.

1. Khalil Mack, Los Angeles Chargers

Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Khalil Mack | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Potential landing spots: Bears, Bills, 49ers

Khalil Mack re-signed with the Los Angeles Chargers this offseason, expecting to rejoin a contending team. Say what you want about the Chargers' postseason success, but they'd gotten there in three of the last four years entering the 2026 campaign. It's safe to say that the streak will be broken this season, as the Chargers are not only 0-5 but also have games against the Chiefs, Rams, Texans and Ravens on their upcoming schedule. 0-9 is a very real possibility.

I'm not here to say that the Chargers should trade Justin Herbert (although it'd be foolish not to listen), but there's no reason for L.A. to hold onto a player like Khalil Mack, who is 35 years old and on an expiring contract. The Chargers can get a solid draft pick for Mack, who has actually played quite well (3.0 sacks, 5 QB hits), and try to improve in 2027.